ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / NEWS

Costco shoppers share their best-kept secrets to beat long queues at checkout: "Don't go during..."

The user also highlighted the need for better tech at Costco to ensure that people can leave quickly.
PUBLISHED 10 HOURS AGO
Customers wait in line to check out purchases at Costco store on June 28, 2023 in Teterboro, New Jersey. (Cover image source: Photo by Kena Betancur/VIEWpress)
Customers wait in line to check out purchases at Costco store on June 28, 2023 in Teterboro, New Jersey. (Cover image source: Photo by Kena Betancur/VIEWpress)

Costco is an attractive destination for shoppers looking to save more on their monthly grocery bills and try out free samples in its aisles among other perks. However, the great deals attract too many people which inevitably leads to long queues at checkout counters. For decades, customers have been trying to figure out ways to avoid the long wait at overcrowded Costco stores. Finally, a Reddit user u/VeterinarianNo2064 decided to post the burning question on the popular forum, r/Costco.

Customers check out their purchases inside a Costco store (Image source: Kena Betancur/VIEWpress)
Customers check out their purchases inside a Costco store (Image source: Kena Betancur/VIEWpress)

Hacks From the Online Community

Sharing a picture of customers waiting at the checkout counter, the user wrote that the line "goes all the way to dairy in the back." The shopper believed Costco needed to adopt new tech and they were even considering switching to Sam's Club.

Line to the back of the store always
byu/VeterinarianNo2064 inCostco

 

While the shopper seemed fed up, Redditors had plenty of advice to offer. Many suggested that it is best to avoid shopping at peak times as the cue is the longest during those hours. "Go at peak times, wait in peak lines. I've never stood in line for more than a few minutes because I go at 630pm on a Tuesday" shared u/Kill_doozer. Another user added: "Don’t go on the weekend if ya can’t handle the crowds."

Comment
byu/VeterinarianNo2064 from discussion
inCostco

 

Several users suggested that there were other ways to skip the cue and get to the registers first. "Go up to the registers. Usually, there are a bunch of idiots waiting in huge lines for 3-4 registers on the right, and then 10 registers on the left with only 2-3 people a piece. And no, I’m not suggesting you cut the line, I’m talking about registers that hardly anyone is using," u/redfieldp wrote.

Comment
byu/VeterinarianNo2064 from discussion
inCostco

 

Since the user highlighted the need for new technology and innovation, shoppers had some suggestions for that as well. "If they would allow us to use the handheld scanner in the self-checkout it would be a lot more efficient. But no all the items have to be put on the friggen scale," suggested u/yardjockey

Comment
byu/VeterinarianNo2064 from discussion
inCostco

 

Several others suggested that the Redditor's thought of trying Sam's Club was a great idea. "I think Sam's Club does a great job giving its members the ability to pay and checkout with their own phone. If Costco did this, I'd have no issues at any hour," shared u/HazeCorps22.

According to a Quartz report, Walmart is winning the shopping game with consumers from all income groups. At the same time, Target is trying to recapture some of the market share by introducing price cuts and discount events. Meanwhile, Costco has taken a Netflix-like approach as it has cracked down heavily on membership sharing. It has introduced new technology to make sure only paid members get to enter the stores and enjoy exclusive deals. 

 

However, when it comes to dwell time, Costco shoppers are frustrated. According to a new report from Placer.ai, Costo has the highest dwell time for shoppers in stores. The average comes out to be about 37.3 minutes in 2024, which is slightly more than Walmart's 31.8-minute dwell time. Meanwhile, Target is the best option in this regard since shoppers have to wait for little more than 27 minutes on average.

