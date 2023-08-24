Name Renée Zellweger Networth $90 Million Salary $1.8 Million Annual Income $51.2 Million Sources of Income Acting, Sponsorship and Brand Ambassador deals. Gender Female DOB Apr 25, 1969 Age 54 Years Nationality United States of America Profession Actor, Voice Actor, Film Producer, Television producer, Singer

Celebrated American actress and producer Renée Zellweger has carved an illustrious career in showbiz to collect a net worth of $90 million. Starting with commercials, followed by a role in the 1992 TV series "A Taste for Killing", she ventured into films with 1993's "Dazed and Confused." Zellweger went on to be known for her performances in movies like "Bridget Jones's Diary," "Jerry Maguire," "Cold Mountain," and "Judy," earning her accolades and recognition, including Academy Awards.

Image Source: GettyImages/JC Olivera

Zellweger's wealth is primarily amassed from her involvement as an actor and producer in numerous critically acclaimed films and television projects. Zellweger's multifaceted career includes her stints as a voice actor and even a singer.

Zellweger's compensation has evolved alongside her increasing prominence in the industry from $3.75 million for "Bridget Jones's Diary" in 2001 to $10 million for "Chicago" (2002) and $15 million for "Cold Mountain" (2003). Today, she earns anything between $10 million to $15 million for a big-budget studio film.

Apart from her acting endeavors, Zellweger has ventured into designing and collaborated with Tommy Hilfiger in 2011 on a designer handbag, sold to raise funds for the Breast Health Institute. She also actively supports gender equality through her involvement with the GREAT Initiative.

Image Source: GettyImages/Frazer Harrison

Zellweger owns a 40-acre farm in Connecticut, which she acquired in 2004 and has attempted to sell multiple times without any success. In 2015, she purchased a home in Topanga, California, and later listed it for sale. Zellweger also acquired a lakefront property on Lake Travis in Austin, Texas, in 2020.

Year Earnings 2017 $9 Million 2018 $10 Million 2019 $22 Million 2020 $8 Million

Zellweger was once engaged to Jim Carrey, dated singer Jack White, and was married to Kenny Chesney in 2005 for four months. She also reportedly dated Bradley Cooper in 2009. Her remarkable career has been recognized with numerous awards, including Academy Awards, Golden Globes, and BAFTAs, cementing her status as an industry icon.

Image Source: GettyImages/Frazer Harrison

What is Renée Zellweger's net worth?

Renée Zellweger's net worth is $90 million.

What are some of Renée Zellweger's notable films?

Renée Zellweger's notable films include "Bridget Jones's Diary," "Jerry Maguire," "Cold Mountain," "Chicago," and "Judy."

Has Renée Zellweger won any awards?

Yes, Renée Zellweger has won several awards, including Academy Awards, Golden Globes, and BAFTAs for her outstanding performances.

