What Is TV Host and Activist Mike Rowe’s Net Worth?

Name Mike Rowe Net Worth $30 Million Salary $250-500K Annual Income $5-10 Million Sources of Income Acting, Hosting, Production and Endorsements Gender Male Date of Birth Mar 18, 1962 Age 61 Nationality United States of America Profession Presenter, Actor, Television producer, Voice Actor, Activist

Mike Rowe, renowned as the host of "Dirty Jobs" and a versatile television personality, boasts an impressive net worth of $30 million, per Celebrity Net Worth. His career spans hosting, narration, and endorsements, contributing significantly to his financial success. Mike Rowe started his television career as a host and narrator with the History Channel television series, "The Most" and went on to work in 11 different TV series. His multifaceted career, dedication to hard work, and passion for promoting the importance of skilled labor have made him a respected figure in the industry and beyond.

Mike Rowe on the grid prior to the start of the NASCAR Sprint Cup Series Ford 400 | Getty Images | Photo by Geoff Burke

Mike Rowe commands an annual income ranging from $5 million to $10 million, per Celebrity Mirror. Since 2000, Mike Rowe has immersed himself in hosting and narrating various TV series. He currently works as a host, narrator, and guest judge in nine television series, contributing significantly to his earnings. His notable hosting roles include "Dirty Jobs," "Bering Sea Gold," "Somebody’s Gotta Do It," and "Six Degrees with Mike Rowe." Rowe's talents extend to narration, where he has made a significant impact. He has provided narration for numerous Discovery Channel shows, including "American Hot Rod," "Deadliest Catch," "American Chopper," "Wild Pacific," and "Ghost Lab." His narration work extends to the National Geographic Channel's series "Wicked Tuna" and the Discovery Channel's documentary-style fiction show "Airplane Repo."

Mike Rowe during batting practice prior to Game Two of the American League Division Series | Getty Images | Photo by Mark Cunningham

Mike Rowe commands an impressive salary of $250,000 per episode for his hosting duties on various television shows, per Net Worth Club. His notable contributions include hosting the acclaimed Discovery Channel series "Dirty Jobs" and the engaging series "Somebody's Gotta Do It." Rowe's captivating presence and charismatic hosting style have made him a sought-after figure in the television industry, allowing him to command such a substantial per-episode salary. Furthermore, Rowe's financial portfolio benefits from lucrative endorsement deals with earnings reaching an impressive $500,000.

Rowe's income receives a substantial boost from brand endorsements. He has collaborated with prominent companies such as Ford, Motorola, Caterpillar, and Novartis, serving as a spokesperson and participating in commercials.

Keep On Ruckin’

I took a few days off this week to relax and unwind with some friends who own a cabin in the mountains, not too far from where the Donner Party got stranded back in 1847 and wound up eating each other. pic.twitter.com/kdWqTr5oVh — The Real Mike Rowe (@mikeroweworks) July 1, 2023

Mike Rowe has an impressive array of assets. In August 2014, he acquired a luxurious mansion in Bel Air, California, valued at an estimated $9 million, per Net Worth Club. This magnificent property features seven bedrooms, two outdoor pools, and an indoor plunge pool, epitomizing luxury and comfort. In addition to his lavish mansion, Rowe's real estate portfolio includes ownership of 11 apartments spanning across California and New York. Notably, he possesses four villas in Dallas, Texas, demonstrating his commitment to strategic property ownership.

He also has an extensive car collection. He recently treated himself to a Bugatti Veyron, a high-performance supercar with a price tag of $800,000. His collection includes a Ferrari, two Lamborghini, two Mercedes-Benz vehicles, an Audi, a BMW, and two Lexus automobiles.

Mike Rowe visits SiriusXM Studios | Getty Images | Photo by Slaven Vlasic

Mike Rowe, born on March 18, 1962, in Baltimore, Maryland, began his journey with TV in 1985 after completing his university education. He took on hosting roles in various TV shows, starting with "Your New Home," which aired on WJZ-TV for an impressive 15-year run. As the 1990s rolled in, Rowe ventured into hosting a CD-ROM trivia game.

Beyond the entertainment world, Mike Rowe has a philanthropic side. He advocates skilled trades and work ethics through his foundation, mikeroweWORKS. Rowe keeps his personal life private; he has never married, nor has he publicly dated anyone.

Mike Rowe's illustrious career has been adorned with recognition and accolades, some of which include:

Daytime Emmy Awards:

In 2020, Mike Rowe clinched the Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Host for a Daytime Program for his work on "Returning the Favor."

He received a Daytime Emmy Award nomination in the Outstanding Special Class Series category for the same show in 2020.

Primetime Emmy Awards:

In 2010, Rowe earned a Primetime Emmy Award nomination for Outstanding Reality Program for his hosting role in "Dirty Jobs."

He garnered Primetime Emmy Award nominations in the Outstanding Reality Program category for "Dirty Jobs" in 2009 and 2008.

Critics Choice Television Awards:

Mike Rowe was honored with the Critics' Choice TV Award for Best Reality Show Host in 2011 for his work on "Dirty Jobs."

The Streamy Awards:

In 2018, he was recognized with the Purpose Award in the Social Good - Creator category, a testament to his commitment to making a positive impact.

Was Mike Rowe an Eagle Scout?

Yes, Mike Rowe achieved the rank of Eagle Scout during his high school years and was honored with the prestigious Distinguished Eagle Scout Award in 2012.

What is the mikeroweWORKS Foundation?

The mikeroweWORKS Foundation, founded by Mike Rowe, offers scholarships to individuals seeking training for real-world skilled jobs.

Did Mike Rowe work in sales before his television career?

Yes, Mike Rowe worked as a QVC host, where he honed his skills in product presentation and sales.

