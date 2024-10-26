ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / NEWS

Adam Sandler once agreed to pay the dinner tab for Ozzy Osbourne. Then, the bill came.

It happened when Sandler was out for dinner with Osbourne and others from the set of "Little Nicky."
PUBLISHED 2 HOURS AGO
Ozzy Osborne and Adam Sandler at a premiere and Adam Sandler at the talk show (Image Sources: Frank Trapper | Getty Images and YouTube | Dan Patrick Show)
Ozzy Osborne and Adam Sandler at a premiere and Adam Sandler at the talk show (Image Sources: Frank Trapper | Getty Images and YouTube | Dan Patrick Show)

As a Hollywood A-lister Adam Sandler is known for hosting people for dinner and has several stories to share about dining with fellow actors. But even the generous star was once surprised when he had to pick up the tab while out for dinner with a celebrity, and realized he had bitten off more than he can chew. Appearing on the Dan Patrick Show, Sandler revealed that he once paid for a lavish party with none other than English rockstar Ozzy Osbourne. 

Ozzy Osbourne and Adam Sandler at the 'Little Nicky' benefit premiere- (Image source: Frank Trapper/Corbis via Getty Images)
Ozzy Osbourne and Adam Sandler at the 'Little Nicky' benefit premiere (Image source: Frank Trapper/Corbis via Getty Images)

Shook Him up

In a relatively old episode of the Dan Patrick Show doing the rounds on the internet, Sandler was answering a barrage of questions from the host, one of which was "What is the biggest dinner tab that you have ever picked up?"

Screenshot showing Adam Sandler on the Dan Patrick Show with the host- (Image source:YouTube/@DanPatrickShow)
Screenshot showing Adam Sandler on the Dan Patrick Show (Image source:YouTube/@DanPatrickShow)

Answering the question, Sandler said that on good days, he picks up checks worth $7,500. He went on to add that it's a common occurrence for him and he just shakes it off. However, there was one time when the bill was stupidly high. 

Sandler says that during the making of "Little Nicky", he went out for dinner with a group of people from the set including Ozzy Osbourne. He says the bill was for like $18,000 and at the time he wasn't as filthy rich as he is today. "It shook me up," Sandler said describing the amount.

 

However, he did mention that it wasn't just Osbourne on the dinner table. Sandler clarified that there were a lot of people which is why the tab had run up, and that the rockstar only had a petite stake, to which the host jokingly added, "And a bat."

 

While this time it was Sandler who picked up a huge tab, there was one instance where someone picked up a huge dinner tab for him. Saturday Night Live star, David Spade shared a similar story about how he got into trouble for pranking Sandler by paying for his dinner party. Appearing on "The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon," Spade shared that Sandler always bought him dinner because he has like a "10-feet-tall" wallet.

David Spade and Adam Sandler at the premiere of Netflix's 'The Do Over' (Image source: JB Lacroix/Getty Images)
David Spade and Adam Sandler at the premiere of Netflix's 'The Do Over' (Image source: JB Lacroix/Getty Images)

So when one fine day he found out that Sandler was dining at the same fancy restaurant as him, he wanted to pay it back. Speaking to Fallon, Spade said he downplayed Sandler's presence saying "no big deal," and gatecrashed the party where Sandler was hosting 15 guests. After performing a few "thirsty bits," and some flop comedy routines, Spade left as nobody was amused. 

On his way out, Spade planned a final joke which involved picking up Sandler's tab. He said that he offered his "Discover" card at the front desk and asked to charge him for Sandler's party. Even the staff was shocked to see what Spade was doing.

 

After everything was said and done, Spade got a call from the representatives of the Identity Guard the next day as the officials suspected that his card was stolen after he paid for a $9,000 dinner. Spade joked that it was like the authorities saying, "It couldn't have been you, you're not that generous."

