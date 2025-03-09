ECONOMY & WORK
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
Drew Carey stops games on 'Price is Right' to host a gender reveal for couples: "Everybody it's a..."

Carey proved that the show is more than just about winning prizes and celebrating cars or trips.
PUBLISHED 4 HOURS AGO
Screenshots showing Drew Carey performing the gender reveal (Cover image source: Youtube | PriceIsRight)
Screenshots showing Drew Carey performing the gender reveal (Cover image source: Youtube | PriceIsRight)

Just like sporting events, TV game shows are also a popular option for people proposing to or expressing love for their partners. From a woman getting engaged on "Wheel of Fortune" to several couples getting married with Drew Carey as minister on "The Price is Right," viewers have seen it all. But Carey is known to be up for anything, and he went a step further by hosting a gender reveal for couples on the sets of the show. 

Screenshot of Drew Carey on
Screenshot of Drew Carey on "The Price is Right" (Image source: CBS | The Price is Right)

In the heartwarming episode, the games were paused for a brief moment when Carey called a contestant, Suzette, and her husband, Alexander, to perform a gender reveal ceremony for them. The expecting mother had an envelope velcroed to her belly, which Carey plucked off for the reveal. Before opening the envelope, the host asked the couple what they were hoping to find out. While Suzette wanted a boy, Alexander wished for a girl. “You can use Drew as a girl’s name or a boy’s name. It works either way," Carey joked before opening the envelope.

Screenshot showing Carey revealing the gender of the baby (Image source: Youtube/PriceIsRight)
Screenshot showing Carey revealing the gender of the baby (Image source: Youtube/PriceIsRight)

The host then took out a card and announced, "It's a girl, everybody!" in the style that he hosts the game show, as the room erupted in applause. Carey then called on another couple who were also expecting a baby soon. The adorable couple Joseph and Amber shared that they were due in a few months. After an introduction, the host opened the envelope. However, this time, things weren't as straightforward as the envelope had a sonogram picture, which was difficult for Carey to describe.

Screenshot showing Carey alongside the couple (Image source: Youtube/PriceIsRight)
Screenshot showing Carey alongside the couple (Image source: Youtube/PriceIsRight)

“Okay, I got a picture right here for proof, and then…oh, I see okay,” he said as he realized that there was a note on the picture. He then asked the couple what they were hoping for, and both of them wanted a boy. Carey then revealed that it was also a girl, drawing big applause from the audience and celebrations from the couple.

While this wasn't part of the usual proceedings of the show, viewers at home enjoyed and appreciated the moments. "Aww. That's sweet," @misssmargo commented on the YouTube clip. 

 

This wasn't the only time that Price Is Right helped out couples with their personal life events. Back in 2015, the show also hosted a mass wedding for couples, with none other than the host officiating the weddings. The players may not have won a new car, but they left with a spouse after the special episode.

The host, who did something that had never happened on the show before, told PEOPLE that he was on board with the idea from the moment it was pitched to him. “I thought it was funny, not crazy. It was a good chance for me to have a Reverend Moon moment," he said. 

 

Carey revealed that he got ordained online to officiate the ceremony, making it completely legitimate. "There’s probably like 50 couples or something that can say they got married on The Price is Right, so that’s kind of cool," the host said.

4 hours ago
