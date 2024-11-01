ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / NEWS

Mom leaves her child unsupervised with the laptop. Then, she saw a $9,800 banana toy ordered on eBay

The child ended up spending a lot more than the price of the toy that the mother refused to buy.
PUBLISHED 1 HOUR AGO
Close up of a mother having breakfast and doing bills with her son | (Cover image source: Getty Images | vorDa)
Close up of a mother having breakfast and doing bills with her son | (Cover image source: Getty Images | vorDa)

The increasing prevalence of smartphones in day-to-day life has also impacted the behavior of children by affecting their attention span and putting them at risk of game addiction. Something similar happened to Donna Jacob from Sydney, Australia, whose seven-year-old son used her credit card to buy a $9,800 miniature toy from eBay. The preschooler splurged the amount on a rare "Golden Billy Banana" toy from the Coles Stikeez collectible range, The Mirror reported

 

When Online Shopping Becomes Child's Play

According to the Daily Star, the Coles Stikeez collectibles are part of a campaign that encourages children to eat more fruits and vegetables. The lineup has gained popularity for character figurines such as Copper Carrot and Carlo Cucumber, which are traded among kids in playgrounds.

 

Among these characters, the golden version of ‘Billy Banana’ is a prized possession for kids because it is extremely hard to find and popular among collectors. The 47-year-old’s young kid, who has autism, is also a huge fan of the rare collectible range, according to 7News. When he asked his mum to buy him the costly figurine, she didn't pay heed. 

 

After that, he got hold of her laptop and combed through the web looking for his favorite toy. He finally found the golden banana figurine being auctioned off on the popular reselling platform eBay. However, the listed bids were much more than what he had initially asked for. Since Donna's credit card details were saved in her browser, the kid was successful in placing the highest bid before making the payment for the toy. 

A sign for Internet auction portal eBay (Image source: Sean Gallup/Getty Images)
A sign for Internet auction portal eBay (Image source: Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

The child eventually ended up spending $9,859, and the worst part was that Donna had no clue about the purchase. It was only a day later that she came to know about it when she received a confirmation of the purchase. 

An Uphill Battle

Donna immediately contacted the seller to explain the error that led to the purchase and asked for a refund, but her pleas fell on deaf ears as the seller didn't respond. Finally, she reached out to eBay to get her money back. However, Donna claimed that eBay told her that the incident was a case of "friendly fraud" and that the chances of her retrieving the money were low. Hence, she repeatedly contacted her bank, PayPal, and eBay making requests for a refund.

Representative image of a woman on her laptop with a credit card in hand (Image source: Stock photo/Getty Images)
Representative image of a woman on her laptop with a credit card in hand (Image source: Stock photo/Getty Images)

Ultimately, eBay agreed to refund the amount and in a statement, the company said,  "eBay understands there are unique circumstances in this case. As a result, the buyer will receive a refund for the purchase," 7News reported. Donna is now calling for stricter protocols to be put into place to prevent such an incident from happening in the future. "I think it's just ludicrous this could happen," she told the news outlet. 

She added that between PayPal and the bank, someone should have detected the unusual transaction and they should have stopped the transaction from happening.

As it turns out, Donna is not the only parent to regret allowing kids to access credit cards. According to a 2024 Lending Tree study, a majority of parents have given kids access to their money, and many of them faced terrible consequences.

 

About 59% of parents in the study said their children had access to their credit or debit cards, and about 31% of them regretted this.