MORE ON MARKET REALIST
Wheel of Fortune player lost $50,000 over one word — confused viewers blamed Pat Sajak for it
NEWS
Wheel of Fortune player lost $50,000 over one word — confused viewers blamed Pat Sajak for it
Confusion among viewers about Tamara's answer triggered an online outrage against the host Sajak.
13 minutes ago
'No one deserves to have that much money' — Just Mark Zuckerberg talking about billionaires
NEWS
'No one deserves to have that much money' — Just Mark Zuckerberg talking about billionaires
Zuckerberg made the surprising comments in response to a Facebook employee's question.
1 hour ago
Adam Sandler once agreed to pay the dinner tab for Ozzy Osbourne. Then, the bill came.
NEWS
Adam Sandler once agreed to pay the dinner tab for Ozzy Osbourne. Then, the bill came.
It happened when Sandler was out for dinner with Osbourne and others from the set of "Little Nicky."
2 hours ago
Burger King worker who got a goodie bag after 27 years of service buys first home with $450,000 donation
BURGER KING
Burger King worker who got a goodie bag after 27 years of service buys first home with $450,000 donation
The amount that was raised online turned out to be a lot more than what his daughter was aiming for.
4 hours ago
Woman selling guitar for $5,000 stunned after Pawn Stars said it was the ‘holy grail’ and worth way more
NEWS
Woman selling guitar for $5,000 stunned after Pawn Stars said it was the ‘holy grail’ and worth way more
The seller knew it belonged to former Guns N'Roses guitarist DJ Ashba, but she had no idea of its true value.
14 hours ago
Fascinating study reveals how restaurants are using this simple trick to make you tip more
NEWS
Fascinating study reveals how restaurants are using this simple trick to make you tip more
This simple addition to the bill may seem subtle but has a significant impact on customer behavior.
23 hours ago
Desperate dad returns cash stolen from store— after realizing it's not enough for kid's transplant
NEWS
Desperate dad returns cash stolen from store— after realizing it's not enough for kid's transplant
The store owner feels that while the man should be punished for wielding a gun, society needs to help such people.
1 day ago
Target is selling limited-edition Stanley Cups — the demand is literally causing mayhem at stores
NEWS
Target is selling limited-edition Stanley Cups — the demand is literally causing mayhem at stores
There were some who even tried to snatch the viral tumblers from other customers including kids.
1 day ago
Are you a Cash App user? You might be eligible for $2,500 payout — just watch out for the deadline
NEWS
Are you a Cash App user? You might be eligible for $2,500 payout — just watch out for the deadline
The reimbursements are part of a settlement for two separate data breach incidents in 2021 and 2023.
1 day ago
NASA will pay you $3 million if you can help solve a simple issue for their Moon mission
NEWS
NASA will pay you $3 million if you can help solve a simple issue for their Moon mission
The solution will not only be used for long-term lunar missions but will also help communities on Earth.
2 days ago
A San Francisco home is listed for just $488,000 but there's a catch — you can't move in until 2053
NEWS
A San Francisco home is listed for just $488,000 but there's a catch — you can't move in until 2053
The seller has strongly advised prospective buyers to thoroughly review his disclosure.
2 days ago
Walmart worker helps customer buy a CD — he had no clue he was selling Jelly Roll's own music to him
WALMART
Walmart worker helps customer buy a CD — he had no clue he was selling Jelly Roll's own music to him
The country music star had a similar experience with a Walmart employee last year as well.
3 days ago
Walmart is selling homes with 1 bedroom and a spacious floor plan — at a price that can't be beat
WALMART
Walmart is selling homes with 1 bedroom and a spacious floor plan — at a price that can't be beat
Retirees are also opting for tiny homes to spend their days in a comfortable setting with a lower cost of living.
3 days ago
AI artist says he lost several million dollars because people 'stole' his work. Oh, the irony.
NEWS
AI artist says he lost several million dollars because people 'stole' his work. Oh, the irony.
Other artists have alleged that generative AI tools are enabling the theft of their art.
3 days ago
Millennial couple reveal they can't find a home within their budget — they only earn $250,000 a year
NEWS
Millennial couple reveal they can't find a home within their budget — they only earn $250,000 a year
For now, the couple has opted to pay $2,700 a month as rent in a suburb till the housing market cools down.
3 days ago
Costco warns shoppers to return these 2 items ASAP amid listeria concerns across the US
COSTCO
Costco warns shoppers to return these 2 items ASAP amid listeria concerns across the US
These are part of a wider recall that has affected millions of pounds of frozen meat.
3 days ago
Selena Gomez, who is worth $1.3 billion, called out over amount of money she gave a homeless man
NEWS
Selena Gomez, who is worth $1.3 billion, called out over amount of money she gave a homeless man
Even though critics questioned her for this show of generosity, Gomez is known for her philanthropy.
4 days ago
Guy who bought a $26,000 house on Amazon shares what was delivered — it came with a warning too
NEWS
Guy who bought a $26,000 house on Amazon shares what was delivered — it came with a warning too
The Amazon house now stands as a symbol of unconventional homeownership in the digital age, leaving viewers both fascinated and entertained.
4 days ago
Woman unexpectedly receives $50,000 from her bank. Then, she found a way to hold onto it legally
NEWS
Woman unexpectedly receives $50,000 from her bank. Then, she found a way to hold onto it legally
Through luck, quick thinking, and due dilligence, the woman claimed she got to keep the money.
4 days ago
Guy sues Walmart for $100 million or 'free unlimited lifetime shopping'. Then, the verdict came
WALMART
Guy sues Walmart for $100 million or 'free unlimited lifetime shopping'. Then, the verdict came
The man didn't provide too many details about the incident mentioned in the lawsuit.
5 days ago