Rental car company claims customer drove 23,000 miles in 3 days, so they gave her a $6,000 bill

As far as we know, the entire circumference of Earth is itself 24,901 miles.
PUBLISHED 4 HOURS AGO
Stock photo/Getty Images | Screenshot from the X post @BonifaceGio
Stock photo/Getty Images | Screenshot from the X post @BonifaceGio

A car rental company charged a Canadian customer nearly $6,000 for renting a car for three days. The company, Avis, justified the charge by claiming that she drove nearly 23,000 miles (36,000 km). The circumference of Earth is 24,901 miles. Since it is physically impossible to drive that much, the driver, Giovanna Boniface rightfully appealed against the overcharge. She claimed that the car was driven for 185 miles at best and requested a refund. However, she was unexpectedly taken on a roller-coaster ride by the company, local news outlet North Shore News reported. 

Sign for the rental car agency Avis | Getty Images | Photo by Smith Collection
Sign for the rental car agency Avis | Getty Images | Photo by Smith Collection

Speaking to North Shore, Boniface said that she rented a GMC Yukon Denali from theToronto Pearson Airport. She took the car to help her daughter move to college. Boniface claimed that she only drove from the airport, downtown Toronto, to Kitchener, Ontario, where she visited her mother-in-law. Thus, she estimated that it could have been 186 miles (300km) at max. She then returned the car at the airport before checking in for a flight to Europe. 

GMC Yukon Denali is on display at the 108th Annual Chicago Auto Show | Getty Images | Photo By Raymond Boyd
GMC Yukon Denali is on display at the 108th Annual Chicago Auto Show | Getty Images | Photo By Raymond Boyd

She told CTV news that she prepaid about $600 (1,000 Canadian Dollars) for the car. While waiting for board her flight, she checked her credit card statement to make sure the payment went thorugh. This is when she realized that the company had charges her over $6,000 (8,000 Canadian Dollars). She told the news outlet that the company charged her 25 cents per kilometre for about 36,482 kilometres.

 

"I could have driven to and from South Africa and still had several thousand kilometres to spare," she told The Daily Hive. She added that she doesn't drive her car that much in a year, let alone three days. 

Boniface shared that she immediately wanted to go back through security and check with the Avis counter. However, since the queue was extremely long, she decided to call the company instead.

Boniface and her husband tried calling Avis’s Pearson airport location for 90 minutes straight. However, nobody picked up and they had to leave a voicemail, she told North Shore. When she finally connected with a service agent, the response was unexpected. “They didn't really care. I asked to be put through to a supervisor because sometimes that's what you need to do and they just hung up on me," she told the news outlet. 

Representative Image | Getty Images | Stock Photo
Representative Image | Getty Images | Stock Photo

She added that there was no response from the company for days. She also tried to dispute the charge on her credit card but that didn't help her as well. She said that the payment should have been flagged as soon as it went through. 

Boniface told CTV News that she finally got a response from the company only after her story got media attention. She was informed that the extra charges would be soon refunded. In a statement to the news outlet, Avis said it had apologized to Boniface for the error and issued a refund. However, the cause of the error wasn't clarified. 

Boniface expressed that while she understood that mistakes happen, she wasn't happy with the way her case was handled. Regarding renting cars in the future, she said that she would advise against the express drop-off option as the quick service may come at a hefty cost.

