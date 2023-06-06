Mike Pence has made a formal announcement that he would campaign for the Republican nomination in the 2024 presidential race. Pence's declaration of candidacy, filed with the Federal Election Commission, has solidified his intention to pursue the highest office in the nation. With this he has also launched a challenge to the former President Donald Trump, the current Republican frontrunner and his former boss.

Mike Pence, the 47th Vice President of the United States, is a prominent figure in American politics. He is a member of the Republican Party and served as the Vice President from 2017 to 2021. Throughout his career, he has held various important positions, including Governor of Indiana and a member of the US House of Representatives. The 63-year-old evangelical Christian is also known for his conservative beliefs.

Let us take a closer look at Mike Pence's early life, political career, achievements, controversies, and net worth.

Early Life and Education

Born on June 7, 1959, in Columbus, Indiana, Mike Pence was raised in an Irish Catholic family. His parents owned several gas stations, and Pence grew up in a middle-class environment. He attended Columbus North High School, graduating in 1977. Later, he pursued higher education at Hanover College, where he obtained a Bachelor of Arts degree in History in 1981.

During his college years, Pence identified as a "born-again, evangelical Catholic." It was at church where he met his wife, Karen Batten, whom he married in 1985.

From Lawyer to Vice President

After earning a law degree from Indiana University in 1986, Mike Pence began his professional career as a lawyer. However, his interest in politics soon led him to public service. In 1988, Pence ran as a Democratic representative candidate but was unsuccessful. Undeterred, he persisted and ran again, eventually gaining recognition and establishing himself as a prominent political figure in Indiana.

In 2001, Pence won a seat in the US House of Representatives, representing Indiana's 2nd congressional district. He served in this position for 12 years until 2013 when he became the 50th Governor of Indiana. As governor, Pence focused on economic issues, job creation, and tax cuts.

In 2016, Mike Pence took on a new role as the 48th Vice President of the United States under President Donald Trump. Serving as a loyal ally to Trump, Pence defended the administration's policies and acted as the president's representative on various matters. His political journey has shaped his reputation as a conservative leader with strong Christian values.

Achievements and Controversies

Throughout his career, Mike Pence has achieved both acclaim and criticism. As a staunch social conservative, he has been a vocal opponent of same-sex marriage, abortion rights, and certain healthcare policies. Pence's conservative values resonated with many Republicans and earned him popularity within the Tea Party movement.

However, his signing of the RFRA in Indiana sparked a national outcry and raised concerns about discrimination. The backlash led Pence to sign a revised version of the bill, as an attempt to counter the criticism.

Net Worth Breakdown

Mike Pence's net worth primarily stems from his career in politics and public service. Before assuming the role of Vice President, his main source of income was his salary as the Governor of Indiana. In 2015, he earned an average salary of approximately $173,860.

In 2016, news reports indicated that Mike Pence and his wife, Karen, earned a combined income of $113,026. Additionally, they received over $9,000 from a pension fund. However, Pence faced a significant financial setback when he invested a substantial amount, between $200,000 and $450,000, in Kiel Bros, a gas station company. Unfortunately, the company went bankrupt, resulting in Pence losing over $600,000. Right now, Pence's net worth stands at $4 million.