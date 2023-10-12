Name Nicola Peltz Net Worth $50 Million DOB 9 January 1995 Age 28 years Gender Female Profession Actress Nationality American

An American actress, known for her roles in movies like "Transformers: Age of Extinction" and "The Last Airbender," as well as the "Psycho" spinoff series "Bates Motel," Nicola Peltz now has a net worth of $50 million. She has also been in the news after marrying Victoria and David Beckham's son Brooklyn in 2022. The daughter of a billionaire, Peltz made her screen debut alongside the likes of Danny DeVito and Matthew Broderick in "Deck The Halls," and also starred on stage in "Blackbird," at the Manhattan Theatre Club.

What are Nicola Peltz's sources of income?

Acting has been the key source of revenue for Peltz, with her parts in major blockbuster productions contributing substantially to her earnings. Beyond her acting endeavors, Nicola Peltz is venturing behind the scenes with the development of a screenplay for "Lola James," a project she will also direct.

As a recognized and well-loved actress, Peltz enjoys the benefits of partnering with brands, and has endorsed products such as Virtue Hair Oil. She has also appeared in the Fall/Winter campaign for Nicole Benisti.

Real estate and other assets

Nicola Peltz and her husband, Brooklyn Beckham, are the proud owners of an extravagant and opulent residence located in Beverly Hills, California, which they acquired for a staggering $10.5 million in June 2021. The property is situated on expansive grounds, offering privacy and seclusion from the bustling city life of Los Angeles.

Nicola Peltz’s social media following

Instagram 3 Million Followers Twitter 93,100 Followers Facebook 95,000 Followers

Personal life

Nicola Peltz is the daughter of billionaire Nelson Peltz, who is also the chairperson of the popular burger chain Wendy's and used to be a stakeholder in PepsiCo.

Nicola Peltz's personal life took a significant turn when she married Brooklyn Beckham, the eldest son of legendary footballer David Beckham and iconic Spice Girl Victoria Beckham. Their wedding, which took place in the picturesque setting of Palm Beach, Florida, in April 2022, captured the spotlight and became a much-talked-about event in celebrity circles. The extravagant celebration, detailed in the pages of British Vogue, reflected the couple's opulent lifestyle, with an estimated cost of over $3 million.

Awards and recognition

IMDb STARmeter Awards (2014): Top 10 Breakout Stars Award (Position #2) CinemaCon, USA (2014): Rising Star (Shared with Jack Reynor)

FAQs

Who are Nicola Peltz's parents and what is their background?

Nicola Peltz's parents are Claudia Heffner Peltz, a former fashion model, and Nelson Peltz, a billionaire businessman.

How many siblings does Nicola Peltz have, and are they in the entertainment industry?

Nicola Peltz has seven siblings, including one brother who is an actor, while the others have private lives outside of showbiz.

What unusual skill does Nicola Peltz have from her childhood?

Nicola Peltz is a skilled ice hockey player, a sport she and her brothers enjoy.

