'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey tells player his mom should be ‘ashamed’ of him after his answer

Harvey shamed the player for his not-so-family friendly response while fans loved it.

Long-time fans of "Family Feud" get a bit too comfortable around Steve Harvey while answering the questions, and at times they even end up embarrassing themselves. The responses at times stupid and sometimes suggestive, bring out the reactions from Harvey that are often featured in viral clips. One such moment was witnessed when a contestant named Brian revealed too much about his personal affairs on the show, leaving Harvey and the viewers baffled.

Screenshots showing the contestant and Harvey's reaction (Image source: Instagram/Family Feud)

In a clip shared on the show's social media handles, the host was conducting the usual affairs of the show. He walked over to one of the competing teams who chose to play the question, "Name something a man has to hide from his wife when he's having an affair?" The clip then quickly fast-forwarded to Brian who proudly answered with, "His dirty underwear." The audience cheered and laughed at the response, and one of his teammates shouted "Good answer!"

Screenshots showing Brian answering the question (Image source: Instagram/Family Feud)

However, the host wasn't so thrilled with the response. "Your mama right now, pretty ashamed of you right now," Harvey said with a disappointed look. The camera then quickly showed Brian's mom who was bursting with laughter in the audience.

Screenshots showing Harvey and Brian's mother (Image source: Instagram/Family Feud)

To add to his misery, another contestant in the family, Bert shouted, "His wife is out there too," and Brian added that she was the one in the green dress, with a red face. The host then went on to mock the player more. "You come home and you ain't got your drawers on, I gotta tell you something. It's hard to explain you ain't got no drawers on. Oh, man," Harvey said.

Screenshot showing Brian's wife and Harvey's reaction (Image source: Instagram/Family Feud)

While Harvey roasted the hell out of Brian, viewers sided with the player appreciating the answer. "It’s actually a good answer 😂. Just bring a spare pair and put those on before going home. Then wash the dirty undies when the wife is not around," @groovymama84 wrote on Instagram. "That was a damn good answer though 😂," @darrelpullie added.

While Brian's response disappointed Harvey, there was a contestant who outright offended the long-time host. In another viral clip shared on social media, the player named Regina said something that was a little too "inappropriate" for families and hurtful to Harvey. In the episode, Harvey asked the survey question, “Name a phrase that takes courage to say for the first time," Regina responded with, “Well, Steve, this doesn’t pertain to me because I’m celibate, but ‘You have a small penis!'”

This shocked the host to the core who just stared at the camera with a blank face. As the studio was filled with 'woos' from the audience, it dawned on the host that Regina was looking right at him while giving her answer. “What the hell you lookin’ at me for?!” Harvey asked pointing at himself. Unfortunately for Regina, the answer did not show up on the board, earning her family a strike.

Despite Regina’s misfortune, viewers enjoyed her answer. "Steve took it personally," @wael_selmi97 wrote on the Instagram post. "Steve was hella offended," @tinitathomas added.