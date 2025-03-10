ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / NEWS

'Antiques Roadshow' guest's voice breaks after expert reveals the value of his 100-year-old painting

The painting was later put on display at a museum in Delaware owing to its significance.
PUBLISHED 12 HOURS AGO
Screenshot showing the guest's reaction to the appraisal (Cover image source: YouTube/Antiques Roadshow PBS)
Screenshot showing the guest's reaction to the appraisal (Cover image source: YouTube/Antiques Roadshow PBS)

Guests on "Antiques Roadshow" don't just bring fascinating artifacts and collectibles to the table, but also make it engaging with their dramatic reactions to the value of their treasured possessions. While the fans look out for the massive appraisals, sometimes the stories behind an artifact are much more valuable. This was the case with a guest named Denis Chandler, who brought a stunning oil painting with a heartwarming backstory.

Screenshot showing the guest, the painting and the expert (Image source: YouTube/Antiques Roadshow PBS)
Screenshot showing the guest, the painting and the expert (Image source: YouTube/Antiques Roadshow PBS)

In the episode, the guest brought an original 1923 oil painting by American illustrator Frank Schoonover, who is famous for his work on books such as "Swiss Family Robinson,"  the "Zane Grey Western" novels, and "Robinson Crusoe." On the PBS show, Chandler brought Schoonover’s painting titled "At A Hail From The Boat, He Went To The Rail", which was from Chapter 13 of author Ralph D Paine’s book Privateers of 76’, according to a handwritten note on the back of the painting.

Screenshots showing a close up of the note and the painting (Image source: YouTube/Antiques Roadshow PBS)
Screenshots showing a close up of the note and the painting (Image source: YouTube/Antiques Roadshow PBS)

While the artwork was significant in itself, what made it even more special was the touching family story behind it. “I inherited this painting from my parents. My mother wanted to give my father a gift that he would love as he loved reading to his children books that had illustrations," Chandler explained to the expert, Debra Force. “This is one of the illustrations. She knew how much he would love to get one of those, so she decided she needed to make this a secret," he added. 

Chandler shared that his mother saved five dollars every week from her food money for two straight years to afford the painting. All this time, she kept it a secret from his father to make the gift special. “It was either his birthday or their anniversary, gave him a card that said ‘You can go down to the Schoonover Studios and pick out a painting'," he shared. 

Screenshot showing the guest talking about the painting (Image source: YouTube/Antiques Roadshow PBS)
Screenshot showing the guest talking about the painting (Image source: YouTube/Antiques Roadshow PBS)

Thus, the family chose the painting that he had with him on the show. “This is the one with a clipper ship, which he thought was extraordinary and he settled on that one and we were all thrilled," Chandler explained. The special illustration depicted men standing at a rail on the stern of a ship, talking to men in a skiff below. “The painting, of course, is oil on canvas and it looks like the original frame. This painting is dated in the lower right, ‘23, 1923, and that’s when the novel was first published," Expert Debra Force noted. The expert mentioned that the artist was a popular illustrator with many known works displayed across the nation. Coming to the numbers, Force estimated that if the painting was in a gallery, it would sell in "the range of $125,000.”

Upon learning about the value, the guest was in utter disbelief. "Are you kidding?” he asked before Force insisted she wasn’t and that it was a “wonderful painting”. 

Screenshot showing the guest's reaction (Image source: YouTube/Antiques Roadshow PBS)
Screenshot showing the guest's reaction (Image source: YouTube/Antiques Roadshow PBS)

Tearing up, the guest shared that it was a special moment for his family. “My father would be so thrilled to know that people were being turned on to illustrations," he said.

 

The painting was later put on display at the Delaware Art Museum, according to Delaware Online.

