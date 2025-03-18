ECONOMY & WORK
'Antiques Roadshow' guest left in tears after expert reveals the value of her 125-year-old opal ring

The magnificent piece of jewelry from Marcus & Co. carried much more than just emotional value.
PUBLISHED 4 HOURS AGO
Screenshot showing the guest's reaction (Cover image source: Antiques Roadshow/PBS)
Screenshot showing the guest's reaction (Cover image source: Antiques Roadshow/PBS)

Family heirlooms aren't necessarily pricey artifacts but anything passed down through generations is precious because of the memories and legacy attached to it. But when such items that people inherit from loved ones get massive appraisals in terms of monetary value from experts as well, such moments are special and are often featured on "Antiques Roadshow." This is what happened to a guest who brought a magnificent Australian Boulder Opal made by the famous jewelry maker, Marcus and Co.

Screenshot showing the guest's reaction to the appraisal
Screenshot showing the guest's reaction to the appraisal (Image source: Antiques Roadshow/PBS)

In the episode filmed in Dallas, Texas, the guest brought her family heirloom to find out how much it could be worth. The ring, which featured a jewel in the middle, belonged to her family for generations. "It originally belonged to my great-grandmother, who lived in Lincoln, Nebraska," the woman explained to the show's expert  Jill Burgum. The guest shared that the ring went to her aunt after her grandfather passed away and when she passed, it was ultimately handed to her father. "So then my dad got it, and then he passed it on to me about a year and a half, two years ago, right before he passed away," she said while her voice cracked.

Screenshot showing the guest, the item and the expert
Screenshot showing the guest, the item and the expert (Image source: Antiques Roadshow/PBS)

The expert then took over to explain the prominence of the item. "Well, what we have in the center is an Australian Opal," the expert mentioned. She then pointed out that technically it is called a boulder Opal because there is a "beautiful play of colors on the front side," and a matrix on the back. "When we look at the sides of the ring, it's got a lovely palette on either shoulder, and that would be a motif taken from Egyptian art," Jill explained noting the details of the ring.

Screenshot showing the Marcus and Co. Austrial Boulder Opal Ring
Screenshot showing the Marcus and Co. Austrial Boulder Opal Ring (Image source: Antiques Roadshow/PBS)

She then went on to call the ring "a beautiful piece of art." She explained that the ring was made to frame the stone but there were "extra leaf motifs on the undercarriage" as well. "I did notice it said Marcus and company inside," the guest pointed out. The expert confirmed that the ring was indeed made by "Marcus and Company" an American manufacturer based in New York City. She added that they were open between 1892 and 1962 and were known for their fine pieces. "They were specialists in enamel work, which is on full display in this lovely ring," the expert said.

 

She further added that the ring was a stamped 14-karat gold, and that is normal for US-made pieces. Looking at the leaf motifs and the materials, the expert estimated that the ring would be an "art nouveau item" roughly dating to 1900. The expert then went straight to the point and told the guest that she had a lot going in her favor in terms of the valuation. "A beautiful ring, a piece of artwork that's a wearable, fantastic name, a desirable period in time at auction, you could anticipate an estimate of $8000 to $10,000," Jill noted.

Screenshot showing the expert talking about the ring
Screenshot showing the expert talking about the ring (Image source: Antiques Roadshow/PBS)

This was a surprise of a lifetime for the guest who broke down almost immediately. "Oh my gosh! Really? Oh my goodness," the owner said as she held back her tears. The expert went on to add that the "fabulous jewel," is a one-of-a-kind piece. "Oh, my goodness. Oh my gosh. I'm just kind of speechless right now," the guest replied.

Screenshot showing the guest's reaction
Screenshot showing the guest's reaction (Image source: Antiques Roadshow/PBS)

However, the expert wasn't finished. Adding to the guest's astonishment, Jill revealed that the ring should be valued at around $25,000 to $30,000, for insurance purposes. "Okay, just put it someplace other than my draw," the guest joked in the end.

