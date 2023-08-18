Name Gillian Anderson Net Worth $45 Million Salary $0.2 Million + Annual Income $3 Million + Sources Of Income Acting, Appearances, and Endorsements Gender Female Date Of Birth August 9, 1968 Age 55 Years Nationality American Profession Actor

Gillian Anderson is an American actress who is best known for playing FBI special agent Dana Scully on the hit television series, "The X-Files". She was also seen in popular shows like "Sex Education" and "The Crown." The American actress's net worth is an estimated $45 million, as per CA Knowledge.

Gillian Anderson has earned a considerable amount of money from "X-Files." Apart from this, she also earns from appearances. She has not signed any contracts with any brands and is extremely active when it comes to supporting charity organizations.

Salary

Gillian earned less than her co-star on "X-Files," David Duchovny for the show's first three seasons. However, she soon renegotiated her contract and they started receiving an equal salary of $240,000 per episode. The two stars also received $4 million to star in the first "X-Files" film and both earned a stunning $6 million for the second installment.

Much of the star's asset details are kept under wraps but we do know that "The Crown" star owns a property in central London. She also owns a house in Malibu, California. This mansion boasts four bedrooms and four bathrooms in over 2,900 square feet of space.

Net Worth in 2023 $45 Million Net Worth in 2022 $42 Million Net Worth in 2021 $39 Million Net Worth in 2020 $36 Million Net Worth in 2019 $34 Million Net Worth in 2018 $33 Million

Instagram 2.5 million followers Facebook 915 K followers Twitter 957.8K followers

Born on August 9, 1968, in Chicago, Illinois Gillian relocated to London when she was just a baby. As a child, she was drawn to the world of archeology and marine biology but her passion soon shifted and she started enjoying films. She once revealed that her outlook changed because of her acting career. "My grades went up and I was voted 'most improved student.'" Anderson has been married and divorced twice and currently, she lives with her three kids in London. She was married to producer Clyde Klotz from 1994 to 1997, then married Julian Ozanne and got divorced after a couple of years.

Activism and charity

She is known to support The Trevor Project which is an organization whose main focus is suicide prevention among LGBTQ. She was made a patron of the Charles Dickens Fund and was key in securing the funding for the U.K.'s first Dickens statue, located in Portsmouth, Hampshire.

Gillian Anderson's awards

Back in 2009, Anderson was named one of the 20 most powerful women in the British Theatre and was dubbed the honorary Brit by Tiffany and Co. and Harper's Bazaar. Then in 2013, she received the City Lit Lifetime Fellowship Award for her work in the adult education system. Again in 2016, she was appointed an honorary Officer of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire. She has also received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Additionally, Gillian Anderson is also an Emmy Winner, having bagged the award for her role as the British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher in the hit Netflix show, "The Crown."

Was Gillian Anderson in "Sex Education?"

Yes, Gillian played the role of Otis' mother in the hit Netflix show, "Sex Education."

Was Gillian Anderson in "The Crown?"

Yes, she played the role of Margaret Thatcher in "The Crown."

Is Gillian Anderson married?

No, she is currently single and lives with her three kids.

