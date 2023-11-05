From 'Kenan & Kel' to Longest Serving Cast Member on 'SNL': Kenan Thompson's Journey and Net Worth
What is Kenan Thompson's net worth?
Remembered for his part in Nickelodeon's laugh riot "Kenan & Kel," Kenan Thompson, the accomplished American actor, voice actor, and comedian, has bagged a net worth of approximately $13 million, as per Celebrity Net Worth. His career in showbiz includes a longstanding role on "Saturday Night Live" as well. Thompson's film career began with his debut in "D2: The Mighty Ducks" in 1994, before he went on to star in the show "Kenan & Kel" with Kel Mitchell. Thompson also released a comedy album titled "Good Times" in 2004, further highlighting his comedic talents, and appeared as a guest judge on "America's Got Talent." As Thompson is all set to return in "Good Burger 2" with Kel Mitchell in November 2023, he has also established himself with his own show "Kenan."
What are Kenan Thompson's sources of income?
Acting has remained Thompson's main revenue stream ever since his film career began with "D2: The Mighty Ducks" in 1994. In 1997, "Good Burger," based on the popular "All That" sketch, marked a breakthrough moment for him. He further expanded his filmography with roles in movies like "Fat Albert" (2004), "D3: The Mighty Ducks" (1996), "Love Don't Cost a Thing" (2003). One of his most prominent sources of income is his part on "Saturday Night Live." Joining the cast in 2003, he became the longest-serving member in the show's history, earning a substantial salary and achieving comedy legend status. Television shows have been a significant part of his career journey. He began with "All That" and starred in "Kenan & Kel," while making guest appearances on shows like "Psych," "iCarly," and "Victorious."
Kenan Thompson's salary
As the longest-serving cast member in the history of "Saturday Night Live," Thompson's estimated salary for the show is believed to be in the range of $2-3 million per year, exceeding the standard rates and illustrating his value on the show, as per Cosmopolitan.
Brand endorsement deals
Kenan Thompson has been associated with various brands throughout his career which has added to his income. He has been featured in commercials for the ticketing website Fandango and served as a spokesperson for Universal Parks & Resorts.
Real estate and other assets
Kenan Thompson enjoys the best of both worlds, balancing his high-octane career in New York with a serene retreat in Tampa, Florida. His $2 million Tampa residence offers an inviting and spacious haven, contrasting the fast-paced environment of his "SNL" endeavors. Its amenities include a home movie theatre, billiards, and game rooms.
Social media following
|913,000 Followers
|861,000 Followers
|194,300 Followers
Personal life
Kenan Thompson was born on May 10, 1978, in Atlanta, Georgia. From an early age, he displayed a passion for acting, which led him to engage in church theater productions and local plays since he was just five years old. In 2011, Kenan Thompson married model Christina Evangeline, and the couple welcomed their first child in 2014 followed by another child in 2018. Although the couple filed for divorce in June 2022, they continue to co-parent their daughters.
Awards and recognition
Primetime Emmy Awards: Winner (2018) - Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics for "Come Back, Barack" from "Saturday Night Live";
Nominee (2021) - Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series for "Kenan";
Nominee (2021) - Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series for "Saturday Night Live"
Image Awards (NAACP): Nominee (2023) - Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series for "Saturday Night Live"
People's Choice Awards, USA: Nominee (2022) - The Comedy TV Star of 2022 for "Saturday Night Live";
Nominee (2021) - The Male TV Star of 2021 for "Saturday Night Live"; Nominee (2021) - The Comedy TV Star of 2021 for "Saturday Night Live"
Young Hollywood Awards: Nominee (2014) - "Cuz You're Funny"
Gold Derby Awards: Nominee (2021) - Comedy Supporting Actor for "Saturday Night Live"
Black Reel Awards for Television: Winner (2020) - Outstanding Supporting Actor, Comedy Series for "Saturday Night Live,"
Winner (2021) - Outstanding Supporting Actor, Comedy Series for "Saturday Night Live"
FAQs
How did Kenan Thompson initially gain popularity?
Kenan Thompson gained popularity for his roles in Nickelodeon shows like "All That" and "Kenan & Kel."
How long has Kenan Thompson been a cast member on SNL?
Kenan Thompson has been a cast member on "Saturday Night Live" (SNL) for 19 years, making him the longest-tenured member in the show's history.
What is one of Kenan Thompson's passions outside of acting and comedy?
Kenan Thompson has a passion for music and enjoys exploring his musical abilities.
