How 'Black-ish' Star Anthony Anderson Built His Multi-Million Dollar Acting Career

Actor, writer and comedian Anthony Anderson has an estimated net worth of $25 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. The star of the popular comedy series, “Black-ish” has appeared in several shows and films. He has also gone through an amazing weight loss journey while struggling with type-2 diabetes.

Anderson revealed that he had to change his lifestyle after his diabetes diagnosis came at the peak of his career. He uploaded a photograph on Instagram in February this year, which showed that he had lost an incredible amount of weight. However, this sparked speculation among fans that the star may be sick. But as it turns out, Anthony had lost 47 pounds due to lifestyle changes and exercise, as per Healthline.

Anthony Anderson has appeared in several TV shows including “Black-ish”, “K-Ville”, and “Law & Order”, and starred in films like “Kangaroo Jack”, “The Departed”, and “Scream 4” for which he pocketed some hefty paychecks. He plays the lead role in the ABC series “Black-ish”, which is one of the network's biggest hits. He is also an Executive Producer on the show, and with combined his acting salary, producer salary, and back-end profits, Anderson's salary per episode of the show is $400,000.

With over 22 episodes, Anderson made about $8.8 million per year before taxes, as per Celebrity Net Worth. This was a massive bump from the $100,000 that he was earning before the syndication deal was made.

Anderson's primary home has reportedly been a three-bedroom, 3,451-square-foot home, in Los Angeles, California, which he bought for $1.1 million in 2005. After living at the property for years, he sold it for $2.1 million in an off-market deal in 2022, Celebrity Net Worth reported. He also has a property in Encino, a Mediterranean mansion that he bought for $4.8 million in 2017.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, Anderson owns a Mercedes Maybach which he bought for almost $200,000. In the article he wrote for the publication, he said the retail price of the Maybach did not bother him as he bought the luxury car as a reward to himself for his hard work. He said the Mercedes has always been synonymous with luxury and elite status to him and as kids, he and his friends used to buy gold or silver Mercedes emblems and wear them on chains.

2022 $28 Million 2021 $26 Million 2020 $24 Million 2019 $22 Million

Anderson married his long-time love interest Alvina in 1995. In 2014, Anderson split with Alvina and she filed for divorce in 2015. However, they reconciled in January 2017 before splitting again and filing for divorce in March 2022, as per Fox23 News. The couple has two children, Kyra and Nathan. Nathan has also carved out his place in acting as he appeared in the Netflix series “Richie Rich” and “Black-ish.”

2020, 2021, 2022 Image Award: Outstanding Actor in a Comedy Series for “Black-ish”

2006 Satellite Award: Best Ensemble, Motion Picture for “The Departed”

What is the net worth of Anthony Anderson?

Anthony Anderson‘s estimated net worth is $25 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

How old is Anthony Anderson?

Anthony Anderson is 53 years old.

How many children does Anthony Anderson have?

Anthony Anderson has two kids, Kyra and Nathan.

Is Anthony Anderson diabetic?

Yes, Anthony Anderson has Type 2 Diabetes.

