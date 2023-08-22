Name Rakim Athelaston Mayers aka ASAP Rocky Networth $23 Million Salary $350,000 + Annual Income $4 Million + Sources Of Income Music career and endorsement deals Gender Male DOB October 3, 1988 Age 34 Years Nationality American Profession Rapper, record producer

ASAP Rocky, the acclaimed American rapper and record producer, has earned a significant net worth of $23 million by 2023. Born Rakim Athelaston Mayers on October 3, 1988, this talented artist stands as a prominent figure in the world of hip-hop at the age of 34.

ASAP Rocky's music alone accounts for a major portion of his earnings at $10 million from streaming, album sales, and live performances, while endorsement deals have added another $4 million to his income. The journey began in 2007 when he started rapping with local groups until His leaked single "Peso" gained massive popularity and even found its way onto the radio waves. Over the years, Rocky's dedication to his craft helped him bag record deals with labels like Sony Music Entertainment and RCA Records.

ASAP Rocky's financial achievements are mirrored by his impressive real estate holdings, including properties in New York City, Manhattan, Los Angeles, and Beverly Hills.

His love for cars is evident in his collection, which boasts of swanky models from Porsche, Mercedes, and Range Rover.

ASAP Rocky's journey to fame and fortune can be tracked by his rising net worth over the years.

Year Net Worth 2023 $23 Million 2022 $18 Million 2021 $15 Million 2020 $13 Million 2019 $11 Million

Born in New York City, ASAP Rocky grew up in Harlem and saw his father go to jail at the young age of 12, while his brother was shot dead. He spent a large part of his life in a shelter with his mother. Rocky has been dating another hip hop sensation Rihanna for a couple of years now.

Rocky has made significant strides in the industry, releasing albums like "Long. Live. ASAP" in 2013, which achieved double-platinum status and topped the Billboard 200 chart. Thanks to his success, Rocky has earned several accolades, including BET Awards, MTV Awards, and World Music Awards

What is ASAP Rocky's net worth?

ASAP Rocky's net worth is estimated to be $23 million as of 2023.

What are ASAP Rocky's sources of income?

His primary sources of income include his music career, endorsement deals, investments, and business ventures.

What awards has ASAP Rocky won?

ASAP Rocky has won awards such as BET Awards, MTV Awards, and World Music Awards.

What is ASAP Rocky's social media presence?

He has almost 15.2 million followers on Instagram, around 2.8 million followers on Twitter, and approximately 8.6 million followers on Facebook.