MORE ON MARKET REALIST
Vanna White drops a major 'Wheel of Fortune' secret not many fans know about: "Did I hear that right?"
NEWS
Vanna White drops a major 'Wheel of Fortune' secret not many fans know about: "Did I hear that right?"
Even old fans of the show were gobsmacked by what goes on behind the scenes on the show.
9 hours ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey lashes out at his stylist who randomly showed up during filming
NEWS
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey lashes out at his stylist who randomly showed up during filming
Harvey ended things on a lighter note despite seeming frustrated at a point on the show.
10 hours ago
'Shark Tank' judge Lori Greiner says 'I'm still dying' after what she drank during a wild pitch
NEWS
'Shark Tank' judge Lori Greiner says 'I'm still dying' after what she drank during a wild pitch
The sample was actually apple cider vinegar which is healthy but tastes terrible.
11 hours ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest's voice breaks after expert reveals the value of his 100-year-old painting
NEWS
'Antiques Roadshow' guest's voice breaks after expert reveals the value of his 100-year-old painting
The painting was later put on display at a museum in Delaware owing to its significance.
12 hours ago
'Price is Right' contestant wears a t-shirt that said 'it's my 16th birthday' — then she wins a car
NEWS
'Price is Right' contestant wears a t-shirt that said 'it's my 16th birthday' — then she wins a car
Isabella, who wore a t-shirt that read, "It's My 16th Birthday" was joined by her mother on the set.
13 hours ago
'Wheel of Fortune' host Ryan Seacrest makes a snarky joke on Kevin Jonas and then apologizes quickly
NEWS
'Wheel of Fortune' host Ryan Seacrest makes a snarky joke on Kevin Jonas and then apologizes quickly
Fans also praised Seacrest for his quick wit and charm, calling him a warm and kind host.
14 hours ago
'Shark Tank' judges show off their Bollywood dance moves during a pitch with 'the best intro so far'
NEWS
'Shark Tank' judges show off their Bollywood dance moves during a pitch with 'the best intro so far'
Sahil Patel, Co-Founder/CEO of BollyX demonstrated a fun workout session with groovy dance moves combined with cardio exercise.
15 hours ago
Drew Carey stops games on 'Price is Right' to host a gender reveal for couples: "Everybody it's a..."
NEWS
Drew Carey stops games on 'Price is Right' to host a gender reveal for couples: "Everybody it's a..."
Carey proved that the show is more than just about winning prizes and celebrating cars or trips.
1 day ago
Drew Carey looked almost unrecognizable as 'Price is Right' cast showed up in wrestling outfits
NEWS
Drew Carey looked almost unrecognizable as 'Price is Right' cast showed up in wrestling outfits
The crew looked absolutely unrecognizable in their wrestling inspired outfits.
1 day ago
‘Shark Tank’ turns intense as Kevin O’Leary brutally calls founders 'cockroaches': "Going to get crushed"
NEWS
‘Shark Tank’ turns intense as Kevin O’Leary brutally calls founders 'cockroaches': "Going to get crushed"
The beverage defied O'Leary's expectations, and it now holds a 34% market share in the soda sector.
1 day ago
'Family Feud' fans see a new side of Steve Harvey that proves he should be on 'Dancing With The Stars'
NEWS
'Family Feud' fans see a new side of Steve Harvey that proves he should be on 'Dancing With The Stars'
Harvey never loses a chance to show off dance moves alongside contestants on the stage.
2 days ago
Vanna White shows off her hidden talent on 'Wheel of Fortune' and fans had the same thing to say
NEWS
Vanna White shows off her hidden talent on 'Wheel of Fortune' and fans had the same thing to say
While the audience got to witness the moves live, viewers at home praised White's performance as well.
2 days ago
'Shark Tank' judges mocked the firm with $50 million valuation — but its founder had the last laugh
NEWS
'Shark Tank' judges mocked the firm with $50 million valuation — but its founder had the last laugh
“For the first 30 seconds, the Sharks were in disbelief. All they kept saying was, ‘You gotta be kidding me," Wang said later.
2 days ago
'Price is Right' model Rachel Reynolds casually turns into a rockstar while presenting a guitar
NEWS
'Price is Right' model Rachel Reynolds casually turns into a rockstar while presenting a guitar
The multitalented model whipped out some convincing riffs from an electric guitar.
2 days ago
'Price is Right' shares a fun montage of Drew Carey’s wild moves and it’s just as fun as you'd expect
NEWS
'Price is Right' shares a fun montage of Drew Carey’s wild moves and it’s just as fun as you'd expect
In his free time during the commercial breaks, the host likes to bust out some moves.
2 days ago
'Shark Tank' judges start dancing with an entrepreneur but it's Barbara's moves that stole the show
NEWS
'Shark Tank' judges start dancing with an entrepreneur but it's Barbara's moves that stole the show
The dance fitness brand has since gained popularity in schools, especially during their assembly, as a way of exercising.
2 days ago
Kevin O'Leary was ready to invest in a nurse's company but he had one brutal condition: "You got to..."
NEWS
Kevin O'Leary was ready to invest in a nurse's company but he had one brutal condition: "You got to..."
The Boston-based nurse sought $100,000 for 10% equity in her company, Tranquilo, a baby-care product.
2 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest tears up after expert reveals the value of her 80-year-old emerald ring
NEWS
'Antiques Roadshow' guest tears up after expert reveals the value of her 80-year-old emerald ring
Sometimes, the true worth of an item goes beyond its monetary value, and "Antiques Roadshow" is all about that.
2 days ago
'Price is Right' player goes too far by lifting a model and swinging her around in awkward TV moment
NEWS
'Price is Right' player goes too far by lifting a model and swinging her around in awkward TV moment
In the end the model and the host laughed it off but fans were not so happy.
3 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest loses balance after expert revealed the value of his 100-year-old painting
NEWS
'Antiques Roadshow' guest loses balance after expert revealed the value of his 100-year-old painting
The guest who saw an opportunity to get his old painting evaluated was shocked to learn its value.
3 days ago