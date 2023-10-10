What Is Tennis Sensation Naomi Osaka's Net Worth?
|Name
|Naomi Osaka
|Net Worth
|$45 Million
|Salary
|–
|Annual Income
|$51.5 Million approx.
|Source of Income
|Tennis prize money, skincare line, and endorsements
|Date of Birth
|October 16, 1997
|Age
|26 Years
|Gender
|Female
|Profession
|Tennis Player
|Nationality
|Japan
Naomi Osaka, the Japanese-American professional tennis sensation, has not only conquered the tennis court but also the world of wealth and fame. With a net worth of $45 million, Osaka is one of the highest-paid female athletes globally. Her journey from humble beginnings to becoming the highest-paid female athlete in history is an inspiring tale of determination, skill, and strategic career moves.
What are Naomi Osaka's sources of income?
Osaka's wealth primarily stems from two sources: her salary as a professional tennis player and her numerous lucrative endorsements. In 2021, she earned nearly $60 million, surpassing tennis legend Serena Williams by $5 million. Her earnings over the three years from 2019 to 2021 total an impressive $123 million.
Salary
Naomi Osaka's salary as a professional tennis player has steadily increased throughout her career. In 2020, despite the COVID-19 pandemic affecting the tennis calendar, she emerged victorious in the U.S. Open, pocketing $3 million in prize money.
Endorsements
Endorsement deals have been a significant contributor to Osaka's wealth. Renowned companies like Nike, MasterCard, and Nissan have recognized her star power and signed her on as a brand ambassador. Notably, she became the face of Tag Heuer watches and Louis Vuitton in 2021, solidifying her status as a sought-after celebrity endorser.
Business ventures
Beyond her success on the tennis court and in the world of endorsements, Osaka ventured into co-ownership of the North Carolina Courage, a National Women's Soccer League team, in 2021. Her involvement in professional sports ownership demonstrates her commitment to promoting women's sports and further diversifies her financial portfolio.
Naomi Osaka's assets
In addition to her impressive earnings, Osaka has invested in real estate. She acquired Nick Jonas' former Beverly Hills mansion for $6.9 million in 2019 and sold it for $8.7 million in August 2022. In February 2022, she purchased a home in Tarzana, California, from Nick and Vanessa Lachey for $6.3 million.
Naomi Osaka's net worth by year
|2021
|$36 Million
|2022
|$40 Million
|2023
|$45 Million
Naomi Osaka's Social Media following
|2.7 Million followers
|1.1 Million Followers
|704K followers
Personal life and awards
While known for her fierce competitiveness on the court, Osaka is described as shy with a dry sense of humor. She is in a relationship with American rapper Cordae, showcasing her diverse interests. In 2021, she became the co-owner of the North Carolina Courage, further highlighting her commitment to women's sports.
Osaka's awards and achievements are a testament to her incredible talent. She made history as the first Asian player to be ranked world no. 1 in singles rankings and boasts numerous tournament victories, including Grand Slam titles.
FAQs
Is Naomi Osaka still playing tennis?
Naomi Osaka announced a hiatus from tennis after withdrawing from the French Open but is expected to return to the sport in due course.
What are Naomi Osaka's major endorsements?
Some of her major endorsements include Nike, MasterCard, Nissan, Tag Heuer, and Louis Vuitton.
What is Naomi Osaka's net worth?
Naomi Osaka's net worth is estimated at $45 million.