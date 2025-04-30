ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / NEWS

UFC boss Dana White showed up on 'Pawn Stars' and spent big on Rick Harrison's prized possession

White paid top dollar only to get one special Katana that Harrison didn't want to sell.
PUBLISHED 13 HOURS AGO
Screenshot showing Dana White on Pawn Stars (Cover image source: YouTube/Pawn Stars)
Screenshot showing Dana White on Pawn Stars (Cover image source: YouTube/Pawn Stars)

The owners of "Pawn Stars" are no less than celebrities, and the show's global popularity is not too far from UFC. That's why it wasn't surprising when UFC boss Dana White walked into the famous pawn shop. He ended up buying Japanese swords worth $69,000, which included a rare Katana that Rick Harrison had told his son not to sell.

Screenshot showing White looking at a Samurai Sword (Image source: YouTube/Pawn Stars)
Screenshot showing White looking at a Samurai Sword (Image source: YouTube/Pawn Stars)

In the episode, Harrison is first seen collecting his personal sword, a Japanese Katana from the 1600s, from his restoration expert, Mike. The expert told him that the sword had been restored to its former glory by the traditional workers in Japan, and its worth had shot up to about $35,000 to $45,000. Harrison then shared that it took him over two years to get the sword shipped to Japan and back, and there was no way he was going to sell it. "I'm just put into the case," he told his son, Cory, and sidekick Chumlee. However, the show's stars weren't expecting to see the UFC boss walking into the store looking for the exact item that Harrison didn't want to sell.

White shared that he was building a weapons room in his house, and for that, he needed some authentic Japanese Samurai swords. At first, Harrison's sidekicks showed White some swords that weren't real Samurai Katanas. However, when White insisted on buying a real Samurai sword, Chumlee spilled the beans, saying that they had one sword that could be traced back to a Samurai family, but it wasn't for sale. "Now I want it even more!" White said in response. 

Screenshot showing White demanding Chumlee and Cory to bring out the real sword (Image source: YouTube/Pawn Stars)
Screenshot showing White demanding Chumlee and Cory to bring out the real sword (Image source: YouTube/Pawn Stars)

Thus, they took the sword out of the display and showed it to White. They explained that the sword was from the 1600s, but it looked like it was made yesterday because it had been restored. "Samurai means to serve because you were there to protect and to serve the emperor. It was one of the highest honors," Chumlee told White, to stress the value of the sword. When White asked for the price, he was told that the store was looking for $40,000 for the sword.

White, who was probably familiar with the show, gave a low counteroffer of $28,000. However, Chumlee wasn't willing to go that low, and so he came back with an offer of $35,000. Finally, White offered $30,000, and seeing the store staff hesitating, he offered to buy the other swords as well for the same amount. "You know what? That's a deal I can't refuse," Chumlee said in response to close the deal.

Screenshot showing White closing the deal (Image source: YouTube/Pawn Stars)
Screenshot showing White closing the deal (Image source: YouTube/Pawn Stars)

Behind the curtains, they met with Harrison, who was quite mad about what they had done. "Why is my sword out here? You know you're not allowed to play with," Harrison said. In response, Chumlee told him that it wasn't his sword anymore as they had just sold it along with other swords for a total of $60,000. But Harrison wasn't impressed as he demanded to meet the customer and call off the deal. 

Screenshot showing Harrison being mad at his staff (Image source: YouTube/Pawn Stars)
Screenshot showing Harrison being mad at his staff (Image source: YouTube/Pawn Stars)

However, when Harrison saw it was White, he mellowed down. White told him that he wanted the sword more because it wasn't on sale. At this point, Harrison sniffed a sweet deal and offered White another sword that he had just bought. Bringing out another authentic Japanese Katana, Harrison told White that he was going to ship it to Japan for restoration. 

"I like the way it is. All beat up," White said, asking Harrison not to ship it. He then asked the pawn shop owner how much he wanted for the sword, and Harrison slapped a price tag of $10,000 on the sword. White came back with a $9,000 offer, which Harrison accepted.

 

That's how White walked out of the store with $69,000 worth of swords, including one of Harrison's prized possessions.

