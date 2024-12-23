Walmart customer requests a cake with special instructions on top. What she received left her stunned.

The decorator still didn't get it when the woman returned to Walmart with her cake.

While it is good to be specific about what needs to be written on a customized cake, sometimes it could backfire. Such was the case for a Chicago area-based woman Peyton Chimack (@peychimack on TikTok) who went viral after posting pictures of a cake she ordered from her local Walmart. While the birthday girl was going for a trendy cake, the cake decorator took her instructions too literally leading to a hilarious mishap.

Representative image of a birthday cake (Photo by Nick Stephenson on Unsplash)

Custom birthday cakes from Walmart recently went viral on TikTok with several users posting aesthetically pleasing images of cakes with cursive writing. An extension of the “coquette” trend, the custom trendy cakes have taken over social media this year. Thus, the 22-year-old TikToker also wanted a custom cake for her birthday. Inspired by the “thirsty” cake that went viral she chose the words "Aries Baby" to be written in small cursive writing, in the middle of the cake.

It's safe to say that the cake decorator at Walmart did just that. Chimack told PEOPLE that when she went to pick up her cake after two days along with a friend, they collected it without checking, but later when they opened the box, they got a hilarious surprise. The decorator took Chimack's directions quite literally and wrote on the cake "Aries Baby (small, cursive, middle of the cake)" in large black lettering on the cake.

Screenshots showing the inspiration and the actual cake (Image source: @peychimack/TikTok)

"When I tell you my mouth dropped when I got in the car and opened up the cake," she wrote in the caption of her viral post.

Viewers in the comments were cracking up adding to the fun. "LMFAO. Honestly, i love it," @envykailynn commented. "This happened when my brother was a kid and he wanted a Tom Brady jersey on his cake and they wrote happy birthday Tom Brady," another user @dwybiodv shared.

Screenshot of a comment about the cake (Image source: @cherryblowsome/TikTok)

An honest mistake?

Chimack told PEOPLE that when she went back to the store, the cake decorator was on lunch. However, when the butcher saw the cake, he couldn't stop laughing. When the decorator got back, Chimack said that she was confused about what she did wrong. The decorator didn't realize that Chimack had just put specific instructions and instead thought it was what she wanted to be written the cake.

Walmart Customer Gets Hilarious Frosting Fail When Cake Decorator Writes Her Instructions in Birthday Message https://t.co/ufEyIzy5zI — People (@people) April 18, 2024

Chimack told her not to make the cake again and simply redo the icing and write on top of it. She wrote her name and phone number on a piece of paper to get an updated cake. While they were still nearby, Chimack says she overheard the butcher shout she didn’t “want that on the cake” and “just wants ‘Aries baby’”.

Luckily, when Chimack returned, the cake was done right and she got what she wanted. However, the 'Aries Baby' was just in simple block letters instead of the cursive font she asked for. Chimack gladly accepted the new cake as she had limited time before the celebration. She later posted a follow-up video posing with the new cake.

"It still wasn't small or in cursive but she did the best she could," Chimack wrote in the caption of the follow-up video. Chimack also advised fellow customers of Walmart to be as detailed as possible and clearly specify what needs to be on the cake.

