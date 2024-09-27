ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / NEWS

Prince Harry gets $10 million inheritance from Royals that might help him 'afford' his lifestyle

Prince Harry received the inheritance from his late great-grandmother, the Queen Mother.
PUBLISHED 3 HOURS AGO
Prince Harry and Meghan attend The Endeavour Fund Awards | Getty Images | Photo by Samir Hussein
Prince Harry and Meghan attend The Endeavour Fund Awards | Getty Images | Photo by Samir Hussein

Prince Harry reportedly received a hefty sum of £8 million or $10.5 million as an inheritance from his late great-grandmother on his 40th birthday on September 15. The embattled Duke of Sussex, who “stepped back” from his royal duties in 2020, got the money from a set up by his great-grandgrandmother, The Telegraph reported. The fund was earmarked for the two siblings Prince Harry and Prince Charles and was supposed to be disbursed in two installments. The recent windfall is expected to help Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle with their expensive lifestyle in Montecito, one of America's most lavish neighborhoods. 

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle during an official photocall | Getty Images | Photo by Chris Jackson
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle during an official photocall | Getty Images | Photo by Chris Jackson

The Queen Mother, Queen Elizabeth II’s mother, died in 2002 and deposited the money in a trust fund for her great-grandchildren in 1994. About $25 million was put into the fund which was supposed to be distributed to Prince Harry and his older brother, Prince William, in two installments, first on their 21st and the second on their 40th birthdays. 

The Queen Mother wtih great grandsons Princes Harry & William & grandson Prince Charles | Getty Images | Photo by Ken Goff
The Queen Mother wtih great grandsons Princes Harry & William & grandson Prince Charles | Getty Images | Photo by Ken Goff

According to the London Times, Prince Harry received a larger portion than Prince William as it was presumed that his older brother would one day become heir apparent to the British throne, after King Charles III.

"It was a way in which the Queen Mother could set aside money for when her great-grandchildren were older and a way of passing a slice of her estate down in a tax-efficient way,”  a former aide to the Palace told The Times. So Prince Harry got the generous gift on the day his wife organized a big party in Montecito, California, Page Six reported. 

 

In 2020, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped down from their roles as senior royals and moved to the U.S. to start a new life. The same year, they bought a palatial home in Montecito, California, which cost them $14 million. Over the years, the duo has reportedly struggled to keep up with the cost of running and maintaining the luxurious spread, nine-bedroom, 16-bathroom mansion. 

 

After Prince Harry stepped back from royal duties, in his interview with Oprah Winfrey in  2021 he revealed that all he had was what his mother (Princess Diana) left him and he had stopped receiving any financial aid from the Royal Family, People reported. 

The Mirror reported that according to royal editor of Vanity Fair Katie Nicholl's sources, the lavish lifestyle seemingly costs millions of dollars every year. At a point, they even looked to sell the plush property and move to Los Angeles, according to the New York Post. 

While it seems like the $10.5 million inheritance will help the couple cover the costs, it is also true that they have struck several multimillion-dollar deals since they made the move. The couple scored a $100 million Netflix deal in 2020 and a deal with Spotify for $20 million the same year, as per Business Insider.  The “Spare” author, also bagged a four-book deal, that could be worth $35 to $40 million.

 

However, in 2023 Spotify announced that their deal would not be renewed, and there have been rumours that their Netflix agreement could meet the same fate, as per Tatler.

