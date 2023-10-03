Rapper Lauryn Hill Used Her Acting Talent to Fund a Career in Music; Here's Her Net Worth Today
Known for her music as part of the crew The Fugees, as much as solo tracks, American singer/songwriter, rapper, producer, and actress, Lauryn Hill has amassed a $9 million net worth. After starting her musical journey in high school with classmate Prakazrel Michel, she also acted in TV shows and movies such as "Sister Act 2" as a teenager. After funding her music with earnings from acting, Hill finally launched her debut album in 1994 with The Fugees. Three years later she released a solo album "The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill, which gave her career a new direction.
What are Lauryn Hill's sources of income?
Music has been the main revenue stream for Hill, apart from acting, which she took up to finance her career initially. She kick-started her career as an actress, appearing in the soap opera "As the World Turns" in 1991 and the film "Sister Act II: Back in the Habit" in 1993. Later, as a member of Hip Hop group The Fugees, her albums "Blunted on Reality" (1994) and "The Score" (1996) achieved multi-platinum status and international acclaim.
Her first solo album "The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill" (1998) sold a staggering 12 million copies, earned five Grammy Awards, and topped the Billboard 200 chart. Despite some career interruptions, including her brief enrollment at Columbia University, Lauryn Hill's talent continued to shine. She released the live album "MTV Unplugged No. 2.0" in 2002 and embarked on successful concert tours, including "The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill 20th Anniversary World Tour" in 2018-2019 and "Ms. Lauryn Hill Live in Concert" in 2020.
Lauryn Hill's salary
Lauryn Hill's career skyrocketed with the Fugees, and at the peak of her fame in the late '90s, she earned an estimated $25 million from touring, merchandise sales, and album sales.
Endorsement deals
In 1999, Hill partnered with Levi Strauss & Co. to create custom outfits for her Miseducation Tour, a groundbreaking collaboration that opened doors to future brand partnerships for black musicians. She also collaborated with Armani during the late 1990s, with the brand designing custom looks for her and sponsoring her Miseducation of Lauryn Hill world tour.
Business ventures
Apart from her music and endorsements, Hill launched a non-profit organization for at-risk urban youth called the Refugee Project in 1996, showcasing her commitment to social causes. Additionally, she has raised funds for Haitian refugees and organized a Harlem concert to encourage voter registration.
Earnings growth by year
Personal life and awards
Hill dated Rohan Marley, son of reggae legend Bob Marley, and together they have six children.
In terms of awards, Lauryn Hill has an impressive collection of over 60 awards, including American Music Awards, MTV Video Music Awards, Billboard Music Awards, NAACP Image Awards, Soul Train Music Awards, Source Music Awards, and World Music Awards.
