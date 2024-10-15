ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / NEWS

Colorado mom loses $5,000 after romantic talks with 'Keanu Reeves': "I was convinced. He sent..."

She's married with two kids, but she's been chatting about everything with this person, from morning meals to steamy shower scenes.
UPDATED 3 HOURS AGO
Cover Image Source: (Photo by Dave J Hogan/Getty Images for Lionsgate )
Cover Image Source: (Photo by Dave J Hogan/Getty Images for Lionsgate )

A 65-year-old Colorado woman appears to have fallen victim to a fraud wherein a con artist posed as Keanu Reeves. Even though she has given this fraudster $5,000, she still feels a strong romantic connection to Keanu Reeves. The woman thinks the guy posing as Keanu Reeves is sweet and flirty. They have been chatting and talking on the phone since 2022.

"We've had some really nice talks," she said. She's married with two kids, but she's been chatting about everything with this person, from morning meals to steamy shower scenes. Even though many signs show she's talking to a fake, she's not letting that stop her. 

Image Source: Photo by Andre Furtado | Pexels
Online romance scams on the rise (representative image) | Photo by Andre Furtado | Pexels

According to the FBI, around 19,000 Americans lost roughly $1.3 billion to romance scams that prey on those looking for love online last year. In 2023, the Federal Trade Commission received roughly 14,000 allegations of scams similar to this one from Colorado alone. In 2022, the woman interviewed by CBS News Colorado revealed that she received a Facebook message purporting to be Keanu Reeves. "All of a sudden, I'm talking to him. I was really surprised. Why would Keanu Reeves be messaging me on Facebook?" she wondered.

At first, she thought it was fake, but the person kept sending her stuff like a driver's license and other IDs that seemed to belong to Keanu Reeves. CBS News Colorado even found the same driver's license online. "It looked real. I was convinced," she said.

Image Source: Keanu Reeves attends a a culinary demonstration during the 2023 BottleRock Napa Valley festival at Napa Valley Expo | Photo by Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images
Keanu Reeves attends a culinary demonstration during the 2023 BottleRock Napa Valley festival at Napa Valley Expo | Photo by Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images

The person asked her to buy Apple gift cards, which she did. Over months of chatting online and texting, he promised her all sorts of things, like trips to Paris on his private jet and fancy shopping sprees, even marriage. She believed every word. "I know this is the real Keanu Reeves," she insisted.

She even gave him access to her bank accounts and tax info and handed over about $5,000. "We talked about everything, even his movies," she remembered.

Natalie Reda, a retired postal inspector, explained, "Scammers keep using victims until they can't anymore. They (victims) just go along with it." Arun Rao from the U.S. Justice Department said scammers in West Africa use technology to make it seem like they're in the U.S. "To the victims, it feels like they're talking to someone in the U.S.," Rao said. Rao thinks there are probably more victims than reported, as many feel too embarrassed to admit they fell for it.

The Keanu Reeves scam has been around for a while and has been frequently in the news. But reps for Keanu Reeves have said over and over again that he is not on Facebook or any other social media. "He was on my Facebook, though," the Colorado woman insisted. She said the only way she would believe she was scammed is if Keanu Reeves himself walked in and told her so.

Image Source: Photo by Karolina Grabowska | Pexels
Scam calls (representative image) | Photo by Karolina Grabowska | Pexels

Scammers are using fancy computer tools like bots and AI to trick people into giving them money. Bot attacks against dating applications increased by a staggering 2087% between January 2023 and January 2024. A bot can be thought of as a very quick computer software that operates on the internet. These con artists use bots to create a ton of phoney dating profiles and accounts. They then pose as real to deceive others and initiate fictitious connections to obtain money. This kind of scam cost about 70,000 victims $1.3 billion in total in 2022, according to the Federal Trade Commission.

This article originally appeared 5 months ago.