MORE ON MARKET REALIST
Mom leaves her child unsupervised with the laptop. Then, she saw a $9,800 banana toy ordered on eBay
NEWS
Mom leaves her child unsupervised with the laptop. Then, she saw a $9,800 banana toy ordered on eBay
The child ended up spending a lot more than the price of the toy that the mother refused to buy.
1 hour ago
Newlyweds danced all night at a Jelly Roll concert. Then, he gave them $10,000 for their honeymoon
NEWS
Newlyweds danced all night at a Jelly Roll concert. Then, he gave them $10,000 for their honeymoon
The musician made sure that the crew collected their details and reiterated that he was serious.
3 hours ago
Family empties grandad's coin jar after 70 years — spent a whole week counting an unexpected fortune
NEWS
Family empties grandad's coin jar after 70 years — spent a whole week counting an unexpected fortune
Several people on Reddit also suggested that some rare coins in the jar were worth more than the face value.
7 hours ago
Two 130-year-old coins worth millions could be in your wallet — its history is even more fascinating
NEWS
Two 130-year-old coins worth millions could be in your wallet — its history is even more fascinating
Collectors have long been looking for the 1894-S Barber dimes which are worth over 2 million each.
19 hours ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant misses out on huge $1 million — viewers blame Ryan Seacrest for it
NEWS
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant misses out on huge $1 million — viewers blame Ryan Seacrest for it
In the very first week of replacing the old host Pat Sajak, audiences are saying that Seacrest is having a rocky start.
1 day ago
Arnold Schwarzenegger has a strange deal with Warner Bros — he pays them exactly $1 every year
NEWS
Arnold Schwarzenegger has a strange deal with Warner Bros — he pays them exactly $1 every year
He is known for keeping props related to the most notable characters that he has ever played.
1 day ago
Woman who won $1.3 million jackpot forced to give it all to her ex-husband — due to a costly mistake
NEWS
Woman who won $1.3 million jackpot forced to give it all to her ex-husband — due to a costly mistake
Her ex-husband found out about the money when the lottery authorities sent a letter to the address two years later.
1 day ago
Man who got an unusual $20 bill from ATM finds out it's from 1940s —almost everyone had the same advice
NEWS
Man who got an unusual $20 bill from ATM finds out it's from 1940s —almost everyone had the same advice
Since the Federal Reserve estimates the lifespan of a $20 bill to be 7.8 years, it was a rare find.
1 day ago
Costco is bringing back its $20 membership deal — but hurry up, it's only for a limited time
COSTCO
Costco is bringing back its $20 membership deal — but hurry up, it's only for a limited time
The new deal comes at a time when Costco is offering major discounts to members for holiday season.
2 days ago
Winner of $1.3 billion Powerball jackpot is an immigrant battling cancer: "I'll find a good doctor..."
NEWS
Winner of $1.3 billion Powerball jackpot is an immigrant battling cancer: "I'll find a good doctor..."
The man even used his historic win in the U.S. to raise awareness about his people and their history.
2 days ago
Guy buys world's cheapest Tesla for just $11,500. Then, a car expert revealed why he got it for so less
NEWS
Guy buys world's cheapest Tesla for just $11,500. Then, a car expert revealed why he got it for so less
The YouTuber used the most minor issues in the car to negotiate a great deal for the popular EV.
2 days ago
Single mom loses $10,000 thinking she was talking to a 'Stranger Things' actor: "We hit it off..."
NEWS
Single mom loses $10,000 thinking she was talking to a 'Stranger Things' actor: "We hit it off..."
McKayla also shared several instances that convinced her she was talking to the real actor.
2 days ago
Millionaire gives away her $27 million inheritance to public and wants them to decide where it's used
NEWS
Millionaire gives away her $27 million inheritance to public and wants them to decide where it's used
Marlene Engelhorn has invited 10,000 people out of which 50 will help her in giving away money.
2 days ago
California woman wins $1 million from a scratch-off ticket— without actually scratching it
NEWS
California woman wins $1 million from a scratch-off ticket— without actually scratching it
The woman said that she simply bought the scratch card because it was looking good but had no hopes of winning.
3 days ago
Home Depot is now selling a tiny home kit with two cozy bedrooms — at a price you’d never expect
NEWS
Home Depot is now selling a tiny home kit with two cozy bedrooms — at a price you’d never expect
The tiny home trend gained even more traction when Tesla CEO Elon Musk recently moved into one in Texas.
3 days ago
Have you given your DNA to 23andMe? You could be eligible for a $10,000 payout over data breach
NEWS
Have you given your DNA to 23andMe? You could be eligible for a $10,000 payout over data breach
People with Chinese and Ashkenazi Jewish ancestry were specifically targeted during the data breach.
4 days ago
Woman spends $15 for an all-you-can-eat buffet — she kept eating for 6 hours and then asked to leave
NEWS
Woman spends $15 for an all-you-can-eat buffet — she kept eating for 6 hours and then asked to leave
Several people in the comments asked what she did to eat so much and still remain hungry.
4 days ago
If you see a folded dollar bill on ground, don't pick it up as authorities say it could be 'dangerous'
NEWS
If you see a folded dollar bill on ground, don't pick it up as authorities say it could be 'dangerous'
A woman claimed that she had a near-fatal reaction simply by touching one of the bills.
4 days ago
Someone shared what $70 worth of groceries gets you in San Francisco — it's worse than you think
NEWS
Someone shared what $70 worth of groceries gets you in San Francisco — it's worse than you think
Several people from other countries were surprised to see what the image of the user's grocery basket revealed.
5 days ago
She shared a photo of her meal on social media. Then, ended up with $60,000 bill due to small mistake
NEWS
She shared a photo of her meal on social media. Then, ended up with $60,000 bill due to small mistake
The restaurant decided to introduce limits on the distance from which people can place online orders to prevent such fiascos.
5 days ago