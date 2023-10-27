Name Jimmy Savile Net Worth $10 million DOB 31 October, 1926 DOD 29 October 2011 Age 84 years Gender Male Profession Presenter, DJ, radio personality Nationality British

What Was Jimmy Savile's Net Worth?

Celebrated as a DJ behind BBC's "Top of the Pops" and later exposed for sexually abusing hundreds of children and women, Sir Jimmy Savile OBE KCSG, a prominent media personality and charity fundraiser, amassed a $10 million net worth by the time of his death. His financial success is overshadowed by the disturbing allegations of sexual abuse and exploitation that came to light after his death. Savile was a DJ was Radio Luxembourg before joining BBC in the 60s, and incidents of abuse had been recorded before his stint there. Many cases of sexual abuse also took place in the BBC premises, starting in 1964, and despite complaints over the decades, he was Knighted in 1990.

Jimmy Savile (1926-2011) pictured releasing balloons from the roof of Broadcasting House in London to celebrate the 5th anniversary of the BBC radio station on 30th September 1972. Getty Images | Photo by Terry Disney

What are Jimmy Savile's sources of income?

Jimmy Savile's wealth was primarily generated through his career as a DJ and radio show host. His journey to fame began as a DJ in the 1940s, where he played records at dance halls, eventually becoming one of the early pioneers of this profession. He worked for Radio Luxembourg from 1958 to 1968, where his Saturday program attracted an audience of up to six million people. In 1968, he joined BBC Radio 1, hosting shows like "Savile's Travels" on Sundays. His radio career was marked by programs such as "Jimmy Savile's Old Record Club" and "Speakeasy." However, it was his voice as the host of "Top of the Pops" from 1964 to 1984 that made him a broadcasting icon and contributed significantly to his earnings. Additionally, "Jim'll Fix It," a popular TV show he hosted from 1975 to 1994, supplemented his income.

Apart from his broadcasting career, Savile ventured into managing various dance halls, including Manchester's Plaza Ballroom, Leeds' Mecca Locarno ballroom, and the Palais dance hall in Essex. Savile was also known for his contributions to public information films, notably "Clunk Click Every Trip," which aimed to promote road safety. This endeavor led to the creation of his own chat/variety show, "Clunk, Click," in 1973.

English dj and television presenter Jimmy Savile (1926 - 2011), seeing off a group of under-privileged children on a day out organized by London taxi drivers, 1st August 1978. Getty Images | Photo by M. Fresco

Real estate and other assets

Savile owned various assets over the years, such as property, vehicles, and personal belongings, which included a Rolls-Royce Corniche convertible that was auctioned off for £130,000 after his death.

Diana, Princess of Wales (1961 - 1997) and Charles, Prince of Wales, and English DJ, television and radio broadcaster Jimmy Savile (1926 - 2011) at the opening of the National Spinal Injuries Centre at Stoke Mandeville Hospital, UK, 4th August 1983. Getty Images | Photo by Hilaria McCarthy

Personal life

Despite his public persona as a beloved entertainer and charity figurehead, he chose to remain a lifelong bachelor, never marrying or having a family of his own. What set him apart even further was his living arrangement; he resided with his mother, Agnes, until her passing in 1972. This enduring connection to his mother was so profound that, after her death, Savile made a rather unusual decision. He chose to maintain her bedroom exactly as it was when she was alive, preserving it as a poignant tribute to her memory. Notably, he went to the extent of having her clothing dry-cleaned once a year. But behind this, Savile continued to target children who he sexually abused, leading to scrutiny in the 90s and 2000s, although the real disturbing extent of the scandal was revealed only after his death.

FAQs

When did the sexual abuse allegations against Jimmy Savile emerge?

Allegations of child abuse against Jimmy Savile surfaced after his death in 2012.

How much did Jimmy Savile raise for charity during his lifetime?

Jimmy Savile raised an estimated $48 million for charities, including the National Spinal Injuries Centre, Stoke Mandeville Hospital, and St Francis Ward.

What happened to Jimmy Savile's estate after his death?

After his passing, Jimmy Savile's estate was frozen by the National Westminster Bank due to potential claims for damages from his accusers.

