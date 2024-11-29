ECONOMY & WORK
How much does Guillermo get paid? Jimmy Kimmel's sidekick earns a lot more than we thought

Rodriguez's salary has been a running joke among fans who compare it to Kimmel's paycheck.
Photos of Guillermo Rodriguez with Jimmy Kimmel (Cover image source: Guillermo Rodriguez | Instagram)
Talkshow hosts have been known for their fan following across generations now, but few of the comedians who deliver laughs during fillers are as loved as Guillermo Rodriguez. The hilarious sidekick on the late-night show "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" has been a fan favorite ever since he got his break. Kimmel and Guillermo are so close that the award-winning host even named his son "Billy" after his sidekick, and Guillermo named Kimmel as his son's godfather.

Jimmy Kimmel and his sidekick Guillermo Rodriguez pose for a photo before the start of the Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl (Image source: Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)
Despite the bond, it has been a running joke among fans that Guillermo isn't paid enough for the part he plays on the show, and it's high time someone figured out if that's the truth.

A Dream Run on TV

Born in Zacatecas, Mexico, Guillermo worked as a parking lot guard after moving to America. But he worked relentlessly to make it as a parking lot security guard at the Hollywood Boulevard Studios for "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" He first received an offer to appear on the show in 2003 but turned it down as he was shy. After some convincing by one of the producers, he made his first television appearance with "Uncle Frank" Potenza in the skits called "Security Night Live."

 

Guillermo's act was immediately well-received, and his role was expanded. Within a few years, he clinched the role of an Everyman on the show, and by 2011, he had become an essential part of the show as Jimmy’s permanent sidekick. He soon began to cover all of the red-carpet interviews as well.

 

One of his signature segments is "Guillermo's Hollywood Roundup," where he dresses up in a cowboy outfit and mocks popular entertainment news shows. He appears as Kimmel's loyal sidekick answering his questions about the latest tabloid stories in his unique style.

What is Guillermo Rodriguez's Salary?

According to the latest data from Celebrity Net Worth, the loyal parking lot security guard on Jimmy Kimmel Live is worth a whopping $3 million. His salary on the show, which is estimated to be about $500,000 per season, largely contributes to this net worth.

Guillermo Rodriguez poses in the press room during the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards (Image source: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
Apart from "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" Guillermo has had several other stints in Hollywood that have also added to his net worth. He regularly appears at the "NBA Finals Media Day" to interview the players and in 2017 he had a brief, uncredited cameo in Marvel's "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" as a policeman. Most recently, he made a cameo during the Oscars, which Kimmel hosted.

 

Furthermore, Kimmel literally, pushes his sidekick to new heights. Guillermo is notoriously terrified of heights due to a condition called “acrophobia,” so, Kimmel often sends him to cover stories from tall buildings. But, fans feel that  ABC, a subsidiary of Disney, can afford to pay Guillermo more, especially since Kimmel bags a whopping $15 million per season.

 

But Guillermo has hinted that he doesn't make enough on the show. In one of his red carpet interviews during the Oscars, Guillermo handed out green ribbons to “supportive” celebrities, who rallied behind him demanding a raise from Kimmel.

