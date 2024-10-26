Adam Sandler once agreed to pay the dinner tab for Ozzy Osbourne. Then, the bill came.

It happened when Sandler was out for dinner with Osbourne and others from the set of "Little Nicky."

As a Hollywood A-lister Adam Sandler is known for hosting people for dinner and has several stories to share about dining with fellow actors. But even the generous star was once surprised when he had to pick up the tab while out for dinner with a celebrity, and realized he had bitten off more than he can chew. Appearing on the Dan Patrick Show, Sandler revealed that he once paid for a lavish party with none other than English rockstar Ozzy Osbourne.

Ozzy Osbourne and Adam Sandler at the 'Little Nicky' benefit premiere (Image source: Frank Trapper/Corbis via Getty Images)

Shook Him up

In a relatively old episode of the Dan Patrick Show doing the rounds on the internet, Sandler was answering a barrage of questions from the host, one of which was "What is the biggest dinner tab that you have ever picked up?"

Screenshot showing Adam Sandler on the Dan Patrick Show (Image source:YouTube/@DanPatrickShow)

Answering the question, Sandler said that on good days, he picks up checks worth $7,500. He went on to add that it's a common occurrence for him and he just shakes it off. However, there was one time when the bill was stupidly high.

Sandler says that during the making of "Little Nicky", he went out for dinner with a group of people from the set including Ozzy Osbourne. He says the bill was for like $18,000 and at the time he wasn't as filthy rich as he is today. "It shook me up," Sandler said describing the amount.

However, he did mention that it wasn't just Osbourne on the dinner table. Sandler clarified that there were a lot of people which is why the tab had run up, and that the rockstar only had a petite stake, to which the host jokingly added, "And a bat."

While this time it was Sandler who picked up a huge tab, there was one instance where someone picked up a huge dinner tab for him. Saturday Night Live star, David Spade shared a similar story about how he got into trouble for pranking Sandler by paying for his dinner party. Appearing on "The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon," Spade shared that Sandler always bought him dinner because he has like a "10-feet-tall" wallet.

David Spade and Adam Sandler at the premiere of Netflix's 'The Do Over' (Image source: JB Lacroix/Getty Images)

So when one fine day he found out that Sandler was dining at the same fancy restaurant as him, he wanted to pay it back. Speaking to Fallon, Spade said he downplayed Sandler's presence saying "no big deal," and gatecrashed the party where Sandler was hosting 15 guests. After performing a few "thirsty bits," and some flop comedy routines, Spade left as nobody was amused.

On his way out, Spade planned a final joke which involved picking up Sandler's tab. He said that he offered his "Discover" card at the front desk and asked to charge him for Sandler's party. Even the staff was shocked to see what Spade was doing.

After everything was said and done, Spade got a call from the representatives of the Identity Guard the next day as the officials suspected that his card was stolen after he paid for a $9,000 dinner. Spade joked that it was like the authorities saying, "It couldn't have been you, you're not that generous."