Name T.I. Net Worth $10 Million Salary $100,000 + Annual Income $1 Million + Sources of Income Acting, writing, production and entrepreneurship Gender Male Date of Birth Sep 25, 1980 Age 43 years Nationality American Profession Actor, author, rapper, producer, entrepreneur

Widely regarded as a pioneer of hip hop's subgenre trap music, popular rapper, actor and producer T.I. has also evolved into an entrepreneur with a $10 million net worth. Known by his nickname "The King of the South," T.I. played a pivotal role in popularizing trap music through numerous chart-topping albums, and also bagged acting roles in movies as well as reality TV.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TIP (@tip)

What are T.I.'s sources of income?

T.I. discusses "T.I. & Tiny: The Family Hustle" with the Bulid Series | Getty Images | Photo by Roy Rochlin

T.I. earned a significant portion of his wealth through his music, by releasing multiple successful albums and chart-topping singles, including "Live Your Life" and "Whatever You Like." T.I. ventured into acting and appeared in films such as "ATL," "Takers," and the Marvel Cinematic Universe's "Ant-Man" series. He co-founded Grand Hustle Records to become a record executive, and participated in reality TV shows like "T.I.'s Road to Redemption" and "T.I. & Tiny: The Family Hustle." He also authored novels, including "Power & Beauty" and "Trouble & Triumph."

T.I. speaks onstage during Netflix Presents Rhythm+Flow Atlanta screening | Getty Images | Photo by Paras Griffin

T.I.'s salary

T.I.'s 2006 album, "King," made a remarkable debut at the No. 1 spot on the Billboard 200 chart, with an astonishing first-week sales figure of over 500,000 copies. He also forged collaborations with numerous prominent artists such as Rihanna for "Live Your Life," and with Justin Timberlake on "Dead and Gone." He then joined forces with Kanye West, Jay-Z, and Lil Wayne for the hit track "Swagger Like Us."

T.I. attends the VH1 Big In 2015 with Entertainment Weekly Awards | Getty Images | Photo by Jason LaVeris

Real estate and overall assets

T.I. invested in real estate, and owns a lavish mansion in Atlanta, Georgia, valued at $3.27 million. This 14,000-square-foot property is located in a gated community and features amenities like a pool, spa, gym, and outdoor fireplace.

T.I.'s Social Media Following

Instagram 14.8 Million Followers Facebook 21 Million Followers Twitter 9 Million Followers

T.I. performs onstage at Peach Drop 2016 at Underground Atlanta | Getty Images | Photo by Paras Griffin

Personal life

T.I., whose birth name is Clifford Joseph Harris, Jr., was born on September 25, 1980, in Alabama. T.I. began rapping at a remarkably young age, starting when he was just eight years old. One interesting aspect of T.I.'s persona is the origin of his nickname, "Rubber Band Man." He has been involved in legal issues, including arrests and prison sentences, which have occasionally disrupted his career. He married Tameka Cottle, better known as Tiny Harris, on July 30, 2010, in Miami.

Awards and recognition

Notable among his accolades are the American Music Award for Favorite Rap/Hip Hop Male Artist in 2007, multiple ASCAP Awards, including Most Performed Song for "Soldier," and BET Awards, where he clinched titles like Best Male Hip Hop Artist and Hip Hop MVP of the Year. T.I.'s talents have also earned him recognition at the Grammy Awards, winning Best Rap Solo Performance for "What You Know." His impact extends to the MTV Video Music Awards, where he secured Best Male Video for "Live Your Life," and to the Soul Train Music Awards, where he triumphed with "Blurred Lines" as Song of the Year.

FAQs

Has T.I. ever achieved platinum status for his albums?

Yes, T.I. has five platinum albums and has sold over 14 million albums worldwide.

Does T.I. have his own clothing line?

Yes, T.I. has a clothing line called Akoo, which offers urban-inspired clothing and accessories reflecting his personal style.

Has T.I. faced legal issues during his career?

Yes, T.I. has had multiple legal troubles, including charges related to drugs, weapons, and probation violations.

