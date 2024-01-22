Name Peter Stormare Net Worth $5 Million Sources of Income Acting, Films, Television Shows, Endorsements Date of Birth August 27, 1953 Age 70 Years Gender Female Nationality Sweden Profession Actor, Theatre Director, Singer, Playwright, Television Producer

The Swedish actor, singer, and director Peter Stormare, best known for his roles in "Fargo" and "Prison Break," has amassed a net worth of $5 million. His best works in Hollywood include "John Wick: Chapter 2," "The Ritual Killer," "The Assassin's Code," "Kill 'Em All," "The Poison Rose," "CSI: Crime Scene Investigation," "Hitler: The Rise of Evil," and "The Lost World: Jurassic Park," to name a few.

Peter Stormare arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of Summit Entertainment's "John Wick: Chapter Two" | Getty Images | Photo by Michael Tran

Stormare started his acting career by appearing in television commercials. He soon appeared in projects like "Träpatronerna," "Seppan," "Morsarvet," "Swift Justice," and "Watching Ellie." In 1996, he portrayed Gaear Grimsrud in the film "Fargo." However, it was his role as John Abruzzi in the television series "Prison Break" that made him a prominent figure in the entertainment industry.

Following the show's success, the actor went on to star in popular television shows such as "CSI: Crime Scene Investigation," "Monk," "Entourage," "Psych," "Rake," and "Arrow." Furthermore, he lent his voice to several movies, including "Strange Magic," "Penguins of Madagascar," "Transformers: Animated," "Ben 10: Ultimate Alien," "Phineas and Ferb," and many other animated shows.

(L-R) Omid Abtahi, Pablo Schreiber, Mousa Kraish, Sakina Jaffrey, Ian McShane, Demore Barnes, Emily Browning, Ricky Whittle, Peter Stormare and others | Getty Images | Photo by Vivien Killilea

Music career

Besides acting, Stormare ventured into music. Bono from U2 encouraged the actor to produce an album. In 2002, he released his debut album, "Dallerpölsa och småfåglar." Moreover, he actively contributes to the music scene as a member of the band Blonde and oversees his record label, StormVox. He was featured in the video for the song "Uprising" by the Swedish power metal band Sabaton and contributed to the metal project Lindemann, appearing in their clips "Steh Auf" and "Frau & Mann."

Kaiya Bella Luna Stormare and Peter Stormare attend the "1923" LA Premiere Screening & After Party | Getty Images | Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez

Actor Peter Stormare takes a selfie with a fan during the Premiere Of Columbia Pictures' "22 Jump Street" | Getty Images | Photo by Kevin Winter

In 1989, Stormare married American actress Karen Sillas, but the two parted ways in 2006. Later, he met Toshimi, and they tied the knot in 2008. The couple has one daughter and resides in Los Angeles. The actor is a Christian and revealed that he has a deep connection with God, giving credit for his spiritual awakening to his mother.

- Awards Circuit Community Awards 1996 (Winner): Best Cast Ensemble for "Fargo"

- Dahlonega International Film Festival 2003 (Winner): Best Song for "The Movie Hero"

- Vancouver Film Critics Circle 2012 (Winner): Best Actor in a Canadian Film for "Small Town Murder Songs"

- MTV Movie + TV Awards 1997 (Nominee): Best On-Screen Duo for "Fargo"

- Screen Actors Guild Awards 2001 (Nominee): Outstanding Performance by the Cast of a Theatrical Motion Picture for "Chocolat"

- Vancouver Film Critics Circle 2012 (Nominee): Best Actor in a Canadian Film for "Small Town Murder Songs"

- Behind the Voice Actors Awards 2016 (Nominee): Best Vocal Ensemble in a Feature Film for "Strange Magic"

- Behind the Voice Actors Awards 2016 (Nominee): Best Vocal Ensemble in a Television Series for "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles"

Actor Peter Stormare arrives at the Hollywood Film Festival's Hollywood Awards | Getty Images | Photo by Steve Granitz

Is Peter Stormare married?

Stormare married twice, with his present wife being Toshimi Stormare.

Does Peter Stormare have any children?

Yes. He has one daughter named Kaiya Bella Luna Stormare.

Where was Peter Stormare born?

Stormare was born in Kumla, Sweden, on 27th August 1953.

What is the estimated net worth of Peter Stormare?

As of 2024, Peter Stormare's net worth is $5 million.

What are some of the most popular movies of Peter Stormare?

Some of his best works include "John Wick: Chapter 2," "The Ritual Killer," "The Assassin's Code," "Kill 'Em All," "Strange Magic," "The Poison Rose," and "Encounter" among others.

