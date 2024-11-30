How much does Jim Thornton earn? The voice behind 'Wheel of Fortune' gets a staggering paycheck

Thornton has been a familiar voice for the audiences for more than a decade now.

The 'Wheel of Fortune' is one of the most iconic game shows in the history of television and Pat Sajak had become its face for decades before he was replaced by Ryan Seacrest in 2024. But apart from Sajak and his co-host Vanna White, the show's announcer Jim Thornton has remained a notable presence for the viewers. The crowd-favorite voice has been serving the show for more than a decade and he is paid in line with his popularity.

Thornton's salary as the Wheel of Fortune announcer has not been shared publicly. However, some publications have made educated guesses to estimate his earnings. According to Distractify, Thornton makes about $1 million per season. The number is based on the salaries of other comparable announcers of their shows from the past and present, as well as the Wheel of Fortune salaries that have been public.

Jim Thornton's Career

One most popular voices on Television, Thornton began his career in 1983 and has been a part of KNX 1070 Newsradio since 1985. He started his career by providing traffic reports through the syndicated service, “Metro Traffic,” and later became a full-time traffic anchor for both KNX and CBS2, according to the Paramount Express. He has also served as the voice of Channel 13, KCOP-TV, in Los Angeles.

During his career, Thornton collected many accolades including the Edward R. Murrow award, Golden Mike awards, and an Emmy. He also lent his voice to the 2011 Oscar-nominated short Animated Film, “Let’s Pollute.” Furthermore, he has been a part of famous Disney movies like, “Monsters, Inc.” and "Celebrity Deathmatch."

Run on Wheel Of Fortune

Thornton joined the Wheel Of Fortune team following the death of longtime announcer Charlie O'Donnell in November 2010. He had previously served in rotation on "The Price Is Right" as well after Rod Roddy died in October 2003. Thornton first gave his voice to the episodes between December 20, 2010, and January 3, 2011.

In April 2011, he became the regular announcer of the fan-favorite show. He also serves as the announcer of "Celebrity Wheel Of Fortune." Thornton also warms up the studio audience and does a Q&A session with them before taping.

In comparison to Thornton's paycheck for the show, Johhny Gilbert, who is one of the most comparable public figures, reportedly makes about $2 million per season serving as the announcer on "Jeopardy!". Gilbert had also served as a substitute announcer on "Wheel Of Fortune" when Charlie needed time off, and after Charlie’s death when producers were looking for a successor.

The salary estimate for Thornton is lower than Gilbert's as he is not nearly as famous or tenured as an announcer like Gilbert. Furthermore, "Wheel of Fortune's" veteran host Pat Sajak host who was one of the most well-known and experienced personalities on TV, made over $15 million per season.

The show's co-host Vanna White reportedly makes at least $3 million, thus, the $1 million estimate for Thornton is the closest one.