MORE ON MARKET REALIST
Colorado mom loses $5,000 after romantic talks with 'Keanu Reeves': "I was convinced. He sent..."
NEWS
Colorado mom loses $5,000 after romantic talks with 'Keanu Reeves': "I was convinced. He sent..."
She's married with two kids, but she's been chatting about everything with this person, from morning meals to steamy shower scenes.
3 hours ago
Powerball winner who won $768 million prize was a guy with less than $1,000 in his bank account
NEWS
Powerball winner who won $768 million prize was a guy with less than $1,000 in his bank account
Franco was feeling so lucky while buying those tickets, that he even thought of winking at a camera.
11 hours ago
Someone found an old painting in a Maine attic. Turns out, it's a Rembrandt masterpiece worth a fortune
NEWS
Someone found an old painting in a Maine attic. Turns out, it's a Rembrandt masterpiece worth a fortune
Although the auction house did not reveal if an expert was consulted, the painting did trigger a bidding war.
15 hours ago
Cybersecurity firm reveals the 10 most common passwords of 2024 — see if yours is on the list
NEWS
Cybersecurity firm reveals the 10 most common passwords of 2024 — see if yours is on the list
The list clearly shows that lessons have not been learned despite the surge in cyber-crime.
16 hours ago
Drew Carey tried to help a 'Price is Right' contestant. But his sweet gesture cost her big money
NEWS
Drew Carey tried to help a 'Price is Right' contestant. But his sweet gesture cost her big money
"I'll take the blame for that. Ronnie, I'm so sorry," the host told the contestant.
1 day ago
Florida woman who sold everything for a $300,000 world cruise gets banned over her WhatsApp messages
NEWS
Florida woman who sold everything for a $300,000 world cruise gets banned over her WhatsApp messages
The woman was told by the management that they had received dozens of complaints against her.
1 day ago
Two women tried to use a $1 million bill at a Dollar General — and they paid the price for it
NEWS
Two women tried to use a $1 million bill at a Dollar General — and they paid the price for it
One of the women said she had no idea that the other had such a bill and was just riding along.
1 day ago
Man finds $7.5 million inside a storage unit he bought for $500. Then, the former owner returned
NEWS
Man finds $7.5 million inside a storage unit he bought for $500. Then, the former owner returned
Even though the buyer wasn't able to keep all of it, he did walk away with a massive profit.
1 day ago
A rare colonial coin from 1652 could be worth $1 million — there's still one that hasn't been found
NEWS
A rare colonial coin from 1652 could be worth $1 million — there's still one that hasn't been found
It came into existence during the English Civil War, when colonists in Boston seized an opportunity to create their own currency
2 days ago
Utah man buys a cruise ship on Craigslist and spent over $1 million to restore it. Then, it sank.
NEWS
Utah man buys a cruise ship on Craigslist and spent over $1 million to restore it. Then, it sank.
The vessel ended up with a hole and caused an oil spill that raised concerns among the locals.
2 days ago
Banana duct-taped to a wall sells for $120,000. Then, a guy ate it because he was hungry
NEWS
Banana duct-taped to a wall sells for $120,000. Then, a guy ate it because he was hungry
The artist and the owner of the artwork were unfazed since the banana would go bad at some point anyway.
2 days ago
Bank accidentally paid $175 million to its customers on Christmas Day. Then, tried to get it back
NEWS
Bank accidentally paid $175 million to its customers on Christmas Day. Then, tried to get it back
One of the customers contacted her employer after receiving her wage twice, and soon realized it was an error.
3 days ago
Virginia woman wins lottery 30 times in one day — using the same 4-digit number to earn $150,000
NEWS
Virginia woman wins lottery 30 times in one day — using the same 4-digit number to earn $150,000
She first bought 20 tickets and then went back to buy 10 more after she had an intuition.
3 days ago
David Spade once agreed to pay for Adam Sandler's dinner — he realized it was $9,000 only the next day
NEWS
David Spade once agreed to pay for Adam Sandler's dinner — he realized it was $9,000 only the next day
In an attempt to surprise Sandler, Spade ended up being more generous than he planned.
4 days ago
Bearded Florida man casually joins a women-only poker tournament — he won $5,000 and got away with it
NEWS
Bearded Florida man casually joins a women-only poker tournament — he won $5,000 and got away with it
The man's presence at a women-only poker event also sparked a huge online debate.
4 days ago
Shaq explains the key difference between being rich and wealthy — with a $500 million fortune to prove it
NEWS
Shaq explains the key difference between being rich and wealthy — with a $500 million fortune to prove it
He revealed that the piece of advice that changed his outlook toward money came from a celebrity business manager Lester Knispel.
4 days ago
Home Depot staff come up with genius plan to identify customer who lost $700 cash on aisle 22
NEWS
Home Depot staff come up with genius plan to identify customer who lost $700 cash on aisle 22
The workers chose to stick to the company's core values and did the right thing.
5 days ago
Antiques Roadshow expert gets emotional as he refuses to value a rare artifact with 'awful' past
NEWS
Antiques Roadshow expert gets emotional as he refuses to value a rare artifact with 'awful' past
The guest revealed that she didn't know about the trade mentioned on the disk when it was purchased.
5 days ago
A 106-year-old woman wins $1,000 jackpot on her birthday. Then, the casino doubled her earnings
NEWS
A 106-year-old woman wins $1,000 jackpot on her birthday. Then, the casino doubled her earnings
The CEO at the local casino decided to make her birthday even more special by adding a gift to her winnings.
5 days ago
Shopper picks up $40 jacket at a sale. Turns out, it belonged to an iconic TV star and was worth way more
NEWS
Shopper picks up $40 jacket at a sale. Turns out, it belonged to an iconic TV star and was worth way more
Sometimes things that don't shine turn out to be worth more than gold.
6 days ago