US Government Not Giving Out $6400 Subsidies To Citizens; It's a Scam!

You must have heard that the US government now provides monthly subsidies for thousands of dollars! You might have even seen a social media ad featuring celebrities like SnoopDog and Joe Biden claiming to pay $6400 for petrol, groceries, and rent. Sorry to break it to you that it's just another scam in the sea of scams. It's important to know that the government never provides citizen grants or free money for personal expenses. In this case as well, the government is not distributing thousands of dollars worth of benefits.

A story revolving around a $6,400 subsidy first surfaced back in 2003. Later, a video went viral on Facebook where a woman can be heard claiming that she called the health hotline and then was approved for $6400 in credits. She later sent a link and asked people to verify the eligibility. A handful of people even visited the website and provided the necessary registration details such as their address, phone number, income, and other insurance coverage in addition to their zip code.

Another website QuoteWizard.com redirects everyone to third-party insurance companies while TrendingResults.com calls itself an online marketing company. The main thing to note here is none of their websites are connected to any government portals, which means they are simply not official.

More recently, many posts popped up online claiming that people can easily get a $6400 subsidy from the government. Unfortunately, all of these posts hold no truth and are extremely misleading, to say the least. These non-governmental websites like chat[.]healthbenefitsnow[.]com are simple chatbots that tell people if they will qualify for the subsidy. The truth is that there's a person on the other end of the phone who is a scammer looking to trick people into sharing their financial information and personal information too.

While the $6400 subsidy is a scam, there are certain steps that the government takes to provide financial assistance to help people with their living costs and business expenses. Here are the official links that you can visit in case you are looking to avail benefits or get loans.

Visit Benefits.gov for support for food, housing, healthcare, child care, social security, and more.

Visit GovLoans.gov in case you are looking for assistance for small businesses, education, housing, and more.

Visit Grants.gov if you are looking for grants and are involved in government-funded programs and projects.

Ask Your Service Provided to Block Scam. T-Mobile and AT&T offer scam blocking services. So, it's best to check with your carrier.

Never click on any unknown links or attachments. One of the key ways to protect yourself against scams is to never download any app that they are asking you to download and never click on any link they are asking you to click.

Refrain from giving out personal and financial information freely. You may not realize how often you are willing to give your phone number and email IDs. You can cut them off at the root by not providing any contact information.

Verify the sources. How many times does it happen that people claim to be from your bank on your phone and you believe it? It's important to understand that banks will not call you directly and ask for information. Scammers are extremely savvy and they are quite popular for posing as bank executives.

