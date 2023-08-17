Name Kendall Jenner Net Worth $74 Million Salary $6 Million Annual Income $0.5 Million Sources of Income Modeling, Brand Endorsements, Business Ventures Gender Female Date of Birth November 3, 1995 Age 27 Nationality American Profession Model, Public Personality

Also Read: Drug Kingpin El Chapo Who Created a $12.6 Billion Empire, Now Complains of Discrimination in Jail

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner)

Kendal Jenner's net worth is estimated to be around $74 million. The American reality TV star and supermodel's wealth is mainly attributed to her work as a model and her endorsements. According to Celebrity Net Worth, she is one of the highest-paid models in the world. Jenner first rose to fame when the family reality TV show "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" became a hit, in which she appeared for 20 seasons spanning almost 15 years.

Image Source: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Also Read: How Ashton Kutcher, One of TV’s Highest-Paid Actors, Built a Successful Entrepreneurial Career and $280 M Net Worth

Most of her fortune comes from her appearance fees, and endorsement deals with brands like Marc Jacobs, Fendi, and more. She earned a cool $10 million between 2015 and 2016 and earned another $22 million between 2017 and 2018 while in 2019 she earned around $12 million.

Also Read: As Jeremy Clarkson Posts a Winning Tweet on A-Levels Results Day, Here’s a Look at His Winsome Net Worth

Jenner is the highest-paid model and her 2017 earnings were around $22 million. Through her social media handle, Jenner promotes and markets many brands and products each week. In the last FY, Jenner reportedly made around $36 million and earned a profit of an estimated $9 million. She reportedly earns around $750,000 for a single sponsorship post, as per CA Knowledge. The model was likely paid a one-time fee which is estimated to be anywhere between $400,000 and $1 million for the Pepsi ad which got embroiled in a PR mess, per People.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner)

Jenner's alcohol brand 818 Tequila was launched in 2021. The small-batch brand is her brainchild on which she worked for more than 3.5 years. Fun Fact: The name was inspired by Jenner's hometown, area code. In the first 7 months of the brand's inception, it sold over 136,000 cases and was named the bestselling new tequila of 2021 in the USA, as per The Spirits Business.

The brand brought in close to $45 million in 2022 and is all set to go global in the future. Apart from this, she earns heaps of money from all the endorsement deals with brands like Adidas, Pepsi, Estee Lauder, Kylie Cosmetics, Longchamp, Stuart Weitzman, and more.

Jenner invested in real estate for the first time in 2014 when she bought a condo in Westwood, California for $1.3 million and which she later sold for $1.5 million. Jenner also owned a home in the Hollywood Hills which she sold for $6.85 million. In 2017, she bought a home in Beverly Hills for a whopping $8.55 million. This new home is located in a gated community and is much more secure than her previous home.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner)

Apart from modeling and being a public personality, she has ventured into the world of photography and even published her work as a photographer in the sixteenth-anniversary issue of LOVE magazine. She has also co-authored the novel, "Rebels: City of Indra."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner)

Kendall Jenner's Net Worth In 2023 $74 Million Kendall Jenner's Net Worth In 2022 $60 Million Kendall Jenner's Net Worth In 2021 $50 Million Kendall Jenner's Net Worth In 2020 $40 Million Kendall Jenner's Net Worth In 2019 $30 Million Kendall Jenner's Net Worth In 2018 $25 Million

Instagram 293 Million Twitter NA Facebook 21 Million

Kendall Nicole Jenner was born on November 3, 1995, to Kris Jenner and Caitlyn Jenner. She, along with her siblings rose to fame in the reality show "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" in which she starred from 2007 to 2021. Jenner stepped into the world of modeling at the young age of 14. Kendall was raised with her siblings in Calabasas which is a posh locality of Los Angeles and went to Sierra Canyon School only to drop out and pursue modeling.



Awards

Jenner has been nominated for and won awards like the Teen Choice Awards, InStyle Social Media Awards and British Fashion Awards.

Is Kendal Jenner a billionaire?

Kendal Jenner is not a billionaire and has a net worth of $70 million.

How much does Kendall Jenner get paid for modeling?

As per Forbes, she is the highest-paid model and her 2017 earnings were around $22 million.

Is Kendall Jenner a vegetarian?

She has confirmed that she likes to eat chicken. "I typically eat lean chicken and brown rice, and am always snacking on raw veggies with dip and hummus," she told Harper's Bazaar.

More from MARKETREALIST

Football Star Neymar's Net Worth is Set To Soar As He Signs For Al Hilal; How Rich Is He?

Action Star Steven Seagal’s Fortune Has Declined over the Years | Here’s What He’s Worth Now