MORE ON MARKET REALIST
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey walks off the stage after hearing contestant's 'horse' answer
NEWS
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey walks off the stage after hearing contestant's 'horse' answer
Harvey couldn't take anymore of the outrageous answers on the show from the same family.
12 hours ago
UFC boss Dana White showed up on 'Pawn Stars' and spent big on Rick Harrison's prized possession
NEWS
UFC boss Dana White showed up on 'Pawn Stars' and spent big on Rick Harrison's prized possession
White paid top dollar only to get one special Katana that Harrison didn't want to sell.
13 hours ago
'Price is Right' contestant wins a car after spending three long days waiting for her big chance
NEWS
'Price is Right' contestant wins a car after spending three long days waiting for her big chance
The contestant was on a roll once she did get on the stage after a long wait.
1 day ago
'Family Feud' answer board mocks Steve Harvey about his baldness — but he got the last laugh
NEWS
'Family Feud' answer board mocks Steve Harvey about his baldness — but he got the last laugh
Harvey also looked at Mary Beth at the end, and exclaimed that he had a lot more than just hair.
1 day ago
'Price is Right' contestant dodges the 'lose everything' card and wins a car with perfect picks
NEWS
'Price is Right' contestant dodges the 'lose everything' card and wins a car with perfect picks
The player put up a show playing the perfect 'Pass the Buck' game to win a car.
1 day ago
Ken Jennings reveals the two things he misses most about the OG 'Jeopardy': 'I loved seeing...'
NEWS
Ken Jennings reveals the two things he misses most about the OG 'Jeopardy': 'I loved seeing...'
While Jennings did not want to change anything about the show, he did miss a couple of old things.
2 days ago
'Pawn Stars’ boss Rick Harrison pays top dollar for Marvel comic book – the one that introduced Thor
NEWS
'Pawn Stars’ boss Rick Harrison pays top dollar for Marvel comic book – the one that introduced Thor
The expensive comic book was the first Marvel publication to introduce the character of Thor.
3 days ago
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison pays big money for a guitar owned by a legendary musician
NEWS
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison pays big money for a guitar owned by a legendary musician
The guitar had been used for several iconic recordings with legendary musicians.
4 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest tears up after expert revealed the real value of his $1,000 collage
NEWS
'Antiques Roadshow' guest tears up after expert revealed the real value of his $1,000 collage
Gbenga Akinnagbe was shocked to find out that his item was an art piece from the famous Titus Kaphar.
4 days ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey throws his cards and screams after hearing contestant's answer
NEWS
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey throws his cards and screams after hearing contestant's answer
While the contestant didn't mean to be suggestive Harvey just couldn't help taking it that way.
4 days ago
Costco shopper issues warning after reading the fine print on Kirkland's chicken breast: 'It isn't...'
COSTCO
Costco shopper issues warning after reading the fine print on Kirkland's chicken breast: 'It isn't...'
The TikTok creator claimed that it lacked a very important nutrient people sought from chicken.
4 days ago
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison had to reject this guest's item because it could 'bankrupt the shop'
NEWS
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison had to reject this guest's item because it could 'bankrupt the shop'
While Harrison really wanted the rare treasure, he just couldn't take a chance with such a high price tag.
5 days ago
Walmart shopper buys watermelon that 'smelled really good' — then notices something quite odd
WALMART
Walmart shopper buys watermelon that 'smelled really good' — then notices something quite odd
The issue triggered speculation on social media, with many questioning Walmart's product quality.
5 days ago
Insiders claim Ken Jennings could be replaced as 'Jeopardy' host by another famous TV star
NEWS
Insiders claim Ken Jennings could be replaced as 'Jeopardy' host by another famous TV star
The rising star of the show's Prime Video spinoff could take over as the full time host.
7 days ago
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison refused to pay $500k for Pokemon cards — now it's worth $5 million
NEWS
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison refused to pay $500k for Pokemon cards — now it's worth $5 million
Rick who couldn't tell the difference between Pokemon and Charizard lost out on a deal of a life.
7 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest says 'holy cannoli' after expert revealed the value of his rusty signboard
NEWS
'Antiques Roadshow' guest says 'holy cannoli' after expert revealed the value of his rusty signboard
The guest later happily gave it away for free to a Folk Americana Roots Hall of Fame collection.
7 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest struggles to breathe after expert revealed the real value of his $250 cane
NEWS
'Antiques Roadshow' guest struggles to breathe after expert revealed the real value of his $250 cane
The guest had stumbled into the rare artifact online and didn't have to shell out a lot for it.
Apr 22, 2025
Ken Jennings finally answers that one question 'Jeopardy' fans never stop asking him: 'How many...'
NEWS
Ken Jennings finally answers that one question 'Jeopardy' fans never stop asking him: 'How many...'
Jennings answered the question that was making the rounds on social media for quite some time.
Apr 22, 2025
Ryan Seacrest asks 'Wheel of Fortune' player 'how did you do that' after her incredible puzzle solve
NEWS
Ryan Seacrest asks 'Wheel of Fortune' player 'how did you do that' after her incredible puzzle solve
While her letter picks gave her just one clue, Angie nailed the final puzzle in seconds.
Apr 21, 2025
'Wheel of Fortune' player misses out on $40,000 after failing to solve a rather easy puzzle
NEWS
'Wheel of Fortune' player misses out on $40,000 after failing to solve a rather easy puzzle
While the player wasn't too bothered with the loss, fans didn't seem to let it go.
Apr 21, 2025