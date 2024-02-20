What Is 'The Godfather Part III' Actor Joe Mantegna's Net Worth?

Name Joe Mantegna Net Worth $25 million DOB November 13, 1947 Age 76 years Gender Male Profession Actor, Film Producer, Television Producer, Screenwriter, Voice Actor, TV Director Nationality United States of America

Joe Mantegna, the versatile American actor, producer, and voice actor, has built an impressive net worth of $25 million. From his early days working on stage productions like "Hair" to his collaborations with acclaimed playwright David Mamet in award-winning plays such as "Glengarry Glen Ross," Mantegna's career trajectory has been both dynamic and lucrative.

Joe Mantegna, Temple Gradin, and Areva Martin. Getty Images | Photo by Unique Nicole

Joe Mantegna's journey began in 1969 with his acting debut in the production of "Hair" in Chicago, eventually making his Broadway debut in 1978's "Working." The turning point came with his role as Richard Roma in "Glengarry Glen Ross," initiating a longstanding collaboration with acclaimed playwright David Mamet. His portrayal of the villainous Italian mobster Joey Zasa in "The Godfather III" marked a significant milestone. Concurrently, Mantegna entered the world of voice acting, lending his voice to memorable characters like Fat Tony in "The Simpsons," and contributing to shows like "Kim Possible."

Modern audiences recognize him most for his decade-long role as David Rossi in "Criminal Minds," earning an impressive $130,000 per episode. Mantegna's per-season earnings reached an estimated $3 million, further solidifying his status as a prominent figure in the entertainment industry.

Joe Mantegna attends LA Loves Alex's Lemonade 2023. Getty Images | Photo by Vivien Killile

In 1991, Mantegna purchased a residence in the Toluca Lake neighborhood of Los Angeles for $1,580,000. The home, constructed in 1989, was essentially brand new when Mantegna and his wife, Arlene, moved in. Over the next 30 years, this Tudor-style private estate became their sanctuary, featuring four bedrooms, expansive rooms, abundant natural light, an office space, and a refreshing pool. In 2020, they sold this property for $4.2 million.

In 2018, they bought a Spanish bungalow in Hollywood Hills, securing the residence for $1.3 million. The property boasts 1,700 square feet of living space, featuring two bedrooms and a distinctive 16-foot exposed wood ceiling. It also came with a corner fireplace, a private terrace, and a spacious balcony overlooking the backyard. Mantegna also acquired a beachfront property in Oxnard, California, for $4.9 million.

(2nd L-R) Linda Lavin, guests, and Joe Mantegna. Getty Images | Photo by Jerod Harris

Born on November 13, 1947, in Chicago, Illinois, Mantegna was raised in a Catholic, Italian household. He graduated from the Goodman School of Drama at the Art Institute of Chicago in 1969. Beyond acting, Mantegna is a skilled bass guitarist and has showcased his talent in various bands.

- 1999 Chicago Film Critics Association Awards: Commitment to Chicago Award for "Homicide"

- 2000 Telly Awards: Chicago/Midwest Emmy for Outstanding Achievement for Entertainment Program - Single Program for "Bleacher Bums"

- 2008 Newport Beach Film Festival: Achievement Award for Outstanding Performance in Acting for "Elvis and Anabelle"

- 2011 Walk of Fame

- 2023 Impact Docs Awards: Award of Excellence for Best Documentary for "Women in Aviation"

- 2023 Los Angeles Film Awards: LAFA July Award for Best Documentary for "Women in Aviation"

Joe Mantenga accepts The Gentleman's Award. | Getty Images | Photo by Jemal Countess

What is Joe Mantegna's most iconic role?

Joe Mantegna is widely recognized for his role as FBI Supervisory Special Agent David Rossi in "Criminal Minds."

How long did Joe Mantegna play Fat Tony in "The Simpsons"?

Joe Mantegna has voiced Fat Tony in "The Simpsons" since 1991.

What is Joe Mantegna's net worth?

Joe Mantegna has an estimated net worth of $25 million.

