What is Kurt Russell's net worth?

Renowned for his versatile performances, American actor Kurt Russell has amassed a substantial net worth of $100 million. Starting off as a child star in a western on TV, Russell has established himself as one of the most iconic A-listers in Hollywood. Apart from his own fortune, Russell's partnership with Goldie Hawn, culminates in a combined net worth of $200 million, making them one of Hollywood's most affluent couples.

What Are Kurt Russell's sources of income?

Kurt Russell's income is primarily derived from his successful acting career, which includes substantial paychecks such as $9 million for the film "Death Proof" and $2.2 million for his appearance in "Furious 7." In addition to his extensive filmography, which includes iconic projects like "Escape from New York," "Tombstone," and "The Hateful Eight," Russell has also invested in real estate.

A Look at Russell’s real estat and other assets

Russell and his partner of 40 years Goldie Hawn have invested in a range of prime real estate properties, including a Manhattan penthouse purchased in 1997 for $3.8 million. Their portfolio features a Palm Desert house acquired for approximately $3.6 million and a clifftop home in the same area for $5.7 million. They also own homes in Vancouver, Canada, and Brentwood, California. Vacation properties include an oceanfront retreat in Malibu, a vineyard in the Santa Ynez Valley, and a lakefront property in Ontario. They currently reside on a 72-acre ranch near Aspen, Colorado.

Kurt Russell’s net worth growth over the years

2023 $100 Million 2021 $90 Million 2020 $80 Million 2019 $70 Million

Getty Images | Photo by Jesse Grant

Kurt Russell’s social media following

Instagram 68,600 followers Facebook 2000 followers Twitter 2,736 Followers



Russell's personal life

Born Kurt Vogel Russell on March 17, 1951, in Springfield, Massachusetts, he was raised by parents who worked in showbiz. Russell landed his first role as a child artist at the age of 12 on television. Although passionate about baseball at first, Russell took a unique path by joining the California Air National Guard after graduation, and served in the 146th Tactical Airlift Wing until 1975. He was married to Season Hubley for four years before their divorce in 1983, since when Goldie Hawn has been his partner.

Awards

Kurt Russell's early achievement came in 1984 when he received a Primetime Emmy Award nomination for his role in the television film "The Best of Times." In 1997, Russell's remarkable portrayal of Herb Brooks, the coach of the US Olympic hockey team, in the film "Miracle" earned him the Critics' Choice Movie Award for Best Supporting Actor. Russell's contribution to the industry was celebrated in 2017 when he and his partner, Goldie Hawn, were both honoured with stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

FAQs

What is Kurt Russell’s true ethnicity?

Russell has English, Irish, German and Scottish ancestry.

Are Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn still together?

Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell have been together for 40 years but never married.

Is Russell Brand A Vegan?

Yes, Russell Brand is an outspoken vegan

