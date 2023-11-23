Name Sara Gilbert Net Worth $30 Million Sources of Income Acting and Production Gender Male Date of Birth Jan 29, 1975 Age 48 years Nationality American Profession Actor, Screenwriter, Television producer

American actress, writer, director, and TV producer Sara Gilbert boasts a net worth of $30 million. Her multifaceted career spans iconic roles in television, successful production ventures, and acclaimed shows like "Roseanne" and "The Conners." Gilbert's writing credits include 11 episodes of the Canadian documentary series "Dogs with Jobs" and a writing credit for the "Roseanne" episode "Don't Make Me Over" (1992).

Gilbert's journey in the entertainment industry began with her breakthrough role as Darlene Conner in the iconic ABC series "Roseanne" (1988–1997). Notable film credits include "Poison Ivy" (1992) and "Riding in Cars with Boys" (2001). The actress showcased her talent in various television series, such as "ER" and "The Big Bang Theory." In 2010, Gilbert co-created and hosted the CBS daytime talk show "The Talk." Her role as a co-host continued until 2019. Her influence extends beyond acting and hosting; she served as an executive producer on the sitcoms “The Class” and “Bad Teacher.”

The actress owns a luxurious 6,100-square-foot mansion in the Hancock Park area of Los Angeles, which she bought for $6.85 million in 2016. Previously, she owned a $3.5 million home on the Sunset Strip.

Gilbert was born Sara Rebecca Abeles on January 29, 1975, in Santa Monica, California. Her parents were both of Jewish descent. Her maternal grandfather was Harry Crane, the creator of the classic television series "The Honeymooners."

During her teenage years, Gilbert was romantically involved with her "Roseanne" co-star Johnny Galecki. This relationship held a significant place in her life, and it was during this time that she realized and embraced her identity as a lesbian. The actress has spoken fondly of Galecki, emphasizing his support and understanding during this pivotal period of self-discovery.

In 2001, she entered into a relationship with TV producer Ali Adler, co-creator of "Supergirl" and "The New Normal." The couple had a son in 2004 and a daughter in 2007. Despite their separation in 2011, their shared journey in parenthood remains a significant aspect of the actress' narrative.

In April 2013, Gilbert found love again with songwriter/music producer Linda Perry, former lead vocalist of the band 4 Non Blondes. One year later, they married each other. In 2015, the actress gave birth to their son. However, in December 2019, she filed for legal separation from Linda Perry.

Daytime Emmy Awards:

2020 Nominee: Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show Host for "The Talk."

2018 Winner: Outstanding Talk Show/Entertainment for "The Talk."

Primetime Emmy Awards:

1993 Nominee: Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for "Roseanne."

1992 Nominee: Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for "Roseanne."

Film Independent Spirit Awards:

1993 Nominee: Best Supporting Female for "Poison Ivy."

Young Artist Awards:

1993 Winner: Outstanding Young Comedienne in a Television Series for "Roseanne."

1991 Winner: Best Young Actress in a Cable Special for "Sudie and Simpson."

1990 Nominee: Best Young Actress Supporting Role in a Television Series for "Roseanne."

What is Sara Gilbert's birth name?

Sara Gilbert's birth name is Sara Rebecca Abeles. She adopted the surname Gilbert after her mother's first husband, Paul Gilbert.

When did Sara Gilbert make her acting debut?

Sara Gilbert made her acting debut at the age of six. She appeared in a television commercial for Kool-Aid alongside actor Anthony Edwards.

Did Sara Gilbert lend her voice to any animated film?

Yes, Sara Gilbert voiced the character of Mone in the animated film "Poison Ivy: The Secret Society," showcasing her voice acting skills in this DC Comics-inspired movie.

