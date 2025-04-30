UFC boss Dana White showed up on 'Pawn Stars' and spent big on Rick Harrison's prized possession

White paid top dollar only to get one special Katana that Harrison didn't want to sell.

The owners of "Pawn Stars" are no less than celebrities, and the show's global popularity is not too far from UFC. That's why it wasn't surprising when UFC boss Dana White walked into the famous pawn shop. He ended up buying Japanese swords worth $69,000, which included a rare Katana that Rick Harrison had told his son not to sell.

Screenshot showing White looking at a Samurai Sword (Image source: YouTube/Pawn Stars)

In the episode, Harrison is first seen collecting his personal sword, a Japanese Katana from the 1600s, from his restoration expert, Mike. The expert told him that the sword had been restored to its former glory by the traditional workers in Japan, and its worth had shot up to about $35,000 to $45,000. Harrison then shared that it took him over two years to get the sword shipped to Japan and back, and there was no way he was going to sell it. "I'm just put into the case," he told his son, Cory, and sidekick Chumlee. However, the show's stars weren't expecting to see the UFC boss walking into the store looking for the exact item that Harrison didn't want to sell.

White shared that he was building a weapons room in his house, and for that, he needed some authentic Japanese Samurai swords. At first, Harrison's sidekicks showed White some swords that weren't real Samurai Katanas. However, when White insisted on buying a real Samurai sword, Chumlee spilled the beans, saying that they had one sword that could be traced back to a Samurai family, but it wasn't for sale. "Now I want it even more!" White said in response.

Screenshot showing White demanding Chumlee and Cory to bring out the real sword (Image source: YouTube/Pawn Stars)

Thus, they took the sword out of the display and showed it to White. They explained that the sword was from the 1600s, but it looked like it was made yesterday because it had been restored. "Samurai means to serve because you were there to protect and to serve the emperor. It was one of the highest honors," Chumlee told White, to stress the value of the sword. When White asked for the price, he was told that the store was looking for $40,000 for the sword.

White, who was probably familiar with the show, gave a low counteroffer of $28,000. However, Chumlee wasn't willing to go that low, and so he came back with an offer of $35,000. Finally, White offered $30,000, and seeing the store staff hesitating, he offered to buy the other swords as well for the same amount. "You know what? That's a deal I can't refuse," Chumlee said in response to close the deal.

Screenshot showing White closing the deal (Image source: YouTube/Pawn Stars)

Behind the curtains, they met with Harrison, who was quite mad about what they had done. "Why is my sword out here? You know you're not allowed to play with," Harrison said. In response, Chumlee told him that it wasn't his sword anymore as they had just sold it along with other swords for a total of $60,000. But Harrison wasn't impressed as he demanded to meet the customer and call off the deal.

Screenshot showing Harrison being mad at his staff (Image source: YouTube/Pawn Stars)

However, when Harrison saw it was White, he mellowed down. White told him that he wanted the sword more because it wasn't on sale. At this point, Harrison sniffed a sweet deal and offered White another sword that he had just bought. Bringing out another authentic Japanese Katana, Harrison told White that he was going to ship it to Japan for restoration.

"I like the way it is. All beat up," White said, asking Harrison not to ship it. He then asked the pawn shop owner how much he wanted for the sword, and Harrison slapped a price tag of $10,000 on the sword. White came back with a $9,000 offer, which Harrison accepted.

That's how White walked out of the store with $69,000 worth of swords, including one of Harrison's prized possessions.