MORE ON MARKET REALIST
The prize money for 'Family Feud' is still the same as it was in 2001 and yes, it's awfully low
NEWS
The prize money for 'Family Feud' is still the same as it was in 2001 and yes, it's awfully low
The iconic show first aired in 1976, and at the time, the maximum prize for the Fast Money round was $5,000.
2 hours ago
Prince Harry gets $10 million inheritance from Royals that might help him 'afford' his lifestyle
NEWS
Prince Harry gets $10 million inheritance from Royals that might help him 'afford' his lifestyle
Prince Harry received the inheritance from his late great-grandmother, the Queen Mother.
3 hours ago
Man wanted to give $150 to charity. A typo saw him donate $15,000 and become an accidental 'hero' instead
NEWS
Man wanted to give $150 to charity. A typo saw him donate $15,000 and become an accidental 'hero' instead
As his post about the accident got a lot of traction online, the charity received more donations.
7 hours ago
Shohei Ohtani's 50th home run ball had slipped through fans’ hands. Now, it's worth $500,000
NEWS
Shohei Ohtani's 50th home run ball had slipped through fans’ hands. Now, it's worth $500,000
As the ball sailed into the stands, two fans, Ryan Wold and Max Matus, nearly had history in their palms.
1 day ago
Keanu Reeves, who is worth $300 million, is 'embarrassed' by his fortune so he donates most of it
NEWS
Keanu Reeves, who is worth $300 million, is 'embarrassed' by his fortune so he donates most of it
Reeves donated a whopping $31.5 million, partly to support his younger sister Kim, who has been battling cancer for more than eight years.
1 day ago
The 'Split or Steal' game show dominated TV, but a genius player ruined game’s entire premise with a single move
NEWS
The 'Split or Steal' game show dominated TV, but a genius player ruined game’s entire premise with a single move
The man forced his opponent into making a choice that favored him
1 day ago
South Carolina found $1.8 billion in a mysterious bank account but has no idea where it came from
NEWS
South Carolina found $1.8 billion in a mysterious bank account but has no idea where it came from
The investigation into the matter has raised more questions than answers.
2 days ago
Shopper complains about selling 'woody' chicken in Costco, so the CEO himself stepped up to address it
COSTCO
Shopper complains about selling 'woody' chicken in Costco, so the CEO himself stepped up to address it
Costco President and CEO Ron Vachris proved that Costco always puts its members first.
2 days ago
Fake parking tickets are on the rise, so here's how you can always be one step ahead
NEWS
Fake parking tickets are on the rise, so here's how you can always be one step ahead
If you ever receive a parking ticket, whether it be in a parking garage or pay-for-parking lot, it might not be real.
2 days ago
Aunt on deathbed tells nephew to look 'under her sewing machine' to find a $25 million secret
NEWS
Aunt on deathbed tells nephew to look 'under her sewing machine' to find a $25 million secret
His uncle had bought it for $10 in London while serving as a soldier in World War II.
3 days ago
First ever video uploaded on YouTube has raked in a staggering amount of money since 2005
NEWS
First ever video uploaded on YouTube has raked in a staggering amount of money since 2005
The video titled "Me at the Zoo" was posted on April 23, 2005, a month before YouTube's official launch. 
3 days ago
Man lives an entire year without spending a single penny after coming up with a genius idea
NEWS
Man lives an entire year without spending a single penny after coming up with a genius idea
Mark Boyle said he would choose this life over the other, any day.
3 days ago
Retired teacher buys snacks for stranger short on cash, stunned to find it’s an A-list singer
NEWS
Retired teacher buys snacks for stranger short on cash, stunned to find it’s an A-list singer
The heartwarming interaction made the teacher a local celebrity.
3 days ago
Rental car company claims customer drove 23,000 miles in 3 days, so they gave her a $6,000 bill
NEWS
Rental car company claims customer drove 23,000 miles in 3 days, so they gave her a $6,000 bill
As far as we know, the entire circumference of Earth is itself 24,901 miles.
4 days ago
License plate with unique number sells for a price higher than an apartment in New York City
NEWS
License plate with unique number sells for a price higher than an apartment in New York City
The auction house previously held the record for selling the number "1" license plate for $14.2 million in 2008.
4 days ago
Former VP Mike Pence left a 'shameful' tip on $45 restaurant bill and it got people talking
NEWS
Former VP Mike Pence left a 'shameful' tip on $45 restaurant bill and it got people talking
The X user shared an image of the receipt from the pandemic era.
4 days ago
Could Blockbuster be making a comeback? 90s kids speculate the return of video rental era
NEWS
Could Blockbuster be making a comeback? 90s kids speculate the return of video rental era
Is Blockbuster coming back? The defunct video-rental giant has been closed for a decade. The Blockbuster website is back online. Let's investigate.
4 days ago
New York woman who hit $42 million jackpot at casino gets offered steak dinner and $2.25 instead
NEWS
New York woman who hit $42 million jackpot at casino gets offered steak dinner and $2.25 instead
The New York resident took the casino to court after it denied paying her the winnings.
5 days ago
Pawn Stars guest who had a 'pristine' sketchbook finds out it’s from an iconic artist and worth a fortune
NEWS
Pawn Stars guest who had a 'pristine' sketchbook finds out it’s from an iconic artist and worth a fortune
An art expert estimated that Harrison can make more money if he tore the book apart and sold each of the illustrations separately.
5 days ago
Someone calculated how much Owen Wilson got paid for saying ‘wow’ in movies and it's staggering
NEWS
Someone calculated how much Owen Wilson got paid for saying ‘wow’ in movies and it's staggering
The post further claimed that the actor said his catchphrase "Wow" 102 times in those movies.
5 days ago