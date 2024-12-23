ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / NEWS

Walmart customer requests a cake with special instructions on top. What she received left her stunned.

The decorator still didn't get it when the woman returned to Walmart with her cake.
PUBLISHED 6 HOURS AGO
Screenshots showing the creator and the cake that inspired her order (Image source: TikTok | @peychimack)
Screenshots showing the creator and the cake that inspired her order (Image source: TikTok | @peychimack)

While it is good to be specific about what needs to be written on a customized cake, sometimes it could backfire. Such was the case for a Chicago area-based woman Peyton Chimack (@peychimack on TikTok) who went viral after posting pictures of a cake she ordered from her local Walmart. While the birthday girl was going for a trendy cake, the cake decorator took her instructions too literally leading to a hilarious mishap.

Representative image of a birthday cake (Photo by Nick Stephenson on Unsplash)
Representative image of a birthday cake (Photo by Nick Stephenson on Unsplash)

Custom birthday cakes from Walmart recently went viral on TikTok with several users posting aesthetically pleasing images of cakes with cursive writing. An extension of the “coquette” trend, the custom trendy cakes have taken over social media this year. Thus, the 22-year-old TikToker also wanted a custom cake for her birthday. Inspired by the “thirsty” cake that went viral she chose the words "Aries Baby" to be written in small cursive writing, in the middle of the cake. 

@itsliz_n i would say walmart killed it , so cute! 🎂🎀 #walmartcake #walmart #cake #birthday #birthdaycake #girl #girlthings #30th #30thbirthday #birthdayideas #cakeideas #cakedesignideas @Walmart ♬ original sound - Liz

 

It's safe to say that the cake decorator at Walmart did just that. Chimack told PEOPLE that when she went to pick up her cake after two days along with a friend, they collected it without checking, but later when they opened the box, they got a hilarious surprise. The decorator took Chimack's directions quite literally and wrote on the cake "Aries Baby (small, cursive, middle of the cake)" in large black lettering on the cake. 

Screenshots showing the inspiration and the actual cake (Image source: @peychimack/TikTok)
Screenshots showing the inspiration and the actual cake (Image source: @peychimack/TikTok)

"When I tell you my mouth dropped when I got in the car and opened up the cake," she wrote in the caption of her viral post. 

Viewers in the comments were cracking up adding to the fun. "LMFAO. Honestly, i love it," @envykailynn commented. "This happened when my brother was a kid and he wanted a Tom Brady jersey on his cake and they wrote happy birthday Tom Brady," another user @dwybiodv shared. 

Screenshot of a comment about the cake (Image source: @cherryblowsome/TikTok)
Screenshot of a comment about the cake (Image source: @cherryblowsome/TikTok)

An honest mistake?

Chimack told PEOPLE that when she went back to the store, the cake decorator was on lunch. However, when the butcher saw the cake, he couldn't stop laughing. When the decorator got back, Chimack said that she was confused about what she did wrong. The decorator didn't realize that Chimack had just put specific instructions and instead thought it was what she wanted to be written the cake.

 

Chimack told her not to make the cake again and simply redo the icing and write on top of it. She wrote her name and phone number on a piece of paper to get an updated cake. While they were still nearby, Chimack says she overheard the butcher shout she didn’t “want that on the cake” and “just wants ‘Aries baby’”. 

Luckily, when Chimack returned, the cake was done right and she got what she wanted. However, the 'Aries Baby' was just in simple block letters instead of the cursive font she asked for. Chimack gladly accepted the new cake as she had limited time before the celebration. She later posted a follow-up video posing with the new cake.

@peychimack Replying to @v ♬ SLOW DANCING IN THE DARK - Joji

 

"It still wasn't small or in cursive but she did the best she could,"  Chimack wrote in the caption of the follow-up video. Chimack also advised fellow customers of Walmart to be as detailed as possible and clearly specify what needs to be on the cake.

Follow Peyton Chimack (@peychimack) on TikTok for more hilarious videos.

