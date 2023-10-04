Liam Neeson Made About $40 Million From The ‘Taken’ Trilogy; What’s His Net Worth?

Name Liam Neeson Net Worth $145 Million Gender Male DOB Jun 7, 1952 Age 71 years Nationality United States of America Profession Actor, Voice Actor

Irish actor Liam Neeson has showcased his talent in over 90 films, including Oskar Schindler in "Schindler's List" (1993), Qui-Gon Jinn in "Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace" (1999), Henri Ducard/Ra's al Ghul in "Batman Begins" (2005) and Bryan Mills in "Taken" (2008). Neeson's remarkable talent won him many awards, and even an Academy Award nomination for his performance in "Schindler's List." His current net worth is somewhere around $145 million, per Celebrity Net Worth.

Liam Neeson earned $5 million for the first installment of the "Taken" trilogy, $15 million for "Taken 2" in 2012, and $20 million for "Taken 3" in 2014, per Current Online. The cumulative earnings for the franchise amount to $40 million before taxes.

Apart from his film roles, Liam Neeson has extended his talents to animated films, documentaries, and video games through voice acting. His versatility extends to television and radio appearances although specific earnings from these avenues remain undisclosed.

Neeson's presence on Broadway earned him Tony Awards nominations, showcasing his prowess in live theater. While his contributions to theater productions contribute to his income, the exact earnings from this avenue are currently unknown.

In 1994, Liam Neeson and his then-wife, Natasha Richardson acquired a Central Park West apartment for $1.4 million, which Neeson sold in 2010 for $1.352 million. Neeson owns a historic 37-acre estate outside of Millbrook, New York, bought in 1994 before marrying Richardson. The property, built in 1890, boasts amenities such as a tennis court and swimming pool.

Liam Neeson had a four-year relationship with Helen Mirren after meeting on the sets of "Excalibur" in 1981. He later married Natasha Richardson on July 3, 1994, and they had two sons, Micheál (born 1995) and Daniel (born 1996). Tragically, Richardson passed away in 2009 from an epidural hematoma following a skiing accident. In a heartfelt tribute, Neeson donated her organs, and Micheál changed his last name to Richardson in her honor.

Neeson holds citizenship in Ireland, America, and the United Kingdom. In 2009, he received an honorary doctorate from his alma mater. Since 2011, Neeson has served as a Goodwill Ambassador for UNICEF and supports CineMagic, a Belfast organization educating and inspiring young people through film, television, and digital technology.

Liam Neeson's illustrious career has earned him over 20 awards, including recognitions from the Chicago Film Critics Association (1994), the Evening Standard British Film Award (1997), and the Washington DC Area Film Critics Association (2016). Notably, his role in "Schindler's List" brought Academy Award, Golden Globe, and BAFTA nominations, and he received a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Irish Film and Television Awards in 2016. Neeson also secured Golden Globe nominations for "Michael Collins" and "Kinsey," and he clinched a 2013 Fangoria Chainsaw Award for "The Grey." In 2000, Queen Elizabeth II honored him as an Officer of the Order of the British Empire, and in 2018, Irish President Michael D. Higgins presented him with the Distinguished Service for the Irish Abroad Award. Furthermore, Neeson has been featured on "Empire" magazine's prestigious lists, including the "100 Sexiest Stars in Film History" and "The Top 100 Movie Stars of All Time."

What made Liam Neeson famous?

Steven Spielberg cast Neeson as the Holocaust hero Oskar Schindler in "Schindler's List" (1993).

Who is Liam Neeson in a relationship with?

Liam Neeson, who is single, explained that he enjoys a quick jaunt around New York City with 'a lovely lady called Amy' whom he has exercised with for 15 or 16 years.

Has Liam Neeson won an Oscar?

No, Liam Neeson has not won an Oscar but he was nominated for his role in "Schindler's List" in 1994.

