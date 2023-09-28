Name JC Chasez Net Worth $16 million Gender Male DOB Aug 8, 1976 Age 47 years Nationality American Profession Record producer, Actor, Singer-songwriter

Popular as a member of the boy band NSYNC alongside Justin Timberlake, American singer and songwriter JC Chasez has now turned producer, and boasts of a $16 million net worth. Like his bandmate Timberlake, Chasez also started his journey as a Disney child artist appearing in "The Mickey Mouse Club," before earning his credentials as a musician in the 90s boy band era. During his days at Disney, Chasez was cast alongside other future stars such as Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera. After the show ended, he formed 'N Sync with former co-star Timberlake and three others, initially gaining popularity in Europe. Towards the end of the 90s, the band grabbed attention in the US with the album "No Strings Attached," which hit record-breaking sales. By 2001 the group had released three albums and the following year Chasez and others started working on solo projects.

Also Read: Rian Johnson Made Short Films at 11 and Grew up to Bag a Major Netflix Deal; Here's His Net Worth

Image Source: JC Chasez walks backstage during the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards / Catherine Powell/Getty Images

What are JC Chasez's sources of income?

Music has been the reason for Chasez's fame and his primary source of income, be it from concert tours or royalties for album sales. His association with Disney didn't end with the "Mickey Mouse Club" and In 1999 he worked on the soundtrack for the animated feature "Tarzan," which achieved sold 2.75 million copies worth $3.58 million. He also did the "Light It Up" soundtrack which sold 500,000 copies for $650,000 in revenue, and the "Pokémon: The First Movie" soundtrack, which hit sales of 2.44 million copies, earning $3.17 million.

In 2000, the album "No Strings Attached" by 'N Sync sold approximately 16.2 million copies, resulting in earnings of $21 million. In 2001, their album "Celebrity" clocked sales of 6.21 million copies, generating $8 million in revenue. As a songwriter and producer, he also went on to collaborate with another popular band the "Backstreet Boys."

Also Read: Child Actor Joseph Gordon-Levitt Grew up to be a Creative Entrepreneur; Here's His Net Worth Now

Image Source: JC Chasez walks the red carpet at the Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards/Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images

Chasez was already a professional songwriter by the age of 18 and was contributing vocals for songs such as "Give Me The Love I Need" to jazz saxophonist Euge Groove's debut album.

Also Read: From Ruling the Ring to Running WWE: Stephanie McMahon's Journey to Power and Her Net Worth

Real estate and other assets

Chasez had a property in Orlando, Florida, where he and his parents acquired a mansion in 2000 for $1.2 million during the peak of the 'N Sync's success. He eventually sold it for a reported $1.77 million. He also purchased another property in Los Angeles in 2000, for just over a million dollars.

Social media reach

Personal life

JC, whose full name is Joshua Scott Chasez, was born on August 8, 1976, in Bowie, Maryland, and started dancing at the tender age of five, but mostly within the confines of his home since he was too shy. However, he gradually overcame his shyness and, by the age of 13, was not only winning national dance competitions but also added singing to his talents.

Chasez was dating Kathryn Smith, but they broke up in 2013, and reports of their secret marriage also turned out to be rumors.

Image Source: JC Chasez arrives at the Elton John AIDS Foundation's 30th Annual Academy Awards/ Steve Granitz/Getty Images

FAQs

Which tracks is JC Chasez known for?

Space Cowboys, Longshot, Drumline, and The Good Place

How many awards has JC Chasez won?

During his career spanning more than three decades, Chasez bagged one award.

How many award nominations has JC Chasez received?

Chasez has been nominated for five awards so far.

More from MARKETREALIST

Former 'Pussycat Dolls' Vocalist Nicole Scherzinger is Now an Entrepreneur; Here's Her Net Worth

'NCIS' Star Sean Murray Grew up as a Naval Officer's Son in Real Life; Here's His Net Worth