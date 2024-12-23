ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / NEWS

Army vet 'passes out' on Antiques Roadshow after learning the real value of his $345 Rolex from 1975

One of the rarest Rolex watches in the world was kept in a safety deposit for decades, unworn.
UPDATED 9 HOURS AGO
A still from the show featuring the expert and the veteran who owned the watch (Cover image source: YouTube | Antiques Roadshow PBS)
A still from the show featuring the expert and the veteran who owned the watch (Cover image source: YouTube | Antiques Roadshow PBS)

A US Army veteran was knocked off his feet after learning the true value of his Rolex bought in 1975. David bought the 1971 Paul Newman Rolex Daytona for $345, or about a month's salary, as per Forbes. He brought the item on an episode of the PBS series Antiques Roadshow held in Fargo, North Dakota, thinking it may be valuable. However, he was literally floored after the expert appraised the watch up to $700,000.

Screenshot from the video | YouTube | Antiques Roadshow PBS
Screenshot from the video (Image source: YouTube | Antiques Roadshow PBS)

Appearing on the show, David shared that he worked in the army, he was stationed in Thailand. He said he often flew during that time and was fascinated by the Rolex watches that the pilots wore. But since they were very expensive, he waited to get one. 

k
Screenshot of the veteran on the show (Image source: YouTube | Antiques Roadshow PBS)

Finally, when he was transferred to a new base, he says he had to do a lot of scuba diving. This gave him an opportunity to buy the watch as he had heard that Rolex watches are good for scuba diving. He found a watch that he could afford but didn't wear it at all as he thought it was too nice for the salty water. Thus, the watch sat in a safety deposit for 30 to 40 years, unworn and preserved, he shared.

The appraiser on the show pointed out that David had saved everything from the purchase. He had the order receipt, the final receipt, the unfilled warranty certificate, and another unfilled document.

The expert said that the unfilled documents themselves would sell over $2,000 as people could fill them out and add value to some other Rolex. The owner also had the original box and the outer box of the watch. 

k
Screenshot from the video showing the documents of the watch (Image source: YouTube | Antiques Roadshow PBS)

The expert then went on to show that it was an Oyster model which was better than other waterproof models as it had screw-down buttons. Astonishingly, the watch even had the foil sticker at the back with the reference number, proving that it was never worn. 

He added that the watch was particularly popular among collectors as it was worn by actor Paul Newman in the racing movie, "Winnings".  He said that it wasn't the same model as it didn't have the screw-down buttons and those models were going for about $150,000 to $200,00 at the time. 

However, despite the watch not being the Paul Newman model, the expert says it was more special. He says the company made only a few Oyster models. Thus, the expert claims that such a model could go for about $400,000 at an auction. Hearing this, David dramatically falls to the ground making everyone around him concerned. 

Screenshot from the video | YouTube | Antiques Roadshow PBS
Screenshot showing the guest's reaction (Image source: YouTube | Antiques Roadshow PBS)

As he gets back on his feet, the expert requests him to not fall over again, as he is about to reveal something more astonishing. The expert says that David's watch was one of the rarest in the world due to its pristine unworn condition and all the documentation. He then says that the watch could go for anywhere between $500,000 to $700,000 at an auction. 

 

Forbes estimated the value to be in the correct range as the Rolex Daytona is one of the hottest watches on the secondary market. As per the publication, the actor's own Paul Newman Daytona sold for $17.7 million setting the record for the highest price paid for a watch at auction.

This article originally appeared 2 months ago.

