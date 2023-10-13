What Is Marvel's 'The Punisher' Jon Bernthal's Net Worth?

Name Jon Bernthal Net Worth $12 Million Sources of Salary Acting Gender Male Date of Birth Sep 20, 1976 Age 47 Nationality United States of America Profession Actor

American actor Jon Bernthal became famous after playing villainous roles such as Shane Walsh on "The Walking Dead." He appeared in 20 episodes of the show between 2010 and 2012. He again appeared on the show for a brief period in 2018. Jon Bernthal is also known for playing 'The Punisher' in many iterations of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He was also seen in the HBO series "We Own This City" and the Showtime series "American Gigolo." Other notable work includes "The Wolf of Wall Street," "Fury," and "Baby Driver." As of October 2023, Jon Bernthal's net worth is somewhere around $12 million, as per Celebrity Net Worth.

Bernthal reportedly bagged $350,000 per episode to play Frank Castle in "Daredevil" and The Punisher, as per Parade. As Shane Walsh in "The Walking Dead," he earned close to $80,000 per episode. It is estimated that he was paid around $1.68 million for his entire tenure on the show.

Jonathan Edward Bernthal was born on September 20, 1976, in Washington D.C. His father was an attorney and served as the chairman of the board of directors for the Humane Society till 2019. Bernthal and his two siblings, Nicholas and Thomas, were raised alongside his parents' foster kids. One of his brothers is an orthopedic surgeon and also a professor at UCLA and his other brother is a consulting agency CEO who married Facebook COO and billionaire Sheryl Sandberg in 2022.

Bernthal attended the Sidwell Friends School and Skidmore College. He was known for playing basketball but stopped before graduating and joined the Moscow Art Theatre in Russia. While in Russia, he was found by the executive director of Harvard's Institute for Advanced Theater Training. He then completed his graduate-level certificate studies in the year 2002 from Cambridge, Massachusetts.

He then spent four years in NYC and appeared in more than 30 Off-Broadway plays. He later moved to Los Angeles and bagged his first regular role on a TV show called "The Class." However, the show was canceled and he was later chosen for a role on AMC's "The Walking Dead" which could be called his breakthrough. In 2015, it was announced that he had been cast as Frank Castle/The Punisher in season two of Marvel and Netflix's series, "Daredevil." He was then seen in another series "The Punisher" which was released in January 2019. He was seen in many projects like " The Wolf of Wall Street," "The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt," and "How I Met Your Mother." He also appeared in "Me and Earl and the Dying Girl" which went on to win the Grand Jury Prize for drama at the Sundance Film Festival in the year 2015.

In 2015, he sold his cottage in Venice for $1.95 million which was $55,000 over his asking price of $1.895 million. He and his wife bought another house in 2010 for $1.012 million. This house was built in the year 1926 and is known for its steep roofline, curving staircase, and breakfast nook.

He is married to Erin Angle, who is a trauma nurse. Angle is the niece of retired pro wrestler Kurt Angle. The couple welcomed their son, Henry, in August 2011 followed by their second son, Billy, and a daughter, Adeline. Bernthal is an advocate for pit bulls and is the spokesperson of the Animal Farm Foundation. He has three pit bulls of his own and promotes equal treatment of the breed.

Are Tom Bernthal and Jon Bernthal related?

Jon Bernthal has two brothers, Tom and Nicholas.

Who plays The Punisher?

The role of The Punisher is played by Jon Bernthal.

Why did Jon Bernthal take The Punisher role?

Bernthal was taken by the performances of actors Charlie Cox and Vincent D'Onofrio in the previous season of "Daredevil" and hence, he decided to take the role.