RELATED TOPICS WALMART
MORE ON MARKET REALIST
'Jeopardy' host Alex Trebek once called a contestant 'loser' — but she had the last laugh
NEWS
'Jeopardy' host Alex Trebek once called a contestant 'loser' — but she had the last laugh
The contestant showed everyone who was the real loser.
2 hours ago
‘Price Is Right’ contestant wins a Nissan Sentra. Then, she ended up paying an extra $15,000.
NEWS
‘Price Is Right’ contestant wins a Nissan Sentra. Then, she ended up paying an extra $15,000.
Leilani had to go through a lot of paperwork and wait only to find out what she won wasn't what she'd get.
4 hours ago
'Shark Tank' offers $250,000 deal to an engineer who found a better way to make diapers
NEWS
'Shark Tank' offers $250,000 deal to an engineer who found a better way to make diapers
The guest investor Gwyneth Paltrow was also impressed by the entrepreneur's thought process.
5 hours ago
Walmart customer requests a cake with special instructions on top. What she received left her stunned.
WALMART
Walmart customer requests a cake with special instructions on top. What she received left her stunned.
The decorator still didn't get it when the woman returned to Walmart with her cake.
6 hours ago
'Family Feud' contestant tells Steve Harvey to 'shut up' over a joke that backfired spectacularly
NEWS
'Family Feud' contestant tells Steve Harvey to 'shut up' over a joke that backfired spectacularly
Steve Harvey is known for his infectious sense of humor that can come out at any moment.
7 hours ago
Army vet 'passes out' on Antiques Roadshow after learning the real value of his $345 Rolex from 1975
NEWS
Army vet 'passes out' on Antiques Roadshow after learning the real value of his $345 Rolex from 1975
One of the rarest Rolex watches in the world was kept in a safety deposit for decades, unworn.
18 hours ago
'Shark Tank' offers $50,000 to a mother-of-3 who came up with a simple butt spray idea
NEWS
'Shark Tank' offers $50,000 to a mother-of-3 who came up with a simple butt spray idea
The product was invented by a mother who wanted to protect her kids from rashes.
1 day ago
'Price is Right' contestant lost out on a car in 1992 — then a miracle happened 32 years later
NEWS
'Price is Right' contestant lost out on a car in 1992 — then a miracle happened 32 years later
It's not everyday one gets to see a contestant come back on The Price is Right after decades.
1 day ago
Waffle House worker shares how much she earned on her first day — and now we want to apply
NEWS
Waffle House worker shares how much she earned on her first day — and now we want to apply
Fellow workers suggested that people are sleeping on how much one can make as a server.
1 day ago
Not Hawaii or Tokyo, this 'Price is Right' contestant won a 6-night trip to...Mall of America
NEWS
Not Hawaii or Tokyo, this 'Price is Right' contestant won a 6-night trip to...Mall of America
Not everyone quite expects a Minnesota trip to be the prize on "The Price is Right."
1 day ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest ends up kissing the expert after knowing the value of her Tiffany necklace
NEWS
'Antiques Roadshow' guest ends up kissing the expert after knowing the value of her Tiffany necklace
The expert was so amused by the guest's reaction that she asked if it was such a big surprise.
1 day ago
Man who bet life savings on single roulette spin returned to Vegas 15 years later to pick red again
NEWS
Man who bet life savings on single roulette spin returned to Vegas 15 years later to pick red again
In 2004, Ashley Revell from London won $270,000 in one of the most stunning events in gambling history.
1 day ago
'Shark Tank' offers a life-changing deal to founders who pitched a business with zero sales
NEWS
'Shark Tank' offers a life-changing deal to founders who pitched a business with zero sales
The inventors knew the risk they were taking going in with an untested product but things worked out.
2 days ago
Janitor wins $1 million on 'America's Got Talent' — but most of that prize money could disappear
NEWS
Janitor wins $1 million on 'America's Got Talent' — but most of that prize money could disappear
Despite the deductions, Goodall still has a bright future just like the show's previous winners.
2 days ago
'Price is Right' host Drew Carey once showed up on WWE in an epic crossover no one saw coming
NEWS
'Price is Right' host Drew Carey once showed up on WWE in an epic crossover no one saw coming
Celebrities have made appearances in WWE in the past but few have entered the Royal Rumble.
2 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' fans convinced player was 'robbed' of $40,000 as they 'heard her' say the right answer
NEWS
'Wheel of Fortune' fans convinced player was 'robbed' of $40,000 as they 'heard her' say the right answer
Fans on social media were not happy with Pat Sajak ignoring the right answer initially.
2 days ago
Woman wins Drake lookalike contest at a bakery. Then, the rapper surprised her with a huge cash prize.
NEWS
Woman wins Drake lookalike contest at a bakery. Then, the rapper surprised her with a huge cash prize.
The organizers never expected the multi-platinum selling rapper to take an interest in the contest.
2 days ago
Dad in financial distress takes orange juice back to shop. He returned with a $315 million surprise
NEWS
Dad in financial distress takes orange juice back to shop. He returned with a $315 million surprise
The man from New Jersey who was looking to save a few bucks, didn't know what luck had in store for him.
2 days ago
'Shark Tank' investor Kevin O’Leary makes a founder cry — then he offered her a 6-figure deal
NEWS
'Shark Tank' investor Kevin O’Leary makes a founder cry — then he offered her a 6-figure deal
Kevin O'Leary is not known for going soft but things took a highly emotional turn.
3 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guests stunned after letter belonging to a famous person gets staggering value
NEWS
'Antiques Roadshow' guests stunned after letter belonging to a famous person gets staggering value
It's not every day on Antiques Roadshow that one gets to see a piece of American history and culture.
3 days ago