MORE ON MARKET REALIST
Army vet 'passes out' on Antiques Roadshow after learning the real value of his $345 Rolex from 1975
NEWS
Army vet 'passes out' on Antiques Roadshow after learning the real value of his $345 Rolex from 1975
One of the rarest Rolex watches in the world was kept in a safety deposit for decades, unworn.
9 hours ago
'Shark Tank' offers $50,000 to a mother-of-3 who came up with a simple butt spray idea
NEWS
'Shark Tank' offers $50,000 to a mother-of-3 who came up with a simple butt spray idea
The product was invented by a mother who wanted to protect her kids from rashes.
18 hours ago
'Price is Right' contestant lost out on a car in 1992 — then a miracle happened 32 years later
NEWS
'Price is Right' contestant lost out on a car in 1992 — then a miracle happened 32 years later
It's not everyday one gets to see a contestant come back on The Price is Right after decades.
19 hours ago
Waffle House worker shares how much she earned on her first day — and now we want to apply
NEWS
Waffle House worker shares how much she earned on her first day — and now we want to apply
Fellow workers suggested that people are sleeping on how much one can make as a server.
20 hours ago
Not Hawaii or Tokyo, this 'Price is Right' contestant won a 6-night trip to...Mall of America
NEWS
Not Hawaii or Tokyo, this 'Price is Right' contestant won a 6-night trip to...Mall of America
Not everyone quite expects a Minnesota trip to be the prize on "The Price is Right."
21 hours ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest ends up kissing the expert after knowing the value of her Tiffany necklace
NEWS
'Antiques Roadshow' guest ends up kissing the expert after knowing the value of her Tiffany necklace
The expert was so amused by the guest's reaction that she asked if it was such a big surprise.
22 hours ago
Man who bet life savings on single roulette spin returned to Vegas 15 years later to pick red again
NEWS
Man who bet life savings on single roulette spin returned to Vegas 15 years later to pick red again
In 2004, Ashley Revell from London won $270,000 in one of the most stunning events in gambling history.
1 day ago
'Shark Tank' offers a life-changing deal to founders who pitched a business with zero sales
NEWS
'Shark Tank' offers a life-changing deal to founders who pitched a business with zero sales
The inventors knew the risk they were taking going in with an untested product but things worked out.
1 day ago
Janitor wins $1 million on 'America's Got Talent' — but most of that prize money could disappear
NEWS
Janitor wins $1 million on 'America's Got Talent' — but most of that prize money could disappear
Despite the deductions, Goodall still has a bright future just like the show's previous winners.
1 day ago
'Price is Right' host Drew Carey once showed up on WWE in an epic crossover no one saw coming
NEWS
'Price is Right' host Drew Carey once showed up on WWE in an epic crossover no one saw coming
Celebrities have made appearances in WWE in the past but few have entered the Royal Rumble.
1 day ago
'Wheel of Fortune' fans convinced player was 'robbed' of $40,000 as they 'heard her' say the right answer
NEWS
'Wheel of Fortune' fans convinced player was 'robbed' of $40,000 as they 'heard her' say the right answer
Fans on social media were not happy with Pat Sajak ignoring the right answer initially.
1 day ago
Woman wins Drake lookalike contest at a bakery. Then, the rapper surprised her with a huge cash prize.
NEWS
Woman wins Drake lookalike contest at a bakery. Then, the rapper surprised her with a huge cash prize.
The organizers never expected the multi-platinum selling rapper to take an interest in the contest.
1 day ago
Dad in financial distress takes orange juice back to shop. He returned with a $315 million surprise
NEWS
Dad in financial distress takes orange juice back to shop. He returned with a $315 million surprise
The man from New Jersey who was looking to save a few bucks, didn't know what luck had in store for him.
2 days ago
'Shark Tank' investor Kevin O’Leary makes a founder cry — then he offered her a 6-figure deal
NEWS
'Shark Tank' investor Kevin O’Leary makes a founder cry — then he offered her a 6-figure deal
Kevin O'Leary is not known for going soft but things took a highly emotional turn.
2 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guests stunned after letter belonging to a famous person gets staggering value
NEWS
'Antiques Roadshow' guests stunned after letter belonging to a famous person gets staggering value
It's not every day on Antiques Roadshow that one gets to see a piece of American history and culture.
2 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' host Pat Sajak once revealed whether he's bald in one of the craziest TV moments
NEWS
'Wheel of Fortune' host Pat Sajak once revealed whether he's bald in one of the craziest TV moments
Pat Sajak never shied away from shocking "Wheel of Fortune" viewers from time to time.
2 days ago
Woman receives a FedEx package she never ordered. What she noticed inside could save many others.
NEWS
Woman receives a FedEx package she never ordered. What she noticed inside could save many others.
Presence of mind and a video on social media helped the consumer steer clear of a scam.
2 days ago
Judy Sheindlin made millions from her show — but the litigants and guests also cashed in handsomely
NEWS
Judy Sheindlin made millions from her show — but the litigants and guests also cashed in handsomely
The show featured thousands of litigants who put their arguments in front of the Judge.
2 days ago
Woman with modest $76 in her bank account discovers she's $49 billion in debt after a night out
NEWS
Woman with modest $76 in her bank account discovers she's $49 billion in debt after a night out
In the video, another friend can be heard gasping and noting how she thought that Maddie was 'exaggerating.'
3 days ago
Jared Leto left 'Wheel of Fortune' fans stunned by taking over as host — then came an unexpected twist
NEWS
Jared Leto left 'Wheel of Fortune' fans stunned by taking over as host — then came an unexpected twist
No one was expecting to see an Academy Award-winning actor hosting a game show.
3 days ago