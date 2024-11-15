ECONOMY & WORK
Walmart customer claims staff held him 'hostage' for not showing receipt for the $344 TV he bought

The shopper said that he didn't want any coupons or freebies but wanted Walmart to change its policies.
Retail stores across the globe are adopting tech such as AI, which enables people to pick up whatever they want and pay for it online before simply walking out without waiting for a cashier. But, at the same time, shoppers in America have been complaining about having to wait in serpentine queues before checking out at supermarkets. The experience turned even more excruciating for a Canadian Walmart shopper named Senti Rasa, who refused to comply as he felt he was being discriminated against, and alleged that he was held "hostage" for refusing to show "proof of purchase," the Irish Star reported

Standard Policy or Inconvenience?

Rasa, a real-estate investor, bought a television worth $344.09 at a Walmart location in Orillia, Canada. When he brought the item to the cashier, the staff member had to call for help to remove the anti-theft device on the packaging. 

After it was done, the customer proceeded to exit the store when he encountered another hurdle. Rasa was stopped by a door greeter who demanded to see the "proof of purchase" for the TV. "I asked what do you need to see my receipt for, I've already paid for it, you can ask the cashier," the shopper of Sri Lankan descent recalled saying to the greeter, the Irish Star reported. When Rasa kept walking he was stopped by another greeter who held his trolley and said he wasn't leaving the store until he showed the receipt. When the confrontation escalated, the manager arrived and backed the employees insisting that it was the store's policy to check receipts.

"Costco checks consistently," the manager said while trying to justify the staff's actions, before adding "Everybody gets checked, it doesn't matter if you are black, white, purple, or brown." However, Rasa disputed this assertion claiming that it had never happened to him at any other store before. "They were lying to my face because I've shopped at Walmart before with my wife and that's never happened," he told the news outlet.

Rasa believes he was singled out for his appearance as he showed up in a sweatshirt and dirty work trousers. He claimed it wasn't a case of racism either, and blamed it on the staff's ignorance. "They randomly ran to me and asked to check my receipt, which shows that they are not educated and very ignorant," he said claiming that other customers had walked out without having to show receipts.

Rasa ultimately filed a complaint with the Canadian Walmart head office, clarifying that he did not want a free coupon but a policy change for the multinational chain.

 

How Does the Policy Work?

Shoppers are not legally required to show receipts but refusing to do so can give a store probable cause to detain them. In the U.S. most states have laws sometimes called the "shopkeeper's privilege" laws, that outline what a store can do. According to Lawyers.com, the laws allow stores to detain and search people on suspicion of shoplifting. 

 

However, shoppers do have rights that protect them. In case a store personnel detains a customer without probable cause, shoppers can make a false imprisonment claim which is a civil violation. Furthermore, they should contact a lawyer if the detention leads to a personal injury.

