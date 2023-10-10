Name Naomi Osaka Net Worth $45 Million Salary – Annual Income $51.5 Million approx. Source of Income Tennis prize money, skincare line, and endorsements Date of Birth October 16, 1997 Age 26 Years Gender Female Profession Tennis Player Nationality Japan

Naomi Osaka, the Japanese-American professional tennis sensation, has not only conquered the tennis court but also the world of wealth and fame. With a net worth of $45 million, Osaka is one of the highest-paid female athletes globally. Her journey from humble beginnings to becoming the highest-paid female athlete in history is an inspiring tale of determination, skill, and strategic career moves.

Naomi Osaka attends Victoria's Secret x Naomi Osaka on February 21, 2023, in Los Angeles, California/Photo by Presley Ann/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret

Osaka's wealth primarily stems from two sources: her salary as a professional tennis player and her numerous lucrative endorsements. In 2021, she earned nearly $60 million, surpassing tennis legend Serena Williams by $5 million. Her earnings over the three years from 2019 to 2021 total an impressive $123 million.

Naomi Osaka's salary as a professional tennis player has steadily increased throughout her career. In 2020, despite the COVID-19 pandemic affecting the tennis calendar, she emerged victorious in the U.S. Open, pocketing $3 million in prize money.

Endorsement deals have been a significant contributor to Osaka's wealth. Renowned companies like Nike, MasterCard, and Nissan have recognized her star power and signed her on as a brand ambassador. Notably, she became the face of Tag Heuer watches and Louis Vuitton in 2021, solidifying her status as a sought-after celebrity endorser.

Business ventures

Beyond her success on the tennis court and in the world of endorsements, Osaka ventured into co-ownership of the North Carolina Courage, a National Women's Soccer League team, in 2021. Her involvement in professional sports ownership demonstrates her commitment to promoting women's sports and further diversifies her financial portfolio.

In addition to her impressive earnings, Osaka has invested in real estate. She acquired Nick Jonas' former Beverly Hills mansion for $6.9 million in 2019 and sold it for $8.7 million in August 2022. In February 2022, she purchased a home in Tarzana, California, from Nick and Vanessa Lachey for $6.3 million.

2021 $36 Million 2022 $40 Million 2023 $45 Million

Naomi Osaka of Japan poses with the Daphne Akhurst Memorial Trophy after winning the 2021 Australian Open Women's Final (Photo by Graham Denholm/Getty Images)

While known for her fierce competitiveness on the court, Osaka is described as shy with a dry sense of humor. She is in a relationship with American rapper Cordae, showcasing her diverse interests. In 2021, she became the co-owner of the North Carolina Courage, further highlighting her commitment to women's sports.

Osaka's awards and achievements are a testament to her incredible talent. She made history as the first Asian player to be ranked world no. 1 in singles rankings and boasts numerous tournament victories, including Grand Slam titles.

Naomi Osaka of Japan attends the post-match interview on Day 2 of the Toray Pan Pacific Open at Ariake Coliseum on September 20, 2022, in Tokyo, Japan/GettyImages/ Photo by Jun Sato/WireImage

Is Naomi Osaka still playing tennis?

Naomi Osaka announced a hiatus from tennis after withdrawing from the French Open but is expected to return to the sport in due course.

What are Naomi Osaka's major endorsements?

Some of her major endorsements include Nike, MasterCard, Nissan, Tag Heuer, and Louis Vuitton.

What is Naomi Osaka's net worth?

Naomi Osaka's net worth is estimated at $45 million.