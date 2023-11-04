Name Tommy Wiseau Net Worth $4 million DOB 3 October 1955 Age 68 years Gender Male Profession Director, screenwriter, actor, producer Nationality American

Remembered for making the worst movie of all time, Tommy Wiseau gained fame in an undoubtedly enigmatic turn of events in showbiz, earning a net worth of $4 million. While his cult classic "The Room" is often celebrated for its unintentional comedy and cinematic flaws, it has still helped him amass a fortune. Despite the film's initial critical failure, Wiseau's unconventional approach has turned it into a global phenomenon, generating revenue from late-night screenings, merchandising, and online streaming. Wiseau has also taken up film projects and even explored endorsements and public appearances, capitalizing on his unique persona.

Actor/filmmaker Tommy Wiseau poses with Raul Phoenix at 2021 Los Angeles Comic Con at Los Angeles Convention Center on December 03, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. Getty Images | Photo by Chelsea Guglielmino

Wiseau's disastrous movie has actually been his main source of fame and income, and his journey in cinema has been as unconventional as his panned cult classic "The Room." Before his foray into filmmaking, Wiseau held a variety of jobs in the San Francisco Bay area, including working as a hospital aide and a busboy at a local restaurant. However, a near-fatal car crash, where another driver ran a red light and collided with Wiseau's vehicle, marked a turning point in his life. The accident led to several weeks of hospitalization and inspired Wiseau to pursue his dreams of becoming an actor and director. He was heavily influenced by iconic actors such as Marlon Brando and James Dean, as well as classic films like "Citizen Kane" and "The Guns of Navarone."

Wiseau's efforts to break into Hollywood date back to the late '80s when he took acting classes with Vincent Chase and attended film classes at Los Angeles Community College. His early work included directing a student film titled "Robbery Doesn't Pay," shot with a Super 8 camera in the Westwood neighborhood of Los Angeles. But it was his 2003 film, "The Room," that catapulted him to international recognition, even though it was a massive critical failure. Despite its $6 million budget, the film's financing remains a mystery, adding to Wiseau's mystique, but "The Room" went on to become a pop culture phenomenon, with numerous fan screenings featuring costumes and interactive dialogue. Notably, some of the film's infamous lines, such as "You are tearing me apart, Lisa!" are borrowed from the classic film "Rebel Without a Cause."

Since the unexpected popularity of "The Room," Wiseau has continued to explore different avenues within the entertainment industry. He made appearances on shows like "Tim and Eric Awesome Show, Great Job!" and released another film titled "The House That Drips Blood on Alex." Wiseau also produced and appeared in a short film titled "Homeless in America" in 2004 and was featured in "Samurai Cop 2: Deadly Vengeance" as Linton Kitano. In 2011, he starred in his own web series, "Tommy Explains It All." His collaboration with Greg Sestero resulted in the film "Best F(r)iends," which premiered in 2017. James Franco played his role in the movie "The Disaster Artist," which was based on the making of "The Room."

Actor Tommy Wiseau attends the 2018 Film Independent Spirit Awards on March 3, 2018 in Santa Monica, California. Getty Images | Photo by Amanda Edwards

Tommy Wiseau's assets include a 15,000-square-foot commercial building in San Francisco, valued at an estimated $2-4 million. This property is registered under the "Thomas P Wiseau Revocable Tr."

New York International Independent Film & Video Festival (2004) - Winner of the Audience Award for Best Feature Film for "The Room."

New York International Independent Film & Video Festival (2004) - Winner of the Documentary Film Award for Best Social Documentary for "Homeless in America." This award was shared with Kaya Redford.

(L-R) Actors Greg Sestero and Tommy Wiseau attend the 2018 Film Independent Spirit Awards on March 3, 2018 in Santa Monica, California. Getty Images | Photo by Rich Fury

Where is Tommy Wiseau from?

Tommy Wiseau's place of birth and early life are mysterious. He's claimed to have lived in different places, including France and New Orleans.

How did Tommy Wiseau fund "The Room"?

The budget for "The Room" was $6 million, but it's unclear where Wiseau got the money. The film's financing is a puzzling aspect.

What inspired Tommy Wiseau's famous line in "The Room"?

The iconic line, "You are tearing me apart, Lisa!" was inspired by James Dean's acting in "Rebel Without a Cause." Wiseau was influenced by Dean and other classic filmmakers.

