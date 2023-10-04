What Is Talk Show Host Joy Behar's Net Worth?
Joy Behar, the multi-talented American comedian, writer, actress, and co-host, has captured the hearts of millions with her wit and humor. With a career spanning decades, Behar has managed to accumulate a staggering net worth of $30 million, making her one of the most successful entertainers in the industry today.
What are Joy Behar's sources of income?
Behar's diverse sources of income are a testament to her versatility and talent. Her primary source of income is undoubtedly her role as a co-host on the popular daytime talk show, "The View", which airs on ABC. Behar's quick wit and candid commentary have made her an integral part of the show's success.
Salary
In recognition of her contribution to "The View", Joy Behar commands an impressive annual salary of $7 million. This generous compensation reflects her standing as a veteran in the entertainment industry and her enduring appeal to viewers.
Business ventures
Behar's entrepreneurial spirit extends beyond the small screen. She has invested wisely in real estate, amassing a portfolio of properties. Notably, in 2016, Behar sold her traditional cedar home in East Hampton for $3.8 million and acquired another nearby property for $4.75 million. In 2017, she ventured into New York City's real estate market, purchasing a two-bedroom apartment on the Upper West Side for $2.4 million. In 2018, she lucratively sold the renovated apartment for $3.28 million.
Joy Behar's assets
Joy Behar's assets are a reflection of her financial savvy. In addition to her real estate investments, she boasts a remarkable portfolio of 12 stocks valued at $8 million. These stocks include notable companies like Ford Motor Company, Intel, General Motors, Netflix, and Starbucks. Her cash reserves of over $9 million further demonstrate her financial stability.
Joy Behar's earnings
Personal life and awards
Joy Behar's personal life has been marked by her commitment to her craft and her unwavering support for the Democratic party. She was married to Joe Behar, a university professor, from 1965 to 1981, during which they had one child. Joy retained custody of her child and kept Joe's last name. In 2011, she tied the knot with Steve Janowitz.
Behar's career achievements have earned her numerous accolades, including Daytime Emmy Awards and a Gracie Allen Award for Outstanding Talk Show Host.
