Name Burna Boy Net Worth $12 Million Salary $1.5 Million + Annual Income $2 Million + Source of Income Singing DOB Jul 2, 1991 Age 32 years old Gender Male Profession Singer, songwriter, record producer Nationality Nigerian

One of the most prominent stars behind the rise of Afrobeats music, Burna Boy, born Damini Ogulu on July 2, 1991, in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, Nigeria, has amassed a net worth of $12 million, along with global recognition. The grammy award winner is able to sell out entire stadiums when he performs in the UK and is a social media sensation with his unique blend of African influences as well as R&B being fused with TikTok videos.

Burna Boy's primary source of income is his successful music career, marked by hit albums like "Outside," "African Giant," "Twice as Tall," and "Love, Damini." He has also diversified his earnings through collaborations with top artists, endorsements, and business ventures.

The majority of Burna Boy's income stems from record sales, streaming, and concert tours. With a loyal fan base both in Nigeria and internationally, his concerts are major revenue generators, contributing significantly to his overall earnings.

In 2015, Burna Boy founded Spaceship Entertainment, his own record label, showcasing his entrepreneurial spirit. Apart from music, he has also launched a cannabis brand called BrkFst in the US.

Burna Boy's assets include a lavish home in Lagos and another in Los Angeles, highlighting his international success. His love for cars is evident in his impressive collection featuring luxury vehicles like Mercedes Maybach, Lamborghini, and Land Rover.

Year Earnings 2021 $5 Million 2022 $8 Million 2023 $12 Million

With his music making it to reels on social media, Burna Boy has a following of more than 15 million on Instagram.

Burna Boy, was born to academic and businesswoman Bose and welding company manager Samuel. From 2018 to 2022, Burna Boy was in a relationship with British rapper and singer Stefflon Don.

Grammy Awards

BET Awards

All Africa Music Awards

Nigeria's Order of the Federal Republic in 2022

Where was Burna Boy born, and what is his real name?

Burna Boy was born on July 2, 1991, in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, Nigeria. His real name is Damini Ogulu.

What education background does Burna Boy have?

Burna Boy studied in Nigeria at Corona Secondary School before moving to London for further studies at the University of Sussex and Oxford Brookes University. He later interned at Rhythm 93.7 FM in Nigeria.

How many studio albums has Burna Boy released, and can you name a few of them?

Burna Boy has released seven studio albums, including "L.I.F.E," "On a Spaceship," "African Giant," "Twice as Tall," and the latest, "I Told Them…," released in the summer of 2023.

What is Burna Boy's highest-charting album on the Billboard 200?

Burna Boy's sixth studio album, "Love, Damini," reached number 14 on the Billboard 200, marking his highest debut on the chart.

What are some notable collaborations and featured appearances by Burna Boy?

Burna Boy has collaborated with artists across genres, including Fall Out Boy, DJDS, Ed Sheeran, Master KG, Sam Smith, Justin Bieber, and Jon Bellion.

