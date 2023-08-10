Pete Davidson, the quick-witted and irreverent American comedian, has established himself as a standout personality in the entertainment industry. Davidson's comedic talents have garnered widespread recognition.

Pete Davidson, an American comedian, boasts a net worth of $8 million as per Celebrity Net Worth. From $2 million in 2018 to $8 million in 2023, Pete has worked smartly to increase his earnings by four times. His prominent claim to fame arises from his role as a showcased comedian on "Saturday Night Live," where he earned distinction as the youngest cast member during the 40th season. Among many current projects, Pete is reportedly earning $500k per episode for his new show Bupkis on Peacock, as per Variety, which adds a considerable amount to his soaring net worth.

Pete Michael Davidson was born on November 16, 1993, in Staten Island to parents Amy and Scott Matthew Davidson. He has a younger sister named Casey. Tragically, Pete's father, a NYC firefighter, lost his life during the 9/11 attacks when Pete was only seven years old. This devastating loss had a profound impact on Pete's life, and he struggled with the grief by acting out in school, frequently getting into trouble. Pete graduated from Xaverian High School in 2012 but decided to drop out of St. Francis College after just one semester to pursue a career in comedy.

At the age of 16, Davidson had his first taste of stand-up comedy at a Staten Island bowling alley. He later appeared on the MTV comedy series "Failosophy" for his earliest onscreen role. Moving forward, he made appearances on various reality programs before gaining recognition with his televised stand-up on "Gotham Comedy Live", a Comedy Central show spotlighting emerging comedians. Further stand-up appearances followed, along with a brief stint on "Brooklyn Nine-Nine", until he eventually secured a spot as a cast member on "Saturday Night Live" (SNL).

It has been known that SNL's highest-paid cast members are reportedly paid around $25K per episode. Pete being the top member would have 'likely' taken roughly $500,000 or half a million per year, as per Cosmopolitan.

His SNL debut took place on the 40th-season premiere on September 27, 2014. Remarkably, at just 20 years old, he became one of the youngest cast members in the show's history and the firstborn in the '90s. Throughout his debut season. He's known for his relatable humor and fearlessly tackling sensitive and taboo topics, even those closely connected to his own life and emotions, like the 9/11 attacks. By the end of SNL's 44th season, critics from The Washington Post hailed Davidson as the breakout star and the most memorable performer of the season.

Pete has had several notable relationships, including comedian Carly Aquilino from 2014 to 2015, and Cazzie David from 2016 to 2018. He gained significant media attention when he became engaged to Ariana Grande in the summer of 2018, but their engagement ended in the fall of 2019. He was also briefly linked to actress Kate Beckinsale. Following this, he dated Kim Kardashian from October 2021 to August 2022, and since December 2022, he has been in a relationship with Chase Sui Wonders.

Back in 2016, Pete made a significant real estate move by purchasing a $1.3 million residence for his mother in Staten Island, NY.

Come December 2020, Pete indulged himself with a $1.2 million waterfront condo, conveniently located a mere few blocks away from his mother's abode. However, by late 2022, he decided to part ways with the condo, putting it up for sale at an asking price of $1.3 million, shortly after opting for a $30,000-per-month loft in Brooklyn. As of April 2023, Pete adjusted the listing price to $1.1 million.

