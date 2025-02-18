Walmart shopper issues serious warning to anyone who bought broccoli: "You might not be alive..."

The TikTok creator warned her viewers to throw out any broccoli bought in the past two months.

There was a time when people trusted the quality of food products at retail chains such as Walmart and Costco, which they were able to pick up at discounted prices. But in the past few years, consumers have raised concerns about items from both brands, and products including meat, eggs, and fish have been recalled over contamination risks. Recently, a Walmart customer sounded the alarm after a broccoli recall. The shopper Rachael (@rachaeliskool), urged people to double-check their refrigerators and get rid of any of the contaminated veggies.

Representative image of Brocolli (Image source: Reinaldo on Unsplash)

Late last year, California-based company, Baga Fresh issued a recall of Marketside Broccoli Florets sold at Walmart in 20 states over concerns of a possible Listeria contamination. The recall was later escalated to the Class 1 level by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, which indicates that consuming it can even lead to death.

The affected products were Braga Fresh's washed and ready-to-eat 12-ounce bags of Marketside Broccoli Florets. This prompted the Tiktoker to issue a PSA to people who may have stored or frozen the broccoli they bought in months before the recall. Rachael filmed the over-green screen effect with a screenshot from a Fox 6 Milwaukee News post in the background. “I don’t know if you’ve heard, but broccoli has a recall. Well, Walmart has a broccoli recall," the creator warned.

Screenshots showing the creator talking about the recall (Image source: TikTok)

She further went on to mention that the recall was upgraded by the FDA, indicating a high risk. "And it’s saying that you might not be alive anymore if you eat it,” she said. Further, the screenshot in her video read, “FDA escalates Walmart broccoli recall to highest threat level: risk of ‘death.’” Viewers in the comments were perplexed to know that something as simple as broccoli could be deadly. "Time to start growing our own food babes!! You can start garlic and onion sprouts nowww," @mermaidmianna suggested.

Meanwhile many seemed curious if broccoli bought from elsewhere was safe. "Is it at Kroger as well bc I just opened up a plastic tin of some and it smelled HORRIBLE....but looks fresh as hell," @lady.g6269 wrote.

Others expressed outrage at the food companies and Walmart as well. "Good thing mom and i been boycotting these fools fa a while now 😭," @atinybread added.

The creator shared another update where she specifically mentioned the product that was recalled. In the caption, she once again cautioned everyone who freezes vegetables or keeps a store of them at home.

According to the FDA, the potential for contamination was discovered during random sampling by Texas Health & Human Services from a Texas store location. Multiple samples of the product yielded a positive result for Listeria monocytogenes contamination.

This can cause foodborne bacterial infection, Listeriosis, or listeria poisoning, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The infection can cause serious issues and can be potentially dangerous or life-threatening, to vulnerable groups like older adults, people with weak immune systems, and pregnant women.

