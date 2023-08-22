As ASAP Rocky Welcomes Second Child With Rihanna, a Look at His Past Struggle and Net Worth
|Name
|Rakim Athelaston Mayers aka ASAP Rocky
|Networth
|$23 Million
|Salary
|$350,000 +
|Annual Income
|$4 Million +
|Sources Of Income
|Music career and endorsement deals
|Gender
|Male
|DOB
|October 3, 1988
|Age
|34 Years
|Nationality
|American
|Profession
|Rapper, record producer
What is ASAP Rocky's net worth?
ASAP Rocky, the acclaimed American rapper and record producer, has earned a significant net worth of $23 million by 2023. Born Rakim Athelaston Mayers on October 3, 1988, this talented artist stands as a prominent figure in the world of hip-hop at the age of 34.
What are ASAP Rocky's sources of income?
ASAP Rocky's music alone accounts for a major portion of his earnings at $10 million from streaming, album sales, and live performances, while endorsement deals have added another $4 million to his income. The journey began in 2007 when he started rapping with local groups until His leaked single "Peso" gained massive popularity and even found its way onto the radio waves. Over the years, Rocky's dedication to his craft helped him bag record deals with labels like Sony Music Entertainment and RCA Records.
Assets and real estate holdings
ASAP Rocky's financial achievements are mirrored by his impressive real estate holdings, including properties in New York City, Manhattan, Los Angeles, and Beverly Hills.
His love for cars is evident in his collection, which boasts of swanky models from Porsche, Mercedes, and Range Rover.
Net Worth Growth Over the Years
ASAP Rocky's journey to fame and fortune can be tracked by his rising net worth over the years.
|Year
|Net Worth
|2023
|$23 Million
|2022
|$18 Million
|2021
|$15 Million
|2020
|$13 Million
|2019
|$11 Million
Social media reach
|17.5 Million
|YouTube
|5.08 Million
|8.06 Million
Personal Life
Born in New York City, ASAP Rocky grew up in Harlem and saw his father go to jail at the young age of 12, while his brother was shot dead. He spent a large part of his life in a shelter with his mother. Rocky has been dating another hip hop sensation Rihanna for a couple of years now.
Awards Won
Rocky has made significant strides in the industry, releasing albums like "Long. Live. ASAP" in 2013, which achieved double-platinum status and topped the Billboard 200 chart. Thanks to his success, Rocky has earned several accolades, including BET Awards, MTV Awards, and World Music Awards
