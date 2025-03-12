ECONOMY & WORK
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
Twin contestants appeared on ‘Price is Right’ and ended up winning not one but two brand new cars

Even the games are designed for twins to play as a team in line with the theme of the episode.
PUBLISHED 5 HOURS AGO
Screenshots showing the contestants and the prizes (Cover image source: YouTube | Price Is Right)
Screenshots showing the contestants and the prizes (Cover image source: YouTube | Price Is Right)

Not only are the games on "The Price is Right" quirky and fun, but sometimes the show even introduces similar prizes for special episodes. The show also has episodes when only twins get to compete in games that are designed for them to win prizes apt for twins. During one such episode, twin sisters Amy and Charleen won the grand prize and drove home with twin cars.

Screenshot showing the contestants alongside Drew Carey (Image source: YouTube/Price Is Right)
Screenshot showing the contestants alongside Drew Carey (Image source: YouTube/Price Is Right)

In the special episode, Amy and Charleen joined host Drew Carey, who explained that everything was in pairs on the show, so the players would be playing the "Pick A Pair" game. The show's announcer, George Gray, revealed that the two siblings would be playing the game for a pair of Scion IQ smart cars. In the game, the players were given six grocery items with their prices concealed. The lineup of the items included three pairs of items that shared the same price. To win the game, the players had to pick any two items that carried the same price tag. If they picked the wrong items on their first attempt, they were given one more chance to choose one of the two products from their original guess and another item from the lineup. The players didn't get the option to reject both the items from their original selection and had to carry at least one for their next pick. If the prices of the two picked items didn't match, they would lose everything, and if the prices matched, they would win. 

Screenshot showing the set up for the game (Image source: YouTube/Price Is Right)
Screenshot showing the set up for the game (Image source: YouTube/Price Is Right)

The game was relatively easier as the players needed to pick only one pair out of the three identically priced pairs of products, giving them a good chance. Furthermore, the extra guess increased the odds of winning, and being with a partner on the stage was an advantage. 

For the twin game, the pair was given bird feed, butter, decorations, wafers, rice, and a pack of nuts as the six grocery items. The players picked the stick of butter as their first item, which turned out to be worth $3.19. They then turned to the audience for some suggestions and picked the decorations as their second item. Carey then revealed that the players guessed the prices correctly for the two items, which were coincidentally placed next to each other and cost the same as well.

 

The pair of contestants then rushed over to check out their brand-new cars and celebrate their big win with two identical winner tags. This wasn't the first time that "The Price Is Right" had twins teaming up on the show. The show has had multiple specials featuring twins as contestants, including one special in 2022 that starred Lain Armitage and Raegan Revord from "Young Sheldon" as the celebrity models on the show. 

 

In the episode, the show gave out several special prizes, including a tech room, a music room, and a trip to Texas to the contestants.

