What is 'Everybody Loves Raymond' Star Ray Romano's Net Worth?

American stand-up comedian, actor and writer Roy Romano is best known for his popular sitcom "Everybody Loves Raymond." The show has a huge fan base and is loved by most for its relatable and humble sense of humor. Ray Romano started in showbiz with stand-up comedy and gained traction on the talk show with David Letterman, which later led to his sitcom. "Everybody Loves Raymond" aired in 1996 and ran until 2005. Apart from his success in TV, he has also proved himself as a talented voice actor and has had parts in many films over the years. As of 2023, Ray Romano's net worth is somewhere around $200 million, as per Celebrity Net Worth.

He earned a lot from his sitcom. According to reports Ray Romano earned a stunning $800,000 per episode for his work in "Everybody Loves Raymond" for seasons 6,7 and 8. This means he earned close to $19 million per season which works up to $57 million from these three seasons. Then he received an astounding $1.75 million per episode for the final two seasons of his show.

His record was later broken by Jennifer Aniston and Resse Witherspoon who were paid $2 million each for "The Morning Show" on Apple TV+. However, considering that Ray Romano was getting a mammoth salary in 2005, and if the money can be adjusted for inflation, he is still the highest-paid television actor to date. According to Celebrity Net Worth, he earned close to $155 million just from his time on Raymond.

Ray Romano | Getty Images | Dia Dipasupil

Raymond Albert Romano was born in Queen, New York on December 21,1957. He was born in an Italian-American family and had two siblings. It's said that his time with his family is what inspired the skits and also some parts of "Everybody Loves Raymond" later in his life. He graduated from high school in 1975 and was in the same class as comedian Fran Drescher. After taking on a few odd jobs, he decided to try stand-up and found success performing comedy in different clubs. By 1989, he was already winning competitions and had also participated in Johnny Walker Comedy Search. His breakthrough happened in 1996, when his sitcom aired and he went on to win an Emmy for the show.

He has also starred in films such as "Paddleton", "The Irishman", and "Grilled." As a voice actor he voiced many animated characters such as Manny the Mammoth in "Ice Age." He was also seen in projects like, " The Price Is Right", "Who Wants To Be A Millionaire", "The Middle" and "The Office."

Since the 1990s, he has owned a 10,000-square-foot mansion on 1.25 acres in Encino California which is worth close to $10 million today. This was his primary residence during the filming of the sitcom. He also owns an oceanfront home on Broad Beach. This home's worth is close to $25 million. He also has a $2.1 million for a home in Venice, California.

Romano is a poker enthusiast and has completed the World Series of Poker many times. He also loved golfing and in 2012, he finished fifth in the AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am. He met his wife while working at a bank. The two share four children.

Ray Romano has received awards like the American Comedy Awards, USA, CableACE Awards, Primetime Emmy Awards, People's Choice Awards, USA, TV Guide Awards, and more.

Ray Romano | Getty Images | Brandon Williams

Did Ray Romano create "Everybody Loves Raymond"?

No, the show was created by Philip Rosenthal.

How old was Ray Romano while filming "Everybody Loves Raymond"?

The show started when he was around 39 years old.