MORE ON MARKET REALIST
Family said they hid gold coins worth $50,000 in vault for 100 years. Then, an expert revealed its real value
NEWS
Family said they hid gold coins worth $50,000 in vault for 100 years. Then, an expert revealed its real value
The collection remained hidden for decades in the vault of a Philadelphia bank, unknown to collectors.
3 hours ago
Airbnb guest accidentally spills sauce on couch — now the host is demanding $3,000 to replace it
NEWS
Airbnb guest accidentally spills sauce on couch — now the host is demanding $3,000 to replace it
The guest finally sought help from the Reddit community and found some support as well as suggestions.
9 hours ago
Costco shoppers share their best-kept secrets to beat long queues at checkout: "Don't go during..."
COSTCO
Costco shoppers share their best-kept secrets to beat long queues at checkout: "Don't go during..."
The user also highlighted the need for better tech at Costco to ensure that people can leave quickly.
10 hours ago
Rapper 50 Cent once sued Taco Bell for $4 million over a marketing joke that backfired
NEWS
Rapper 50 Cent once sued Taco Bell for $4 million over a marketing joke that backfired
The rapper later joked that Taco Bell would have to change its slogan to 'We messed with the bull and got the horns."
1 day ago
Wheel of Fortune player wins $67,000 with an unexpected move — even Pat Sajak was speechless
NEWS
Wheel of Fortune player wins $67,000 with an unexpected move — even Pat Sajak was speechless
The marine pilot from Stafford took less than a second to win the game.
1 day ago
Mom leaves her child unsupervised with the laptop. Then, she saw a $9,800 banana toy ordered on eBay
NEWS
Mom leaves her child unsupervised with the laptop. Then, she saw a $9,800 banana toy ordered on eBay
The child ended up spending a lot more than the price of the toy that the mother refused to buy.
2 days ago
Newlyweds danced all night at a Jelly Roll concert. Then, he gave them $10,000 for their honeymoon
NEWS
Newlyweds danced all night at a Jelly Roll concert. Then, he gave them $10,000 for their honeymoon
The musician made sure that the crew collected their details and reiterated that he was serious.
2 days ago
Family empties grandad's coin jar after 70 years — spent a whole week counting an unexpected fortune
NEWS
Family empties grandad's coin jar after 70 years — spent a whole week counting an unexpected fortune
Several people on Reddit also suggested that some rare coins in the jar were worth more than the face value.
2 days ago
Two 130-year-old coins worth millions could be in your wallet — its history is even more fascinating
NEWS
Two 130-year-old coins worth millions could be in your wallet — its history is even more fascinating
Collectors have long been looking for the 1894-S Barber dimes which are worth over 2 million each.
2 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant misses out on huge $1 million — viewers blame Ryan Seacrest for it
NEWS
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant misses out on huge $1 million — viewers blame Ryan Seacrest for it
In the very first week of replacing the old host Pat Sajak, audiences are saying that Seacrest is having a rocky start.
3 days ago
Arnold Schwarzenegger has a strange deal with Warner Bros — he pays them exactly $1 every year
NEWS
Arnold Schwarzenegger has a strange deal with Warner Bros — he pays them exactly $1 every year
He is known for keeping props related to the most notable characters that he has ever played.
3 days ago
Woman who won $1.3 million jackpot forced to give it all to her ex-husband — due to a costly mistake
NEWS
Woman who won $1.3 million jackpot forced to give it all to her ex-husband — due to a costly mistake
Her ex-husband found out about the money when the lottery authorities sent a letter to the address two years later.
3 days ago
Man who got an unusual $20 bill from ATM finds out it's from 1940s —almost everyone had the same advice
NEWS
Man who got an unusual $20 bill from ATM finds out it's from 1940s —almost everyone had the same advice
Since the Federal Reserve estimates the lifespan of a $20 bill to be 7.8 years, it was a rare find.
3 days ago
Costco is bringing back its $20 membership deal — but hurry up, it's only for a limited time
COSTCO
Costco is bringing back its $20 membership deal — but hurry up, it's only for a limited time
The new deal comes at a time when Costco is offering major discounts to members for holiday season.
4 days ago
Winner of $1.3 billion Powerball jackpot is an immigrant battling cancer: "I'll find a good doctor..."
NEWS
Winner of $1.3 billion Powerball jackpot is an immigrant battling cancer: "I'll find a good doctor..."
The man even used his historic win in the U.S. to raise awareness about his people and their history.
4 days ago
Guy buys world's cheapest Tesla for just $11,500. Then, a car expert revealed why he got it for so less
NEWS
Guy buys world's cheapest Tesla for just $11,500. Then, a car expert revealed why he got it for so less
The YouTuber used the most minor issues in the car to negotiate a great deal for the popular EV.
4 days ago
Single mom loses $10,000 thinking she was talking to a 'Stranger Things' actor: "We hit it off..."
NEWS
Single mom loses $10,000 thinking she was talking to a 'Stranger Things' actor: "We hit it off..."
McKayla also shared several instances that convinced her she was talking to the real actor.
4 days ago
Millionaire gives away her $27 million inheritance to public and wants them to decide where it's used
NEWS
Millionaire gives away her $27 million inheritance to public and wants them to decide where it's used
Marlene Engelhorn has invited 10,000 people out of which 50 will help her in giving away money.
4 days ago
California woman wins $1 million from a scratch-off ticket— without actually scratching it
NEWS
California woman wins $1 million from a scratch-off ticket— without actually scratching it
The woman said that she simply bought the scratch card because it was looking good but had no hopes of winning.
5 days ago
Home Depot is now selling a tiny home kit with two cozy bedrooms — at a price you’d never expect
NEWS
Home Depot is now selling a tiny home kit with two cozy bedrooms — at a price you’d never expect
The tiny home trend gained even more traction when Tesla CEO Elon Musk recently moved into one in Texas.
5 days ago