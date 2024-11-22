ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / NEWS

NC couple stunned by $1,000 in unpaid tickets. The only catch? It's from 3 states they don’t live in

The couple initially ignored the bills but panicked when more of them flooded their mailbox.
PUBLISHED 4 HOURS AGO
Unhappy couple sitting in the car and discussing (Cover image source: Getty Images | Bernardbodo)
Unhappy couple sitting in the car and discussing (Cover image source: Getty Images | Bernardbodo)

Imagine following the rules and waking up one day to find that you've been slapped with penalties for violations in places you haven't even been to. Sounds unreal, but it happened to a couple from North Carolina that was charged nearly a thousand dollars in toll violation tickets for driving in states they hadn't visited in a long time. Initially, Greg Underhill thought the charges were part of some new scam when the attached pictures showed a trailer truck that didn't belong to them, passing through tolls in Maryland, New York, and New Jersey. But when they kept getting charged for the violations, the couple had to reach out for help, according to an ABC11 report. 

Led arrow lights indicating toll gates are available (Image source: Ricky Bayu Putra/Getty Images)
LED arrow lights indicating toll gates are available (Image source: Ricky Bayu Putra/Getty Images)

Outrageous Charges

The couple told the news outlet that when the toll violations allegedly took place, their trailer was parked in their driveway, about 500 miles away from the toll gates. Thus, Greg initially ignored the first few tickets thinking that they were a mistake or part of a scam. However, more notices started flooding their mailbox with pictures showing a similar trailer speeding through the toll booths. While the first ticket came from New Jersey, the following tickets were from New York and Maryland.

The couple then started panicking and scrambled for help as the amount reached nearly $1,000. "When I went to the DMV, they acted like this never happened before. I was like, there's no way," Greg told ABC11. 

The couple explained that the penalty from New York was more than $200, the ticket from New Jersey was over $100, and the one from Maryland was close to $600 including the fees. This is when his wife, Temperance got involved calling all the numbers on the toll bills that came from the three states. However, this too didn't help as she was put on hold over and over again. "One time I was on hold for 27 minutes," she said.

 

The couple went on to file a fraud report with the Johnston County Sheriff's Department as they believed that the original offenders had duplicated their license plates to dupe the system. Furthermore, they turned in their tag to the North Carolina DMV to stop further charges. However, they were told that they would still be responsible for the pending bills.

Representative image of a woman holding a parking ticket (Image source: Franesco Scatena/Getty Images)
Representative image of a woman holding a parking ticket (Image source: Franesco Scatena/Getty Images)

"I went ahead and wrote up three packets of disputes, mailed them all in and we got back from New Jersey that it was still got to pay it or pay the collections to resolve it, and then we reached out to you," Temperance told ABC11's Diane Wilson. After Wilson got involved, she reached out to the three agencies to get the charges removed. The troubleshooter shared that the Underhills' license plate looked awfully similar to the one in violation but there was a key difference. The driver at fault had manipulated one of the digits to impersonate the couple's trailer.

 

The number 9 was altered and made to look like an 8 to escape the tolls and violation tickets. Eventually, with the help of Wilson, the couple successfully got all the charges removed from their account. Wilson added that the concerned agencies had transferred the charges to the account with the altered plate, and one of them even contacted the police to investigate the altered plate to see if civil action could be taken against the owner.

