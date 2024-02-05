Whistleblower to Receive $900,000 for Exposing Defense Contractor Fraud

In a recent development, Merrill Technologies Group, Inc., and its subsidiaries have agreed to a $5 million settlement to resolve allegations of violating the False Claims Act (FCA). The charges stem from accusations of falsely overstating cost or pricing data in a subcontract proposal related to a contract with the U.S. Department of the Army. This misconduct was brought to light by a whistleblower through a qui tam lawsuit, leading to a $900,000 reward for their courageous actions.

The U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Michigan announced the settlement on January 30. The government contends that the fraudulent activities took place in 2010 when Merrill's subsidiary, Merrill Tool and Machine, Inc. (MTM), entered into a subcontract agreement with a prime government contractor tasked with manufacturing and assembling components for upgrades to armored vehicles under the U.S. Army’s Tank Automotive Command (TACOM).

According to the allegations, MTM's subcontract proposal inaccurately represented cost or pricing data, causing the prime contractor to negotiate and certify the contract with TACOM based on inflated costs. This, in turn, resulted in TACOM making overpayments at both the prime and subcontractor levels. U.S. Attorney Dawn N. Ison emphasized the importance of integrity in government contracting, stating, "Government contractors must be completely above board when seeking payment under government contracts."

One noteworthy aspect of this settlement is the role played by Chad Sibley, who utilized the qui tam provisions of the FCA. Under these provisions, whistleblowers with knowledge of government contracting fraud can file lawsuits on behalf of the U.S. government. Successful suits entitle these individuals to a percentage of the government's recoveries, typically ranging from 15% to 30%. Sibley will be rewarded with $900,000 as part of the settlement. This financial incentive is pivotal in encouraging individuals to come forward and expose fraudulent activities that impact government contracts.

This case comes at a time when lawmakers are considering amendments to the False Claims Act. A bipartisan group of senators introduced the False Claims Amendments Act of 2023 in July, addressing technical loopholes that may undermine the success of the FCA. This proposed legislation is widely supported by whistleblower advocates.

Whistleblower attorney Stephen M. Kohn emphasized the significance of the False Claims Act as a vital tool in combating fraud, stating, "The False Claims Act is America’s number one fraud-fighting law." Kohn, who serves as Chairman of the Board at the National Whistleblower Center (NWC), considers the proposed amendments as urgent measures to ensure whistleblowers can effectively contribute to protecting taxpayers from corporate wrongdoing.

The NWC has issued an Action Alert, urging Congress to pass the False Claims Amendments Act. Among the seven urgently needed whistleblower reforms, the passage of this legislation would strengthen the FCA and maintain the crucial role whistleblowers play in uncovering fraud against the government. As legislative efforts continue to fortify whistleblower protection, these individuals remain important figures in upholding accountability and transparency in the business-government relationship.

