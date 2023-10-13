Name John Lennon Net Worth $200 Million Gender Male Date of Birth October 9, 1940 - December 8, 1980 Age 40 Years Nationality United Kingdom Profession Artist, Singer-songwriter, Keyboard Player, Record producer, Screenwriter

John Lennon, the famed English musician, singer, and songwriter, possessed a net worth of $200 million at the time of his demise in 1980, equivalent to $620 million today when adjusted for inflation. His estate, spanning several decades, has since generated substantial revenue through royalties, merchandise, and licensing fees. Presently, his primary heir, Yoko Ono, boasts a net worth of $700 million. Recognized for his pivotal role in The Beatles, Lennon stands as one of the most celebrated musicians in history, acclaimed for his exceptional songwriting prowess. Beyond music, he left an indelible mark as a political activist and a leader in the 60s Peace Movement.

John Lennon of the Beatles, tuning guitar (Gibson J160E acoustic) during the filming of "A Hard Day's Night" at the Scala Theatre (Photo by Max Scheler - K & K/Getty Images

The Beatles

Engaged in music since the age of 15, John Lennon's journey began with "The Quarrymen" in 1956. After inviting Paul McCartney to join post their second performance, McCartney suggested George Harrison's inclusion. Despite Harrison's age of 14, Lennon welcomed him. In 1960, "The Quarrymen" evolved into "The Beatles," marking the start of their iconic journey. "Love Me Do" marked their breakout single, followed by the debut album "Please Please Me." By 1963, "Beatlemania" surged, with TV appearances in the U.K. and the States causing fan hysteria. The Beatles' business acumen grew with Apple Corps in 1968, housing ventures like Apple Records.

Upon his demise in 1980, John Lennon's net worth stood at $200 million, equivalent to $620 million in today's dollars after adjusting for inflation. Simultaneously, George Harrison held a net worth of $100 million, Ringo Starr was valued at $80 million, and Paul McCartney boasted around $400 million in wealth.

Image Source: The Beatles posing together. From left to right: musicians George Harrison, John Lennon, Paul McCartney, and Ringo Starr, circa 1965/ Bettemann/Getty Images

Solo career

In 1970, John Lennon began his solo career with "John Lennon/Plastic Ono Band." The album, critically acclaimed, struggled commercially. The 1971 release "Imagine" embraced a more commercial sound. Moving to New York, Lennon and Yoko Ono criticized the Vietnam War, drawing Nixon's deportation vow. Notably, Lennon's collaboration with Elton John on "Whatever Gets You Through the Night" marked a chart success. After a hiatus for family, Lennon returned in 1980, releasing one album and a few singles before his tragic murder. On December 8, 1980, John Lennon was tragically shot four times in the back by a fan seeking fame.

Former Beatle John Lennon poses for a photo with his wife Yoko Ono and son Sean Lennon in 1977 in New York City, New York. (Photo by Vinnie Zuffante/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

In 1970, John and Yoko moved into The Dakota in NYC. Tragically, John was shot outside the building in 1980. Yoko continued residing there, expanding to multiple units, amassing 6,000 square feet. By the mid-'90s, her reported monthly HOA fee was $12,500, likely exceeding $20,000 today. In 1978, they acquired a 600-acre farm near Franklin, New York, for $178,000.

John Winston Lennon was born on October 9, 1940, in Liverpool, England. His father, a merchant seaman, was frequently away during the war. In his absence, Lennon's mother became pregnant by another man. When Lennon's father returned, a custody battle arose, leading Lennon's aunt to raise him.

In 1969, John Lennon and Yoko Ono married, collaborating on various musical projects as The Beatles began to disband. While Lennon was the first to officially leave, McCartney's departure was the first publicized, causing tension as Lennon sought credit for both starting and ending the band.

John Lennon and Yoko Ono, in Montreal in June 1969 | Bettemann/Getty Images

What made the Beatles famous?

The band's songs helped popular music of the 1960s to become the soundtrack for political, social, and cultural upheaval.

When did the Beatles break-up take place?

Beatles officially ceased to exist on 29 December 1974.

What happened to John Lennon?

John Lennon of the Beatles was shot dead outside his Dakota house in New York City on December 8, 1980.

