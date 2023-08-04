Miley Cyrus' Net Worth Is Mind Boggling | Here's a Look at Her Career, Real Estate, and More

Miley Cyrus, the American singer and songwriter has come a long way in her eventful music career. After starting out as a child actor and singer she has now mastered a series of genres including pop, country pop, hip hop, and more. Miley Cyrus also known as Destiny Hope Cyrus was born on November 23, 1992, in Franklin, Tennessee. She grew up on her family's farm which was located just outside of Nashville.

Ever since Miley Cyrus made a debut in Disney's Hannah Montana back in 2006, the star has only marched forward as an artist. While the world watched her grow up and change in the process of life, one thing that remained constant was the hundreds and thousands of dollars she was earning. It's barely a shock that she is worth a lot...Let's take a look at her net worth, career, brand, and more.

Miley Cyrus is worth a towering $160 million, as per Celebrity Net Worth. The pop star starred in Disney's Hannah Montana for five years which is now a part of many people's core memory. She earned $15,000 an episode which is $450,000 per season. A lot of money back then. However, Miley reportedly said that she was one of the most underpaid actors in the cast of the show.

"I mean, at one point, they’ll probably kill me for saying it, I was probably the least paid person on my cast because I didn’t know any better," she told Elle in 2016.

Apart from this she also starred in a few movies like The Bolt, and The Last Song, which grossed $310 million and $89 million at the box office, respectively.

Miley Cyrus earned more than $53 million in digital singles and more than $12 million of that is attributed to her song Party in the USA.

She has also released sevens studio and three live albums which brought in a lot of cash. Her latest album Endless Summer Vacation has an 11-track list that is split into two categories, AM and PM. So it's safe to say that she is not stopping anytime soon and the money will keep coming in!

Apart from the singles and the albums she also earns a lot from the live tours which she takes pretty seriously. In fact, the majority of her fortune has been earned from tours. 'The Bangerz Tour' in 2014 fetched her close to $62.9 million, and another earlier tour 'The Wonder World' in 2009 got her around $67 million. Along with taking major chunks from these revenues, she also earns a lot from all the merch sales.

Apart from her music career Miley Cyrus also made quite a lot of money from appearing as a judge on The Voice. She earned around $13 million per season, per MoneyNation.

In 2022, she made it to the Forbes 30 Under 30 which recognizes celebrities for their influence "I’m happy to be all the things that people need me to be," she said in an interview with the publication.

The singer first bought a mansion in the California hills in 2011 for $4 million. She went on to purchase a 30-acre ranch in Nashville for around $5.8 million that she later sold for $14.5 million, impressive! In 2015, Miley Cyrus bought another ranch that she sold in 2018 but made no profit. She then bought a new 7,000-square-foot home in the same neighborhood in July 2020, which she sold the next year for a $2.2 million profit.

