Name French Montana Networth $35 Million Salary $1,50,000+ Annual Income $2 Million Source of Income Rapping, Endorsements, Business Date of Birth Nov 9, 1984 Age 38 Years Gender Male Profession Rapper, Businessperson Nationality Moroccan-American

French Montana, the Moroccan-born American rapper, has carved his name into the annals of the music industry with a staggering net worth of $35 million. His journey from the streets of Morocco to becoming a global rap sensation is proof of his talent, hard work, and entrepreneurial spirit.

Also Read: What Is 'The Motorcycle Diaries' Star Gael García Bernal's Net Worth?

French Montana's wealth is primarily through his music career, which encompasses album sales, concerts, and streaming royalties. In 2012, he inked a significant joint-venture record deal with Bad Boy Records and Maybach Music, marking a pivotal moment in his career. His debut studio album, "Excuse My French," released in 2013, catapulted him into stardom, featuring hit tracks like "Pop That" and "Ain't Worried About Nothin'."

French Montana performs during the "For Khadija" Premiere - 2023 Tribeca Festival at Beacon Theatre on June 16, 2023, in New York CityPhoto by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for Tribeca Festival

Also Read: What Is Legendary Entertainer Dick Van Dyke's Net Worth?

French Montana earns a substantial income through a combination of sources. His annual salary, which includes earnings from music sales, concerts, and endorsements, amounts to over $1.5 million.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by French Montana (@frenchmontana)

Also Read: Nancy Pelosi Is the First Woman Speaker of the US House of Representatives; What’s Her Net Worth?

French Montana's star power extends beyond the music realm. He has endorsed brands and products such as Childsplay Clothing, Ciroc, DeLeon, Grenco Science, and Heads Audio. These endorsements have not only boosted his income but have also solidified his presence in the world of fashion and entertainment.

Business ventures

French Montana is more than just a rapper; he's a savvy entrepreneur. He founded Coke Boys Records, a record label that has further diversified his income streams.

French Montana has invested wisely in real estate and luxury cars. Notably, he purchased Selena Gomez's 8,000-square-foot home in Calabasas, California, for $3.3 million in 2016. He transformed the guest house into a recording studio and later sold the property for a profit. In December 2020, he acquired an $8.42 million mansion in Hidden Hills, California. His impressive collection of cars includes a Bugatti Veyron, Rolls Royce Wraith, Laraki Epitome, and Rolls Royce Cullinan.

2021 $15 Million 2022 $27 Million 2023 $35 Million

Social Media Followers Instagram 37.3M followers Twitter 3M followers Facebook 5.6M followers YouTube 5.43M subscribers

Montana was married to Deen Kharbouch in 2007. However, the couple separated in 2012, and their divorce was finalized in 2014. They share a son born in October 2010. In June 2018, French Montana achieved U.S. citizenship, marking another significant milestone in his life.

His impressive career has earned him several awards and nominations. Montana's debut album, "Excuse My French," attained platinum certification from RIAA and topped various charts. "Jungle Rules" also achieved platinum status and contributed to his acclaim. He has appeared in movies and television shows, including "The Perfect Match," "Wild ‘N Out," and "Late Night With Seth Meyers." Montana has won two BET Hip Hop Awards and received nominations for various other accolades.

French Montana attends Bryson Tillers Hosts 2 Year Anniversary Of Harbor at Harbor New York City on May 19, 2023, in New York City/ Photo by Shareif Ziyadat/Getty Images

What is French Montana's net worth?

French Montana's net worth is $35 million.

How did French Montana become famous?

French Montana rose to fame through his music career, signing a joint-venture record deal in 2012 and releasing hit albums like "Excuse My French" and "Jungle Rules."

Is French Montana involved in charity work?

French Montana raised funds to build the Suubi Hospital in Uganda and became a Global Citizen Ambassador for his charitable efforts.

More from MARKETREALIST

What Is 'Halloween' Star and Best-Selling Author, Jamie Lee Curtis' Net Worth?

What Is AC/DC Rock Icon Angus Young’s Net Worth?