MORE ON MARKET REALIST
NC couple stunned by $1,000 in unpaid tickets. The only catch? It's from 3 states they don’t live in
NEWS
NC couple stunned by $1,000 in unpaid tickets. The only catch? It's from 3 states they don’t live in
The couple initially ignored the bills but panicked when more of them flooded their mailbox.
4 hours ago
Your old Harry Potter book could be worth $100,000 — just look out for these printing mistakes
NEWS
Your old Harry Potter book could be worth $100,000 — just look out for these printing mistakes
Small details such as the identity of the author and the date when it was printed need to be checked.
5 hours ago
How much does Vanna White earn? She makes a 'fortune' as co-host of the iconic game show
NEWS
How much does Vanna White earn? She makes a 'fortune' as co-host of the iconic game show
She will continue as the co-host with Ryan Seacrest who has replaced Pat Sajak as the main host.
7 hours ago
Ever noticed a smiley face on your Costco receipt? Former employee finally reveals why they do it
COSTCO
Ever noticed a smiley face on your Costco receipt? Former employee finally reveals why they do it
Other customers in the thread also shared how they have seen such drawings on receipts.
8 hours ago
Sweet husband handled family bills for 40 years. After his death, his wife found out an incredible secret
NEWS
Sweet husband handled family bills for 40 years. After his death, his wife found out an incredible secret
The man's daughter mentioned how he also paid for gas, water, and power, to make sure his wife wouldn't need to.
9 hours ago
12-year-old boy emails Costco CEO asking to help with fundraiser. He made sure to 'do whatever it takes'
COSTCO
12-year-old boy emails Costco CEO asking to help with fundraiser. He made sure to 'do whatever it takes'
Grant Cerwin sent an email to Craig Jelinek asking if Costco could donate one of the famous 93-inch teddy bears for his middle school fundraiser in LA.
20 hours ago
Maryland dad hits $50,000 lottery prize but couldn't find his ticket. Then, he realized it's laundry day.
NEWS
Maryland dad hits $50,000 lottery prize but couldn't find his ticket. Then, he realized it's laundry day.
The man said that his girlfriend often tosses clothes into the washing machine without checking their pockets.
1 day ago
Kind woman offers pizza to a 'homeless' man in New York — she had no clue he's a Hollywood icon
NEWS
Kind woman offers pizza to a 'homeless' man in New York — she had no clue he's a Hollywood icon
The A-list actor was extremely happy with the food and blessed her and her family.
1 day ago
Guy tries to deposit $1,200 at a Citibank ATM to pay his mortgage. Then, the machine froze.
NEWS
Guy tries to deposit $1,200 at a Citibank ATM to pay his mortgage. Then, the machine froze.
The video has gone viral and people are responding with their own scary experiences at ATMs.
1 day ago
A single mom is asked to clean a 4-bedroom home — then, came a surprise that changed her life
NEWS
A single mom is asked to clean a 4-bedroom home — then, came a surprise that changed her life
The organization asked Simmons' employers to send a deserving candidate and they nominated her.
1 day ago
Man who kept collecting pennies for 45 years finally cashed them in for an incredible amount
NEWS
Man who kept collecting pennies for 45 years finally cashed them in for an incredible amount
A "gift from God," Otha Anders started collecting pennies after he found one lying on the ground.
1 day ago
You can now earn $2,500 by just watching your favorite holiday movies — here's how to apply
NEWS
You can now earn $2,500 by just watching your favorite holiday movies — here's how to apply
Perks of the job also include year-long subscriptions for all major streaming services.
2 days ago
An elderly Kroger cashier was living in a homeless shelter. A stranger’s kindness turned it around.
NEWS
An elderly Kroger cashier was living in a homeless shelter. A stranger’s kindness turned it around.
The TikToker turned out to be a philanthropist who has dedicated his life to make dreams come true.
2 days ago
Boy, 9, gives teacher his $15 birthday cash and a note. When his parents read it, they were in tears.
NEWS
Boy, 9, gives teacher his $15 birthday cash and a note. When his parents read it, they were in tears.
The parents were surprised when they found a note written in response to the child's gesture.
2 days ago
Elderly woman tries to sell her $30 table on Facebook — she narrowly escaped losing $3,000 a day
NEWS
Elderly woman tries to sell her $30 table on Facebook — she narrowly escaped losing $3,000 a day
The woman got an email that looked authentic with the transaction platform's logo at first.
3 days ago
Dad gives his 6-year-old son $600 to buy whatever he wants — how he spent it moved him to tears
NEWS
Dad gives his 6-year-old son $600 to buy whatever he wants — how he spent it moved him to tears
The child was putting items in the shopping cart but then suddenly started unloading it.
3 days ago
Struggling 82-year-old Walmart cashier can finally retire — all thanks to a stranger who raised $100,000
WALMART
Struggling 82-year-old Walmart cashier can finally retire — all thanks to a stranger who raised $100,000
The man was finally able to pay off his debt and spend time with his family in Florida after years.
3 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest tears up after learning the value of 'national treasure' blanket behind his chair
NEWS
'Antiques Roadshow' guest tears up after learning the value of 'national treasure' blanket behind his chair
The guest got emotional since the family hadn't seen much wealth for generations.
4 days ago
A 93-year-old grandma was fighting a legal battle for her land. Then, Snoop Dogg stepped in to help.
NEWS
A 93-year-old grandma was fighting a legal battle for her land. Then, Snoop Dogg stepped in to help.
Apart from the hip-hop legend, NBA star Kyrie Irving was another celebrity among the donors.
4 days ago
Shark Tank's biggest ever miss was sold for $1 billion and used by millions of Americans every day
NEWS
Shark Tank's biggest ever miss was sold for $1 billion and used by millions of Americans every day
Jaime Siminoff, whose pitch was rejected by all but one shark, walked out without a deal. He returned to the show as a millionaire investor.
4 days ago