Name Chuck Feeney Net Worth $0 DOB April 23, 1931 DOD October 9, 2023 Age 92 years Gender Male Profession Entrepreneur Nationality American

Founder of retail giant Duty Free Shoppers Group and also one of the world's biggest charitable trusts, Chuck Feeney, an Irish-American businessman, and philanthropist, is known for his extraordinary decision to give away almost all of his $8 billion net worth. The man known as Cornell University's third founder for his massive donations, was also a proactive investor in tech and pharma startups, but was ultimately left with a $0 net worth.

What are Chuck Feeney's sources of income?

His duty-free shop empire founded in Hong Kong, along with investments in various sectors, accounted for a major chunk of Feeney's fortune. In the 1950s, he and his college roommate, Robert Warren Miller, began their business journey by selling liquor and cigars to American servicemen stationed in Asia during the Korean War, and laid the groundwork for their future success.

DFS revolutionized the concept of duty-free shopping, initially focusing on airports and subsequently expanding to malls, particularly in Asia. Their exclusive rights to operate duty-free concessions in Hawaii marked a significant turning point, as it attracted Japanese travelers who flocked to purchase tax-free liquor and cigarettes.

Chuck Feeney's salary

By the 1990s, Chuck Feeney and Robert Warren Miller were earning around $300 million a year each. However, the most significant chapter in Chuck Feeney's life came when he sold DFS to Louis Vuitton Moet Hennessy (LVMH) in 1996, with his share of the sale totaling a staggering $1.63 billion. This paved the way for his transformation from a billionaire to an extraordinary philanthropist, as he started giving away almost all of his wealth to benefit others.

Assets and philanthropy

In 1984, Feeney secretly and selflessly transferred the entirety of his business assets, including his substantial 39% ownership stake in DFS, to establish Atlantic Philanthropies. This foundation served as the conduit through which he channeled his immense wealth towards charitable causes.

Personal life

Feeney was married twice during his lifetime and had a total of five children. Despite his immense wealth and the impact of his philanthropic efforts, Chuck intentionally chose to keep his personal life out of the public eye. He was known for his strong preference for anonymity in his philanthropic endeavors, conducting much of his charitable work quietly and without seeking public recognition.

Awards and accolades

Forbes Magazine's "James Bond of Philanthropy" for his anonymous donations of approximately $8 billion to various charities. Time magazine's acknowledgment that "Feeney's beneficence already ranks among the grandest of any living American." The Cornell Icon of Industry Award in 2010. An Honorary Doctorate of Laws jointly conferred by all universities in Ireland, North and South, in 2012. Ireland's "Presidential Distinguished Service Award" for Irish Abroad in 2012. The UCSF Medal for outstanding personal contributions to the University of California, San Francisco's health science mission in 2012.

FAQs

What drove Chuck Feeney's philanthropy?

Chuck Feeney's desire to assist the underprivileged and his aversion to wealth accumulation.

How did Chuck Feeney maintain a humble lifestyle as a billionaire?

Despite his wealth, Chuck Feeney lived modestly, with no car, no permanent home, and traveled coach-class.

What were Chuck Feeney's key philanthropic contributions?

Chuck Feeney supported healthcare, research, and education, donating over 6.1 billion dollars through Atlantic Philanthropies.

