Name Joy Behar Net Worth $30 Million Salary $7 Million Annual Income $3 Million Source of Income Comedy, Acting, Business Date of Birth October 7, 1942 Age 80 Years Gender Female Profession Comedian, Actor, Writer, Presenter, Talk show host, Voice Actor Nationality United States of America

Joy Behar, the multi-talented American comedian, writer, actress, and co-host, has captured the hearts of millions with her wit and humor. With a career spanning decades, Behar has managed to accumulate a staggering net worth of $30 million, making her one of the most successful entertainers in the industry today.

Also Read: What Is Actress and Pop Sensation Hailee Steinfeld’s Net Worth?

Joy Behar backstage after her Off-Broadway Opening Night of 'Me, My Mouth & I' at Cherry Lane Theatre on November 23, 2014 in New York City/GettyImages/Photo by Walter McBride/WireImage

Behar's diverse sources of income are a testament to her versatility and talent. Her primary source of income is undoubtedly her role as a co-host on the popular daytime talk show, "The View", which airs on ABC. Behar's quick wit and candid commentary have made her an integral part of the show's success.

Salary

Also Read: What Is 'Foe' Actor Saoirse Ronan's Net Worth?

In recognition of her contribution to "The View", Joy Behar commands an impressive annual salary of $7 million. This generous compensation reflects her standing as a veteran in the entertainment industry and her enduring appeal to viewers.

Business ventures

Also Read: From NBA Stardom To Winning 'Dancing with the Stars', Iman Shumpert Has Done It All; What Is His Net Worth?

Behar's entrepreneurial spirit extends beyond the small screen. She has invested wisely in real estate, amassing a portfolio of properties. Notably, in 2016, Behar sold her traditional cedar home in East Hampton for $3.8 million and acquired another nearby property for $4.75 million. In 2017, she ventured into New York City's real estate market, purchasing a two-bedroom apartment on the Upper West Side for $2.4 million. In 2018, she lucratively sold the renovated apartment for $3.28 million.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Joy Behar (@joyvbehar)

Joy Behar's assets are a reflection of her financial savvy. In addition to her real estate investments, she boasts a remarkable portfolio of 12 stocks valued at $8 million. These stocks include notable companies like Ford Motor Company, Intel, General Motors, Netflix, and Starbucks. Her cash reserves of over $9 million further demonstrate her financial stability.

2021 $17 Million 2022 $26.6 Million 2023 $30 Million

Joy Behar attends the "Rock & Roll Man" Off Broadway Opening Night at New World Stages on June 21, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)

Instagram 141K followers

Joy Behar's personal life has been marked by her commitment to her craft and her unwavering support for the Democratic party. She was married to Joe Behar, a university professor, from 1965 to 1981, during which they had one child. Joy retained custody of her child and kept Joe's last name. In 2011, she tied the knot with Steve Janowitz.

Behar's career achievements have earned her numerous accolades, including Daytime Emmy Awards and a Gracie Allen Award for Outstanding Talk Show Host.

TV personality Joy Behar attends "The Revisionist" opening night at Cherry Lane Theatre on February 28, 2013 in New York City/Photo by Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images

What is Joy Behar's primary source of income?

Joy Behar's primary source of income is her role as a co-host on The View, for which she earns an annual salary of $7 million.

How does Joy Behar diversify her income?

Joy Behar diversifies her income through endorsements, business ventures, and investments in stocks and real estate.

What is Joy Behar's net worth?

Joy Behar's net worth is an impressive $30 million.

More from MARKETREALIST

What Is Musician and Drummer Travis Barker's Net Worth?

From Calculated on Field Decisions to Smart Investments: Joe Montana's Journey and Net Worth